ISCS Wraps Up Season On Saturday September 29th At Coos Bay Speedway

From Ben Deatherage

COOS BAY, Or. (Septmeber 28, 2018) The Interstate Sprint Car Series has just one last race before a champion is officially crowned. The tour heads to Coos Bay Speedway on Saturday, September 29th to the coastal facility. It is the third occasion the ISCS had visited the “Clay By The Bay Of The West”.

Front Gates open at 4:00 PM with Racing starting around 6:30. Tickets for Adults are $12.00, Seniors/Kids (7/17) $10.00, Children (6 and Under) FREE, and a Family Pass (2 Adults and 3 Kids) $35.00. For more information log on to www.coosbayspeedway.us .

ISCS Speedweek champion Tyler Thompson is tied for the most wins on the season and has accumulated the most points. Thompson is level with Jake Helsel as both drivers have three wins each. Shane Forte has bested the field twice while Kinzer Cox, Kyler Barraza, and Kyle Miller have one triumph each.

Locally at Coos Bay Speedway the venue has held seven Sprint Car events. Lawrence Van Hoof has managed to become the only multi-feature winner with two trips to victory lane while Tyler Thompson, Ian Bandey, Kyler Barraza, Aaron Miller Jr., and Dave May have a single triumph to their credit.

ISCS would like to thank their series sponsors/marketing partners BC Motorsports, Highline Performance, NWSprintCarHistory.com, Champion Racing Oil, and Hoosier Racing Tires. For the latest news and updates regarding the Interstate Sprint Car Series be sure and visit their Facebook page.

Former Interstate Sprint Car Series Winners At Coos Bay Speedway

2018- Kyler Barraza on May 19th; Tyler Thompson on August 13th

Current Interstate Sprint Car Series Point Standings (Top Ten):

1. 7-Tyler Thompson 985; 2. 1K-Kinzer Cox 958; 3. 26F-Shane Forte 946; 4. 25S-Camden Robustelli 892; 5. 87-Kyler Barraza 856; 6. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh 854; 7. 1-Bailey Hibbard 828; 8. 66-Brett McGhie 822; 9. 18T-Tanner Holmes 793; 10. 12-Steven Snawder 756