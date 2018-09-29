Scelzi Scores Impressive Victory at Williams Grove

By T.J. Buffenbarger

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (September 29, 2018) – 16-year-old drivers typically don’t win World of Outlaws features at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gio Scelzi did not get the message.

Scelzi from Freso, California picked up his first career World of Outlaws victory during the opening night National Open at Williams Grove Speedway. Driving Bernie Steuben’s car around David Gravel for the lead after a restart on lap 17 and held off Gravel in slower traffic over the final three laps secured Scelzi’s first career World of Outlaws victory in his first 410 sprint car start at Williams Grove.

With the feature going 27-laps in honor of Greg Hodnett, who passed away in a sprint car accident last Thursday, Gravel drove to the lead with Scelzi and Logan Schuchart giving chase. Schuchart’s feature ended early after losing power in turn three on lap five, bringing out the first caution flag of the event.

Gravel held off a challenge from Scelezi during the double file restart in turns one and two while Freddie Rahmer drove into third position. Gravel and Scelzi pulled away from Rahmer with Scelzi occasionally pulling up to Gravel on the inside of turns one and two, but Gravel would use the run off turn two and drive through turns three and four on the cushion to remain up front.

After a caution on lap 11 for a spin by Sheldon Haudenschild, Gravel maintained the lead while Sclezi held off a brief challenge by Rahmer for second. By lap 13 Scelzi started using the top of the track and closed in on Gravel.

The caution appeared again with 15 laps completed when Carson Macedo slowed in turn four with a broken nose wing. Macedo took the Jason Johnson Racing car to the work area but was unable to make repairs in time for the restart.

The lap 16 restart is where Scelzi made his move. Gravel chose the outside for the restart and maintained the lead through turn one with Scelzi under him. After slipping off turn two Gravel did not get run off the corner and allowed Scelzi to take the lead through turns three and four.

Scelzi pulled away until encountering slower traffic with four laps to go. Gravel closed back in on Scelzi and was able to make one more challenge on the final lap, but heavy traffic blocked Gravel’s path as Scelzi drove away for the victory. Gravel held on for second with Lucas Wolfe, Rahmer, and Tim Shaffer rounding out the top five.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, PA

Friday September 28, 2018

Qualifying Group A:

1. 18 – Ian Madsen, 16.342

2. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 16.365

3. 21X – Brian Montieth, 16.404

4. 24 – Lucas Wolfe, 16.409

5. 55K – Robbie Kendall, 16.418

6. 5 – David Gravel, 16.424

7. 99 – Bud Kaeding, 16.449

8. 21 – Brian Brown, 16.458

9. 49 – Brad Sweet, 16.465

10. 9 – Daryn Pittman, 16.501

11. 41 – Carson Macedo, 16.501

12. 15 – Donny Schatz, 16.510

13. 4 – Brock Zearfoss, 16.536

14. 19 – Brent Marks, 16.563

15. 39 – Cory Haas, 16.563

16. 33 – Jared Esh, 16.656

17. 48 – Danny Dietrich, 16.666

18. 1W – Chase Dietz, 16.667

19. 39M – Anthony Macri, 16.721

20. 67 – Justin Whittall, 16.832

21. 91 – Kyle Reinhardt, 16.891

22. W20 – Greg Wilson, 16.901

23. 20 – Ryan Taylor, 16.978

24. 27S – Adrian Shaffer, 17.102

25. 75 – Nicole Bower, 17.298

Qualifying Group B:

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart, 16.306

2. 71 – Giovanni Scelzi, 16.410

3. 51 – Freddie Rahmer, 16.429

4. 44 – Trey Starks, 16.454

5. 1A – Jacob Allen, 16.458

6. 2 – Shane Stewart, 16.460

7. 11 – T.J. Stutts, 16.527

8. 69K – Lance Dewease, 16.547

9. O7 – Gerard McIntyre, 16.596

10. 27 – Paul McMahan, 16.597

11. 94 – Ryan Smith, 16.626

12. 7S – Jason Sides, 16.628

13. 1 – Logan Wagner, 16.656

14. 1X – Chad Trout, 16.694

15. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 16.721

16. 58 – Jim Siegel, 16.757

17. 88 – Brandon Rahmer, 16.771

18. 17B – Steve Buckwalter, 16.897

19. 19M – Jac Haudenschild, 16.961

20. 11K – Kraig Kinser, 16.965

21. 99M – Kyle Moody, 17.001

22. 28F – Davie Franek, 17.096

23. 35 – Justin Henderson, 17.144

24. 15G – Jordan Givler, 17.368

25. 12W – Troy Fraker, 17.585

Heat Race #1:

