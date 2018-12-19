World of Outlaws Form California Fire Relief Tour in March

From Anthony Corini

CONCORD, NC – December 18, 2018 – In an effort to assist the healing from the devasting California wildfires, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and California race tracks have come together to form the Outlaws California Fire Relief Tour, where $1 of every ticket sold will be donated directly to the California Fire Foundation.

Two separate November wildfires in both Northern and Southern California have left thousands reeling in despair in preparation for the Holiday Season. In Northern California, for more than a month, Silver Dollar Speedway was the home of the courageous firefighters combatting the country’s deadliest wildfire in a century. Simultaneously, a separate wildfire in Southern California distressed their community.

In conjunction with the tracks, the World of Outlaws have formed the Outlaws California Fire Relief Tour that will officially start at Silver Dollar Speedway on Friday, March 15 and end on Saturday, March 30 at Perris Auto Speedway. In addition to the money donated from the ticket sales, Outlaws California Fire Relief Tour shirts will be sold with $5 from each purchase also going to the California Fire Foundation. Also, a select number of tickets to each event will be donated to local firemen.

“One of the most anticipated stretches of the season, especially for California fans, is the World of Outlaws month-long tour in March through the Golden State,” said World of Outlaws COO Tom Deery. “We wanted to do something to help those communities heal and we couldn’t be prouder to raise money for the California Fire Foundation and to be donating tickets to the firefighters, who have become heroes to many families.”

“This is a catastrophe that the racing community has never seen, and it is pretty amazing to see the outpouring of support,” said Troy Henning, who has been the announcer at Silver Dollar Speedway for 20 years. “The idea of giving a dollar from every ticket sold is an incredible gesture from the World of Outlaws and our community is very appreciative.”

Fans unable to attend the races in California that would like to participate will be able to purchase the Outlaws California Fire Relief Tour shirt online and will be able to purchase additional tickets to donate the local firemen at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

The much-anticipated 2019 World of Outlaws season gets underway in 49 days at Volusia Speedway Park near Daytona Beach, FL, with the running of the DIRTcar Nationals from February 5th through 16th.