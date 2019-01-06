Worth Among Half-Dozen First Time Winners In 34th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Ok. (January 5, 2019) – Seven Golden Drillers claimed, and six by first-time winners, the 34th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout wrapped up Saturday night with California’s Ben Worth leading the charge of first-time winners with his victory in the night’s 55-lap Outlaw A-Feature.

Chasing Frank Flud the first five laps, the Driven Midwest No. 81 suddenly stalled with Worth banking off Flud’s right rear and nearly sailing into the fence. Able to save his No. 10J from disaster, Dylan Kadous was the driver giving chase with the Kansas racer’s night ending on Lap 25 to advance Jake Hagopian into the runner-up spot.

Able to build his lead to over two-seconds, slower traffic would begin changing the story line as Worth found himself boxed in with Jake Hagopian and Brady Bacon now closing in. Closing rapidly as the race worked past the 40th lap, a misstep on the cushion in traffic put Jake Hagopian to the point, but just as easily as traffic can give, it will take away as the caution light came on before the field could complete the lap; putting Ben Worth back to the point on the restart.

Rolling a do or die slide job on the restart, the move would prove fatal to Hagopian’s chances as the No. 14D went sideways into the infield with Brady Bacon and Joe B. Miller racing by. Not able to make up ground on the No. 10J, Ben Worth crossed the finish line 0.913 seconds ahead of Bacon. Third went to Joe B. Miller with K.J. Show fourth. Charging ahead 13 positions, Zeb Wise made up the top five.

Taking the lead from the pole, Indiana’s Zeb Wise was the class of the field in Outlaw Non-Wing competition. Chased by Russ Dissinger, a nearly three-second advantage was cut down quickly as Wise worked into traffic with seven laps to go. Railing the cushion, the challenge for the lead was a corner away, but a car into the wall among the leaders brought the caution lights on with five laps to run. With the green displayed, Wise was able to run away as Dissinger held off the charge of Kyle Spence and Brady Bacon with Hank Davis rounding out the top five.

The second driver from Delaware to every top the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, Kyle Spence capitalized on a bobble by Jonathan Beason on the seventh revolution of the Stock Non-Wing feature as the pair raced off the fourth turn. Keeping the field at bay until the final five laps, slower traffic entered the equation with Spence and Beason exchanging the lead several times with Jonathan threading his BA Lawn and Garden No. 36 through slower cars. Turning off the cushion with the checkered flag in sight, Beason would come up shy by 0.018 seconds as Kyle Spence grabbed the win. Beason in second was trailed by Chris Cochran with Chase Cabre and Gage Robb to complete the top five.

Taking the lead in A-Class from the front row, Oklahoma’s Trey Robb kept pace on the field until Lap 19. Utilizing a mid-race restart, Hyper Racing shoe, James Morris, heaved his No. 81d upon the cushion to keep pace with Robb’s No. 12G. Letting his momentum get right for the move, Morris pulled the trigger on the slide on Lap 19. Diving the bottom of the third turn, the move was answered swiftly, but through the next set of turns, Robb was not able to return the favor as Morris raced into the lead. Caution with two laps to run, the No. 81d of Morris was unchallenged for the win while the race for second saw Jake Hagopian charge from fifth. Garrett Hulsey followed Hagopian’s form to score third with Gage Robb rolling to fourth from 17th to relegate Trey Robb to a fifth-place finish.

The results of the A-Class finish are unofficial pending the results of a tire test.

With a firm grasp on the lead, Garrett Benson looked to be on his way to victory in the Junior Sprints, but on Lap 17, that all changed as the No. 2B went spinning in turn-one after contact from a lapped car. Putting the lead in the hands of 13th starting, Colby Sokol, the No. 25b was stalked by California’s Austin Wood. Patiently around the bottom, the final lap was anything but as Wood put the pressure to the No. 25B, taking the win off the final turn by 0.315 seconds. Colby Sokol settled for second with Jett Barnes third after starting 10th. Baron Silva and Jack Thomas made the top five.

