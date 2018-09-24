COMP Cams End-of-the-Year Shootout Saturday at Berlin Raceway

By John Naida

Erie, MI (September 24, 2018) – For the second consecutive year, Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP closes out the season at Michigan’s renowned Berlin Raceway, the most unique venue on the Sprints On Dirt schedule.

In what promises to be Michigan’s largest dirt track event, this Saturday, September 29, Berlin Raceway will present SOD’s COMP Cams End-of-the-Year Shootout with promotional consideration by Merritt Speedway and Noizee 1 Motorsports.

As with last year’s COMP Cams GLSCC, the Shootout will be part of an event that includes Michigan’s three leading dirt series, Sprints On Dirt, the American Ethanol Late Model Tour (AELMT), and the American Ethanol Modified Tour.

Last year’s COMP Cams Great Lakes Sprint Car Classic was won by Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry aboard the Lane Racing #4 from Armada, Michigan. Ryan Ruhl (Coldwater, Michigan) made an impressive late race charge in an attempt to run down Henry, but it was too little, too late. Jordan Ryan (Castalia, Ohio), Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, Ontario), and Steve Irwin (Fenton, Michigan) rounded out the top five.

The Shootout will pay $4,200 to win and $350 to start for the thirty-lap feature. Engler Machine & Tool, COMP Cams, RockAuto.com, and Engine Pro will pay $100 to each heat race winner and $30 for second. Lane Automotive and MSD Ignition will pay $50 to the fast qualifier in each heat group. $1,500 in contingency cash and awards will be available to competitors.

In case it is needed, a rain date of Saturday, October 6, has been set for the Shootout.

The COMP Cams End-of-the-Year Shootout will bring the curtain down on the 2018 racing season, with only the 2018 awards banquet on tap for Saturday, October 27 at the Battle Creek Holiday Inn, Battle Creek, Michigan.