1. 18 – Ian Madsen

2. 24 – Lucas Wolfe

3. 9 – Daryn Pittman

4. 4 – Brock Zearfoss

5. 39M – Anthony Macri

6. 99 – Bud Kaeding

7. W20 – Greg Wilson

8. 33 – Jared Esh

9. 75 – Nicole Bower

Heat Race #2:

1. 49X – Tim Shaffer

2. 21 – Brian Brown

3. 41 – Carson Macedo

4. 55K – Robbie Kendall

5. 19 – Brent Marks

6. 20 – Ryan Taylor

7. 67 – Justin Whittall

8. 48 – Danny Dietrich

Heat Race #3:

1. 21X – Brian Montieth

2. 5 – David Gravel

3. 49 – Brad Sweet

4. 15 – Donny Schatz

5. 39 – Cory Haas

6. 91 – Kyle Reinhardt

7. 1W – Chase Dietz

8. 27S – Adrian Shaffer

Heat Race #4:

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 44 – Trey Starks

3. 11 – T.J. Stutts

4. 27 – Paul McMahan

5. 19M – Jac Haudenschild

6. 1 – Logan Wagner

7. 58 – Jim Siegel

8. 12W – Troy Fraker

9. 28F – Davie Franek

Heat Race #5:

1. 71 – Giovanni Scelzi

2. 1A – Jacob Allen

3. 94 – Ryan Smith

4. 69K – Lance Dewease

5. 88 – Brandon Rahmer

6. 1X – Chad Trout

7. 35 – Justin Henderson

8. 11K – Kraig Kinser

Heat Race #6:

1. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

2. 2 – Shane Stewart

3. O7 – Gerard McIntyre

4. 7S – Jason Sides

5. 17B – Steve Buckwalter

6. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

7. 15G – Jordan Givler

8. 99M – Kyle Moody

Dash #1:

1. 5 – David Gravel

2. 21X – Brian Montieth

3. 24 – Lucas Wolfe

4. 21 – Brian Brown

5. 49X – Tim Shaffer

6. 18 – Ian Madsen

Dash #2:

1. 71 – Giovanni Scelzi

2. 1S – Logan Schuchart

3. 44 – Trey Starks

4. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

5. 1A – Jacob Allen

6. 2 – Shane Stewart

D-Main:

1. 91 – Kyle Reinhardt

2. W20 – Greg Wilson

3. 20 – Ryan Taylor

4. 28F – Davie Franek

5. 35 – Justin Henderson

6. 15G – Jordan Givler

7. 75 – Nicole Bower

8. 12W – Troy Fraker

9. 27S – Adrian Shaffer

10. 99M – Kyle Moody

C-Main:

1. 48 – Danny Dietrich

2. 1W – Chase Dietz

3. 39M – Anthony Macri

4. 58 – Jim Siegel

5. 17B – Steve Buckwalter

6. 11K – Kraig Kinser

7. 67 – Justin Whittall

8. W20 – Greg Wilson

9. 91 – Kyle Reinhardt

10. 33 – Jared Esh

11. 88 – Brandon Rahmer

12. 19M – Jac Haudenschild

B-Main:

1. 69K – Lance Dewease

2. 55K – Robbie Kendall

3. 27 – Paul McMahan

4. 15 – Donny Schatz

5. 19 – Brent Marks

6. 48 – Danny Dietrich

7. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

8. 99 – Bud Kaeding

9. 7S – Jason Sides

10. 1X – Chad Trout

11. 4 – Brock Zearfoss

12. 1W – Chase Dietz

13. 1 – Logan Wagner

14. 39 – Cory Haas

A-Main:

1. 71 – Giovanni Scelzi

2. 5 – David Gravel

3. 24 – Lucas Wolfe

4. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

5. 49X – Tim Shaffer

6. 2 – Shane Stewart

7. 44 – Trey Starks

8. 21X – Brian Montieth

9. 49 – Brad Sweet

10. 21 – Brian Brown

11. 15 – Donny Schatz

12. 9 – Daryn Pittman

13. 19 – Brent Marks

14. 18 – Ian Madsen

15. 69K – Lance Dewease

16. 27 – Paul McMahan

17. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

18. 11 – T.J. Stutts

19. 48 – Danny Dietrich

20. 1X – Chad Trout

21. 1A – Jacob Allen

22. O7 – Gerard McIntyre

23. 39 – Cory Haas

24. 55K – Robbie Kendall

25. 41 – Carson Macedo

26. 94 – Ryan Smith

27. 1S – Logan Schuchart