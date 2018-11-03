Friday’s World Finals Features Pushed Back to Saturday Afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (November 2, 2018) – The feature event for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series during the opening night of the World Finals presented by Can-Am at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway was postponed due to rain and a midnight curfew. The sprint car feature along with the main for the late models will take place Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Paige Poyak, Tim Shaffer, Ian Madsen, Aaron Reutzel, Spencer Bayston, and David Gravel won heat race events. Gerard McIntyre won the C-Main while Parker Price-Miller won the B-Main. Shaffer and Reutzel win start from the front row of the 30-lap main event.