Another instance of the lead well in hand, California’s Ryan Rocha saw his night end with a violent hit on Lap 7 in Restricted competition after a slower car bounced off the front straightaway wall. With both drivers involved unharmed, the race resumed with Oklahoma’s Shawn Mahaffey on the point. Unchallenged the rest of the race, the No. Mahaffey’s lead was nice as the checkered flag dropped. Racing side by side for the last half of the race, Ryan Timms bested Chase Hyland for the second podium step. Jake Avedisian and Xavier Doney made up the top five.

The first event at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout for the Xcel 600cc Modifieds, a bump and run move by Blake Hahn on Lap 10 was the one that delivered the Oklahoma shoe his eighth career Golden Driller. Going door-to-door with the No. 127 of Korey Inglin through turns three and four for the pass, the New Jersey racer tried a couple for the lead with no success. Through several cautions, and a red flag for fence repair, Hahn would grab the win over AMA Hall of Fame Rider, Ronnie Jones, who debuted in the Xcel Modified division. Aaron Bowes from seventh came up to third with Chad Dugan fourth. A rough start to the weekend for Ty Hulsey, driver of the No. 4G the best of things with a run from 13th to fifth.

The 2019 event saw a total of 275 races contested among seven divisions with 1,159 entries drawing in. Dates for the 35th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout are January 1, 2020, through January 4, 2020. Information about move-in dates, registration, and more will be announced throughout the coming year as the event draws near.

Up next at the Tulsa Expo Raceway will be the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. The center of the Midget Racing world will come to life January 14-19, 2019 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. Reserved Seats for January 14 and 15 are on sale by calling (918) 838-3777 or can be purchased at the event. General Admission seating is included with all Pit Passes. More information can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout.com. Get updates on Facebook as well as Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

The 34th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.

Combined Results: January 2-452019

Winged Outlaw

Heat Races (Top 112 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 8 Qualifying Races (14 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race)

Heat 1 (Race 113) (8 Laps): 1. 17M-Christian Bruno, [2]; 2. 18B-Nathan Benson, [5]; 3. 11C-Tom Curran, [9]; 4. 26-Cody Williams, [3]; 5. 14X-Holley Hollan, [7]; 6. 12R-Trey Robb, [8]; 7. 4A-Eric Ankiewicz Jr, [4]; 8. 711-Ty Englehart, [1]; 9. 3R-Hunter Rhoades, [6]; 10. 15T-Tristan Guardino, [10]

Heat 2 (Race 114) (8 Laps): 1. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [1]; 2. 34-KJ Snow, [6]; 3. 15X-Jake Galusha, [4]; 4. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [3]; 5. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [8]; 6. 41C-Brian Carber, [7]; 7. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [9]; 8. 18T-Steve Finn, [5]; 9. 413-Charles Corte, [2]; 10. 67-Jason McCoy, [10]

Heat 3 (Race 115) (8 Laps): 1. 29-Scott Sawyer, [1]; 2. 51F-Gary Taylor, [5]; 3. 144-Damon Paul, [4]; 4. 14H-Harley Hollan, [6]; 5. 44E-Eric Ankiewicz Sr, [3]; 6. 22B-Abbi Buntin, [2]; 7. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [7]; 8. 5X-Bradley Huish, [8]; 9. 51X-Joshua Huish, [9]

Heat 4 (Race 116) (8 Laps): 1. 42B-Andy Bishop, [2]; 2. 12K-Frank Galusha, [4]; 3. 47-Marcus Kelly, [1]; 4. 6N-Tyler Walton, [8]; 5. 28-Gunner Ramey, [9]; 6. 79-Matt Taylor, [3]; 7. 21T-Ty Hulsey, [6]; 8. 8B-Mickey Bullock, [5]; 9. 23C-Trey Marcham, [7]

