Lap Sponsors/Bonus Money Added to Already Lucrative Fall Haul at 34 Raceway

By Bill W

The much anticipated Sprint Invaders two-night Fall Haul this Friday and Saturday night, September 28 and 29, was already a high purse event after the announcement of the show almost a year ago by 34 Raceway owners, Brad Stevens and Jessi Mynatt. After announcing Friday’s event at the track near West Burlington, Iowa, would pay $2,000 to win and Saturday’s finale would pay $3,400 and $340 start, racers were lining up!

Now the winners take could exceed $5,000, thanks to lap sponsors and other contributors! Each of the 34 laps on Saturday night will pay $50 to lead, $30 for second and $20 for third! Each of the 34 lap sponsors below has pledged $100 towards the cause!

In addition, Roberts Tire and Fenton Pawn Shop have pledged $350 to the hard-charger. Shottenkirk is chipping in $250 for a driver’s best average finish between Friday and Saturday. Lucky drivers finishing seventh both nights will receive bonuses as part of the “In Memory of Todd Taeger” Spots. An additional $1,000 has also been added to Saturday’s total purse compliments of Engler Machine, US Bank, Andy Huston Racing and Roederer’s Pit Stop.

PositivelyRacing.com, Don Young, Sperry Speedway/GIP’s Speed Shop and Larry Buchholz are providing bonuses for non-qualifiers both nights as well.

Nightly feature “base” Purses before bonuses are as follows…

Friday night feature: 1. $2,000 2. $1,000 3. $900 4. $800 5. $700 6. $600 7. $500 8. $475 9. $450 10. $440 11. $430 12. $420 13. $410 14. $400 15. $390 16. $380 17. $370 18. $360 19. $350 20. $340 21. $330 22. $320 23. $310 24. $300

Saturday night feature: 1. $3,400 2. $1,900 3. $1,000 4. $800 5. $750 6. $700 7. $650 8. $600 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $400 15. $390 16. $380 17. $370 18. $360 19. $350 20. $340 21. $340 22. $340 23. $340 24. $340

Lap Sponsors for Saturday

1 Clay Poggemiller

2 WingNut Motorsports

3 Collision Center West Burlington

4 Four Season Excavation

5 34 Raceway/ Slocum

6 FYE Excavation

7 Fenton Pawn Shop

8 Jim’s Lock and Safe

9 Bergquist Racing

10 Stronghurst Collision & Refinish

11 Steve Morrison Trucking

12 Napoli’s Pizza

13 Marcie Gaylord /Avis Rent a Car

14 FYE Excavation

15 Brayden Gaylord Racing

16 Steward Racing / WIN Propane

17 Beckman Towing

18 Roth Trucking

19 Rich Roark

20 Kirchner Machine

21 Fenton Pawn Shop

22 Andy Krieger Racing

23 OpenWheel101.com

24 Roth Trucking

25 Kitchen Cooked Potato Chips

26 Kinney Engines

27 RockStar Wraps

28 Jeff & Kristin

29 JKG Motorsports

30 Automotive Machine

31 River City Baggers

32 Collision Center West Burlington

33 Nick Weigert Handyman

34 Nick Weigert Handyman

Hard Charger Saturday Night $350

Roberts Tire /Fenton Pawn Shop

Shottenkirk Best Average Finish $250

place

In memory Todd Taeger 7th Place (Both Nights) $?

Added Purse Saturday Night

ENGLER Machine $300

US Bank $300

AHR Andy Huston Racing $300

Roederer’s $400

Random Draw for Non-Qualifiers

Friday Night

PositivelyRacing.com $100

Don Young $50

Saturday Night

Sperry Speedway/GIP’s Speed Shop $100

Larry Buchholz $50