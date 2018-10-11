Speed Shift TC Has USAC Sprints Live From Terre Haute This Friday

From USAC

TERRE HAUTE, In. (October 10, 2018) – The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars’ final Midwest race of the season will be LIVE on Speed Shift TV this Friday, October 12, from the Terre Haute Action Track!

The “Wabash Clash” will feature a class field of top guns, three of which are entangled in a tight championship race separated by only 62 points. Cullman, Alabama’s Kevin Thomas, Jr. leads the standings. Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney, second in the standings, has won twice already at Terre Haute this season and is aiming to become the first driver since Levi Jones in 2005 to win three at Terre Haute in a single season. Chris Windom of Canton, Ill., is third in the standings, 62 back, and leads all active drivers with four career USAC Sprint wins at the famed half-mile.

Also on board to clash along the Wabash are Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon, who won the series’ most recent stop at Terre Haute in September. Dave Darland, of Lincoln, Ind., is the winningest driver in the history of the series and returns to the site of where victory numero uno occurred for him in 1993. Fort Branch, Indiana’s Chase Stockon is a two-time USAC Sprint Car winner at Terre Haute in 2012 and again in 2016.

C.J. Leary has not yet won in a USAC Sprint Car at Terre Haute, but is a veteran of victory lane in a Silver Crown car there back in 2016. The hottest driver in the series of late has been Justin Grant of Ione, Calif, who’s won two of the last three. Like Leary, he’s looking to break into the win column for the first time at Terre Haute in a USAC Sprint Car, but he did win in a Silver Crown car back in April of this year.

Coverage of the race will also be LIVE on the USAC app with free audio. As always, you can watch the race one day later, on-demand at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/. Live updates will be available throughout the night on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/, https://twitter.com/USACNation/ and on the Race Monitor app.

The fourth and final appearance of the year for the series at the Terre Haute Action Track begins Friday with pits opening at 3pm, grandstands at 4pm and hot laps at 6:30pm.

If you’re heading to the track, general admission grandstand tickets are $25 for adults while general admission infield tickets are $15. General admission tickets for children age 11 and under are FREE. Reserved grandstand tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under.

Two-day passes that also include the Saturday night, October 13 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car event at Terre Haute are $50 for adult grandstand general admission ($60 reserved & $30 infield). Children 11 and under grandstand general admission tickets are FREE ($20 reserved & FREE infield).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=281.