Heat 5 (Race 117) (8 Laps): 1. 12G-Gage Robb, [1]; 2. 88A-Joey Ancona, [2]; 3. 27H-Zachery Hubbard, [6]; 4. 10-Blake Battles, [3]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus, [9]; 6. 2-Jaxon Bishop, [8]; 7. 14C-Cole Christensen, [7]; 8. 17G-Isaiah Garcia, [4]; 9. 13J-Jeremiah Jensen, [5]

Heat 6 (Race 118) (8 Laps): 1. 91B-Kevin Bayer, [1]; 2. 07-Zak Gorski, [5]; 3. 17D-Angelina Dempsey, [7]; 4. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [2]; 5. 9T-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [4]; 6. 35M-Andrew Layser, [6]; 7. 42D-Hank Davis, [8]; 8. 71E-Caden Englehart, [9]; 9. 21-Eli Harris, [3]

Heat 7 (Race 119) (8 Laps): 1. 151-Joe B. Miller, [2]; 2. 4R-Ryan Greth, [4]; 3. 21J-Kameron Key, [5]; 4. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [6]; 5. 53-Jack Dover, [8]; 6. 3C-Kris Carroll, [9]; 7. 23T-Travis Rewerts, [7]; 8. 16T-Alec Carberry, [3]; 9. 95-Michael Frantz, [1]

Heat 8 (Race 120) (8 Laps): 1. 73T-Tyler Thomas, [1]; 2. 93M-Matthew Riggs-Carr, [3]; 3. 21L-Brady Bacon, [9]; 4. 1V-Johnny B., [8]; 5. 12S-Jason Setser, [6]; 6. 95M-Paige Moss, [7]; 7. 87-Tony Strauss, [4]; 8. 91K-Randy Kunkle Jr, [2]; 9. 22P-Jason Potter, [5]

Heat 9 (Race 121) (8 Laps): 1. 88W-Eric Wright, [1]; 2. 14R-Jake Nail, [5]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley, [2]; 4. 2D-Dustin Davidson, [3]; 5. 7T-Taylor Neilson, [7]; 6. 880-Kameron Morral, [8]; 7. 3E-Ethan Wicker, [9]; 8. 19-Justin Robison, [6]; 9. 51B-Brody Fuson, [4]

Heat 10 (Race 122) (8 Laps): 1. 9P-Daison Pursley, [1]; 2. 187-James Morris, [6]; 3. 77S-Robbie Smith, [3]; 4. 51-Blake Hahn, [9]; 5. 07X-Troy Morris, [7]; 6. 122-John Campbell, [5]; 7. 99-Rich Koop, [8]; 8. 50J-Brian Grogan, [2]; 9. 92-Jordan Herrman, [4]

Heat 11 (Race 123) (8 Laps): 1. 10J-Ben Worth, [3]; 2. 15-Jase Randolph, [1]; 3. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [8]; 4. 22E-Chris Wilner, [2]; 5. 88-Spencer Mason, [6]; 6. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [9]; 7. 172-Jesse Mauer, [5]; 8. 12A-Aydn Schmidt, [4]; 9. 78G-Scott Bradley, [7]

Heat 12 (Race 124) (8 Laps): 1. 39D-Russ Disinger, [3]; 2. 17-Quinn Jones, [1]; 3. 1G-Garet Williamson, [2]; 4. 6-Nick McFarland, [5]; 5. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [6]; 6. 21K-Thomas Kunsman, [8]; 7. 22-Curtis Jones, [9]; 8. 3X-Dylan Bloomfield, [4]; 9. 72-Michael Brummitt, [7]

Heat 13 (Race 125) (8 Laps): 1. 11G-Avery Goodman, [1]; 2. 129-Kyle Amerson, [5]; 3. 118-Scott Evans, [3]; 4. 110-Brock Berreth, [8]; 5. 20-Shawn Wicker, [4]; 6. 11-Riley Goodno, [7]; 7. 30X-John Crowder, [2]; 8. 3-Cole Roberts, [6]; 9. 44-Branigan Roark, [9]

