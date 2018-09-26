Lap Sponsors/Bonus Money Added to Already Lucrative Fall Haul at 34 Raceway

By Bill W
The much anticipated Sprint Invaders two-night Fall Haul this Friday and Saturday night, September 28 and 29, was already a high purse event after the announcement of the show almost a year ago by 34 Raceway owners, Brad Stevens and Jessi Mynatt. After announcing Friday’s event at the track near West Burlington, Iowa, would pay $2,000 to win and Saturday’s finale would pay $3,400 and $340 start, racers were lining up!
Now the winners take could exceed $5,000, thanks to lap sponsors and other contributors! Each of the 34 laps on Saturday night will pay $50 to lead, $30 for second and $20 for third! Each of the 34 lap sponsors below has pledged $100 towards the cause!
In addition, Roberts Tire and Fenton Pawn Shop have pledged $350 to the hard-charger. Shottenkirk is chipping in $250 for a driver’s best average finish between Friday and Saturday. Lucky drivers finishing seventh both nights will receive bonuses as part of the “In Memory of Todd Taeger” Spots. An additional $1,000 has also been added to Saturday’s total purse compliments of Engler Machine, US Bank, Andy Huston Racing and Roederer’s Pit Stop.
PositivelyRacing.com, Don Young, Sperry Speedway/GIP’s Speed Shop and Larry Buchholz are providing bonuses for non-qualifiers both nights as well.
Nightly feature “base” Purses before bonuses are as follows…
Friday night feature: 1. $2,000 2. $1,000 3. $900 4. $800 5. $700 6. $600 7. $500 8. $475 9. $450 10. $440 11. $430 12. $420 13. $410 14. $400 15. $390 16. $380 17. $370 18. $360 19. $350 20. $340 21. $330 22. $320 23. $310 24. $300
Saturday night feature: 1. $3,400 2. $1,900 3. $1,000 4. $800 5. $750 6. $700 7. $650 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $400 15. $390 16. $380 17. $370 18. $360 19. $350 20. $340 21. $340 22. $340 23. $340 24. $340
Lap Sponsors for Saturday
1 Clay Poggemiller
2 WingNut Motorsports
3 Collision Center West Burlington
4 Four Season Excavation
5 34 Raceway/ Slocum
6 FYE Excavation
7 Fenton Pawn Shop
8 Jim’s Lock and Safe
9 Bergquist Racing
10 Stronghurst Collision & Refinish
11 Steve Morrison Trucking
12 Napoli’s Pizza
13 Marcie Gaylord /Avis Rent a Car
14 FYE Excavation
15 Brayden Gaylord Racing
16 Steward Racing / WIN Propane
17 Beckman Towing
18 Roth Trucking
19 Rich Roark
20 Kirchner Machine
21 Fenton Pawn Shop
22 Andy Krieger Racing
23 OpenWheel101.com
24 Roth Trucking
25 Kitchen Cooked Potato Chips
26 Kinney Engines
27 RockStar Wraps
28 Jeff & Kristin
29 JKG Motorsports
30 Automotive Machine
31 River City Baggers
32 Collision Center West Burlington
33 Nick Weigert Handyman
34 Nick Weigert Handyman
Hard Charger Saturday Night $350
Roberts Tire /Fenton Pawn Shop
Shottenkirk Best Average Finish $250
place
In memory Todd Taeger 7th Place (Both Nights) $?
Added Purse Saturday Night
ENGLER Machine $300
US Bank $300
AHR Andy Huston Racing $300
Roederer’s $400
Random Draw for Non-Qualifiers
Friday Night
PositivelyRacing.com $100
Don Young $50
Saturday Night
Sperry Speedway/GIP’s Speed Shop $100
Larry Buchholz $50