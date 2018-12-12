33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Early Entry Deadline Is Friday, December 14

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 11, 2018) With the entry count nearing the 200 mark, the list of drivers chasing the coveted Golden Driller will jump considerably in the next week as the deadline for early entry is Friday, December 14, 2018.

As of Monday night, the entry count is 182 with drivers from 143 municipalities, 28 states, and two countries. The Chili Bowl Rookie count is up to 23 with 25 of those entered having made the Saturday finale.

Currently, $150 to enter, any team that enters after the December 14 deadline will pay $200. For those still needing to enter, the form can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453 and returned via Fax to (918) 836-5517, called in to (918) 838-3777, or mailed to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112.

Entry forms must include a current W9 form as well. Download the form at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Just like the 2018 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire all cars must run a Muffler. Inserts will not be allowed. All car number and letter combination must be legible from the scorers stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

The 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 14-19, 2019 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. Monday and Tuesday tickets are on sale with a small number of single seats (no pairs) for the six-day affair still available. Remaining seats are sold in four, five, or six-day packages. Reserved seats can be purchased by calling (918) 838-3777. Prices are as follows, and do not include Tax or Shipping:

4-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) $227

5-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) $282

6-Day (Monday-Saturday) $337

The Pit Pass is sold at the event and includes a General Admission pass good for seating on the backstretch. Pit Passes are $45/weekday and $60 on Saturday.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 14-19, 2019

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: January 12, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. (CT)

Entry Information:

Discounted Early Entry ($150): November 1, 2018 – December 14, 2018

Late Entry ($200): December 15, 2018 – January 18, 2019

Entry Blank: http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453

Return Entries Via:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.

Contact:

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2019

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

=======================================

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals – Est. 1987 – Tulsa, Okla.