NCRA Sprint Championship on the Line This Saturday Night!

By David Smith Jr.

October 23, 2018 – The end of the 2018 race season will come-to-a-close this coming Saturday night as the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division heads to 81 Speedway in Park City.

It will be the eighth event of the season at the “home” of the series with current series points leader Jeremy Campbell of Wichita having claimed two of those victories, including the most recent event atop the three-eighths mile oval back on September 2. Campbell will be searching for his fourth-career NCRA championship since competing full-time with the series back in 2010.

Other drivers who have claimed victories this season at 81 Speedway include: Jonathan Cornell, Don Droud, Jr., Jake Bubak, Blake Hahn and Tim Crawley.

Coming into the night, three-time and defending tour champion Campbell holds a slim fifteen-point lead over J.D. Johnson, who is contention for his first-career series championship. Droud, Jr. of Lincoln, Nebraska sits just 55-points out of the point lead and is still very much in contention for his second series title.

Norman, Oklahoma’s Danny Jennings sits fourth in the point standings, 140-points behind Campbell.

Jake Greider (-250), Jeff Stasa (-230), J.R. Topper (-330), Fred Mattox (-585), Kaden Taylor (-880) and Ray Seeman (-1245) round out the top ten in points.

Through the eleven events that have been completed thus far this season, ninety different drivers from sixteen states have competed in at least one event. Drivers having reached victory lane include Campbell, Jennings and Cornell (2), Johnson, Droud, Hahn, Crawley and Bubak.

This final event for the NCRA sprint car division will pay the series standard $2000 to win and $300 to start the night’s feature finale. For rules, race information and current series point standings, check out the series website www.racencra.com and find daily updates on their facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. More information can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.

Grandstand admission is just $20 for adults while children 11 and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free. Gates will open at 4:00 PM with a special start time of 6:00 PM. It will also be business appreciation night at 81 Speedway with all Automotive Parts Stores and warehouse employees getting into the grandstands for free as well as one guest. You MUST show your badge or paystub as well as your current ID for this offer.

Also running will be the tracks AAA/Rookie Modifieds and Thumpers.

81 Speedway is located north of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then 0.7 mile west on 77th street in Park City. More track information can be found on the tracks official website race81speedway.com.

Current 2018 NCRA Sprint car Point Standings:

Jeremy Campbell 2380, 2) J.D. Johnson 2365, 3) Don Droud, Jr. 2325, 4) Danny Jennings 2240, 5) Jake Greider 2130, 6) Jeff Stasa 2060, 7) J.R. Topper 2050, 8) Fred Mattox 1795, 9) Kaden Taylor 1580, 10) Ray Seeman 1135