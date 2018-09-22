Johnny Herrera Thrilling In Night 2 Victory At The Hockett/McMillin Memorial

From Bryan Hulbert

WHEATLAND, Mo. (September 21, 2018) Four leaders over the course of 25 laps, and the one leading the most important lap on Friday night was Johnny Herrera. Snapping an 80-race winless streak, the Mesilla Valley Transportation No. 45x was masterful on the high-line en-route to his preliminary night win in the Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“We needed this win. I’m pretty sure it’s been over a year since we won one of these things. We’ve been close all year, and just couldn’t get it done. We’ve changed cars, bars, just about everything but it all came together tonight,” commented Herrera.

Johnny’s third career win at Lucas Oil Speedway, the 2013 Hockett/McMillin Memorial Champion will take the green from the third starting spot in Saturday’s $10,000 to win A-Feature.

“We’ve been good here, but not great so we’ll keep working at it for tomorrow and see if we can get another one.”

Chasing Wayne Johnson and Matt Covington on the start, Johnny slipped to fourth as the No. 47x of Dylan Westbrook snuck by for third right as Matt Covington took over the race lead on Lap 4 by 0.001 seconds over Wayne Johnson. Contending with Westbrook, the Ohsweken Speedway No. 47x grabbed the runner-up spot only to have the red for Roger Crockett bring the race back to Lap 5.

Keeping pace over the field on the restart, Covington kept a 10-car length advantage over the race for second as Johnson, Westbrook, and Herrera began battling with the caution coming out working Lap 10 as Westbrook went around in turn two.

Moving Johnny to third, the New Mexico shoe went to work on Wayne for second with the high line pass coming on Lap 12.

Chasing from the fifth starting spot, Jake Bubak paced patiently around the bottom in the Howard Law No. 9x. Moving to third on Lap 13, Bubak shot past Herrera on Lap 14 and took over the lead from Matt Covington one lap later.

Maintaining his pace around the hub of the three-eights oval, Bubak held onto the race lead until Lap 18. With his run building on the cushion, Herrera made the race-winning pass the following lap.

Opening his advantage to 1.020 seconds at the drop of the checkered flag, it was Tony Bruce, Jr. from the 13th starting spot who advanced to claim runner-up honors in the Tiger Towing No. 86, with the pass on Bubak on Lap 23.

Jake would settle for third with Matt Covington and Wayne Johnson slipping to complete the top-five. With a win and a fifth-place finish on the weekend, Wayne Johnson will lead Saturday’s $10,000 to win A-Feature to the green.

Rolling up from 10th, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. crossed sixth and will start to the outside of the front row on Saturday night. Rebounding from a provisional on Thursday night, Seth Bergman moved from 11th to seventh. Advancing out of a B-Feature, Derek Hagar was the night’s CP-Carrillo Hard Charger; moving ahead 12 positions to eighth. Blake Hahn finished ninth with Jack Dover making up the top-ten.

The 8th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial concludes on Saturday, September 22 with the action going green at 6:35 P.M. (CT). In overall event points, the top-eight drivers locked into Saturday’s finale is Wayne Johnson (312), Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (299), Johnny Herrera (290), Tony Bruce, Jr. (271), Matt Covington (269), Scott Bogucki (263), Derek Hagar (261), and Dylan Westbrook (259). The remainder of the field will drop into four Last Chance Qualifiers, going 10 laps, taking the Top 2 from each into the A-Feature. After that, drivers that don’t transfer will go into B-Feature action.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Friday, September 21, 2018

