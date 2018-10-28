Breidinger Gets USAC Win #16 at Stockton

From USAC

STOCKTON, Ca. (October 27, 2018) — Toni Breidinger of Hillsboorough, Calif. scored her 16th USAC career feature victory Saturday night at Stockton 99 Speedway, winning the 20-lap Western Speed2 Midget feature. Adam Lemke finished second ahead of Joey Iest, Dillon Tucker and Bryant Bell.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET PAVEMENT RACE RESULTS: October 27, 2018 – Stockton, California – Stockton 99 Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Toni Breidinger, 26B, Breidinger-13.781; 2. Adam Lemke, 98, Lemke-13.902; 3. Joey Iest, 17, Iest-13.997; 4. Dillon Tucker, 11, Tucker-14.138; 5. Johnny Nichols, 14, Nichols-14.535; 6. Bryant Bell, 00, Jessop-14.597; 7. George Tuttle, 98T, Tuttle-15.841.

HEAT RACE: (8 laps): 1. Lemke, 2. Tucker, 3. Iest, 4. Breidinger, 5. Nichols, 6. Bell, 7. Tuttle. NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Toni Breidinger, 2. Adam Lemke, 3. Joey Iest, 4. Dillon Tucker, 5. Bryant Bell, 6. Johnny Nichols. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Nichols, Laps 3-18 Lemke, Laps 19-20 Breidinger.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN OVERALL MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-1,208, 2-Iest-969, 3-Nichols-596, 4-Blake Brannon-509, 5-Breidinger-383, 6-Tyler Slay-361, 7-Cody Jessop-219, 8-Bell-189, 9-Ashley Hazelton-Heredia-146, 10-Keoni Texeira-137.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN PAVEMENT MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Lemke-885, 2-Iest-705, 3-Nichols-596, 4-Blake Brannon-439, 5-Breidinger-383, 6-Cody Jessop-219, 7-Bell-189, 8-Tucker-71, 9-Ethan Lesser-68, 10-Austin Carter-63.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN MIDGET RACE: October 28 – Stockton (CA) 99 Speedway