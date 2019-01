(January 5, 2018) — Global Racing announced Friday that Michael Pickens will compete for the team during the Scott Darley Challenge at Valvoline Raceway near Sydney, Australia. Pickens opportunity comes while Global’s driver Michael Stewart continues to recover from a crash earlier in the season. After discussions with the team Stewart suggested Pickens for the ride.

Pickens picked up the feature victory Saturday night at Western Springs Speedway in the winged print car division.