Hockett/McMillin Memorial – Night 2

Car Count: 55

Event Count: 59

Heat Races (Top 40 advance to Qualifiers)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [2]; 2. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [1]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, [4]; 4. 9X-Jake Bubak, [6]; 5. 03-Stu Snyder, [3]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]; 7. 36-Jason Martin, [7]; 8. (DNF) 24L-Lanny Carpenter, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [1]; 3. 81-Jack Dover, [4]; 4. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [5]; 5. 37H-Nick Howard, [6]; 6. 17W-Harli White, [8]; 7. 33M-Mason Daniel, [3]; 8. (DNF) 93-Taylor Walton, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [2]; 2. 11G-Mike Goodman, [4]; 3. 5X-Tyson Hall, [1]; 4. 76-Jay Russell, [6]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]; 6. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [5]; 7. 88-Travis Reber, [8]; 8. 5G-Dave Glennon, [7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. J2-John Carney II, [2]; 2. 21X-Carson Short, [1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 4. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [4]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [7]; 6. 47-Dale Howard, [5]; 7. 27-Danny Thoman, [8]; 8. (DNF) 49B-Ben Brown, [6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell, [2]; 2. 05-Paul Nienhiser, [4]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank, [3]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee, [6]; 6. 5J-Jamie Ball, [7]; 7. 29-Tanner Berryhill, [1]; 8. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [8]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 8M-Kade Morton, [2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, [1]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [7]; 5. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [4]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 7. 1-Travis Rilat, [8]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [3]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Sean McClelland, [3]; 2. 77X-Alex Hill, [2]; 3. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [6]; 4. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [4]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [5]; 6. 4-Evan Martin, [7]; 7. 44S-Jared Sewell, [1]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett, [2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 4. J2-John Carney II, [5]; 5. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [8]; 6. 05-Paul Nienhiser, [4]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill, [3]; 8. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [10]; 9. 17W-Harli White, [9]; 10. 5X-Tyson Hall, [7]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover, [2]; 2. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [4]; 3. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [3]; 4. 75-Tyler Blank, [1]; 5. 23B-Brian Bell, [5]; 6. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [9]; 7. 44-Chris Martin, [7]; 8. 37H-Nick Howard, [8]; 9. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [6]; 10. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [10]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9X-Jake Bubak, [2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, [6]; 4. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [1]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton, [5]; 6. 5J-Jamie Ball, [9]; 7. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [7]; 8. 22M-Sean McClelland, [4]; 9. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [10]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee, [8]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [1]; 2. 76-Jay Russell, [2]; 3. 21X-Carson Short, [3]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [4]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman, [6]; 6. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [7]; 7. 11G-Mike Goodman, [5]; 8. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]; 9. 47-Dale Howard, [10]; 10. 03-Stu Snyder, [9]

BMRS B-Features (Top 2 from each advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Scott Bogucki, [1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee, [8]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, [5]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, [9]; 5. 22M-Sean McClelland, [4]; 6. 33M-Mason Daniel, [11]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank, [2]; 8. 37H-Nick Howard, [6]; 9. 5X-Tyson Hall, [7]; 10. 27-Danny Thoman, [10]; 11. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [3]; (DNS) 5G-Dave Glennon, ; (DNS) 49B-Ben Brown,

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [2]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [5]; 3. 5J-Jamie Ball, [3]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus, [6]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill, [4]; 6. 47-Dale Howard, [7]; 7. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [8]; 8. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [1]; 9. 1-Travis Rilat, [10]; 10. 29-Tanner Berryhill, [12]; 11. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [11]; 12. 4-Evan Martin, [9]; (DNS) 24L-Lanny Carpenter,

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [3]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, [10]; 3. 17W-Harli White, [6]; 4. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [7]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [5]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [13]; 7. 05-Paul Nienhiser, [1]; 8. 44S-Jared Sewell, [12]; 9. 03-Stu Snyder, [8]; 10. 88-Travis Reber, [9]; 11. (DNF) 08-Cannon McIntosh, [4]; 12. (DNF) 11G-Mike Goodman, [2]; 13. (DNF) 93-Taylor Walton, [11]

Protect the Harvest A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [3]; 2. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [13]; 3. 9X-Jake Bubak, [5]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, [2]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [10]; 7. 23-Seth Bergman, [11]; 8. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [20]; 9. 52-Blake Hahn, [8]; 10. 81-Jack Dover, [4]; 11. 21X-Carson Short, [14]; 12. 99-Skylar Gee, [19]; 13. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [18]; 14. 36-Jason Martin, [21]; 15. 23B-Brian Bell, [15]; 16. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [17]; 17. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [6]; 18. 5J-Jamie Ball, [24]; 19. 28-Scott Bogucki, [22]; 20. 8M-Kade Morton, [16]; 21. 76-Jay Russell, [12]; 22. (DNF) 21-Miles Paulus, [25]; 23. (DNF) J2-John Carney II, [7]; 24. (DNF) 11-Roger Crockett, [9]; 25. (DNF) 1-Travis Rilat, [23]

Lap Leaders: Wayne Johnson 1-3; Matt Covington 4-14; Jake Bubak 15-18; Johnny Herrera 19-25

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Derek Hagar +12

FSR Radiator High Point Driver: Wayne Johnson

Provisionals: Travis Rilat (Nat.); Jamie Ball (Nat.); Miles Paulus (Regional)

2018 ASCS National Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 4,006; 2. Seth Bergman 3,910; 3. Wayne Johnson 3,841; 4. Blake Hahn 3,841; 5. Johnny Herrera 3,736; 6. Matt Covington 3,667; 7. Skylar Gee 3,484; 8. Scott Bogucki 3,385; 9. Travis Rilat 3,210; 10. Jamie Ball 3,173; 11. Harli White 3,091; 12. Chris Martin 3,089; 13. Alex Hill 2,751; 14. Roger Crockett 2,289; 15. Sammy Swindell 2,067;