Heat 14 (Race 126) (8 Laps): 1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [1]; 2. 88J-Joey Amantea, [3]; 3. 9-Chase Randall, [6]; 4. 14D-Jake Hagopian, [7]; 5. 57-Cole Bodine, [5]; 6. 16-Garrett Britton, [8]; 7. 28A-Austin Ullstrom, [9]; 8. 43-Cameron Willhite, [4]; 9. 21X-Tom Calico, [2]

Heat 15 (Race 127) (8 Laps): 1. 21H-Dylan Kadous, [1]; 2. 51M-Caleb Martin, [2]; 3. 22H-Jessee Holt, [6]; 4. 72S-Sam Johnson, [5]; 5. 4-Danny James, [4]; 6. 5K-Riley Kreisel, [9]; 7. 16S-Randy Sims, [3]; 8. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [8]; 9. 56R-Brian Ross, [7]

Heat 16 (Race 128) (8 Laps): 1. 42-Emerson Axsom, [2]; 2. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [1]; 3. 41X-Corey Day, [6]; 4. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [5]; 5. 76-Mason Caswell, [7]; 6. C2-Chase Porter, [4]; 7. 33M-Ryan Mueller, [9]; 8. 12X-Cody Christensen, [3]; 9. 80-Cody Caldwell, [8]

Heat 17 Race 129) (8 Laps): 1. 7Y-Dusty Young, [2]; 2. 20S-Steven Curbow, [3]; 3. 73-Jason McDougal, [5]; 4. 41E-Chase Cabre, [9]; 5. 138-Jimmy Wood, [6]; 6. 6B-Brandon Anderson, [8]; 7. 30R-Michael Oldham, [7]; 8. 21G-Garth Kasiner, [4]; 9. 28X-Austin Quick, [1]

Heat 18 (Race 130) (8 Laps): 1. 91H-Hayden Miller, [1]; 2. 37B-Blake Carrick, [3]; 3. 3J-Jordan Howell, [4]; 4. 47R-Tyler Rennison, [7]; 5. 01-Mitchel Moles, [6]; 6. 54-Trey Gropp, [9]; 7. 3G-Lane Goodman, [5]; 8. 33T-Ty Nevins, [8]; 9. 88O-Joshua Ullstrom, [2]

Heat 19 (Race 131) (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud, [7]; 2. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [2]; 3. 10Z-Zeb Wise, [5]; 4. 74-Tucker Boulton, [3]; 5. 2L-Christopher Larson, [6]; 6. 58T-Collin Traylor, [4]; 7. 20H-Noah Harris, [1]; 8. 35-Aubrey Smith, [8]; 9. 9K-Kieran Casillas, [9]

Heat 20 (Race 132) (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Dayna Hill, [1]; 2. 83C-Chance Crum, [5]; 3. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [3]; 4. 59-Kyle Spence, [9]; 5. 1AU-Liam Williams, [4]; 6. 41-Colton Hardy, [2]; 7. 321-Chad Winfrey, [8]; 8. 23-Josh Castro, [7]; 9. 48-Bryan Davidson, [6]

Heat 21 (Race 133) (8 Laps): 1. 27-Zane Hendricks, [1]; 2. 82-Ayrton Gennetten, [4]; 3. 1F-Jason Friesen, [6]; 4. 25J-Delaney Jost, [8]; 5. 22R-Gage Laney, [2]; 6. 32D-Drake Turner, [9]; 7. 12E-Emme Hughes, [5]; 8. 6T-Christopher Townsend, [3]; 9. 11L-Layden Pearson, [7]

C-Features (Top 4 in each advance to B-Feature competition)

C Feature 1 (Race 162) (10 Laps): 1. 4-Danny James, [1]; 2. 23C-Trey Marcham, [10]; 3. 8B-Mickey Bullock, [8]; 4. 122-John Campbell, [4]; 5. 12E-Emme Hughes, [6]; 6. 30X-John Crowder, [7]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark, [9]; 8. 30R-Michael Oldham, [5]; 9. 21-Eli Harris, [12]; 10. 48-Bryan Davidson, [11]; 11. 35M-Andrew Layser, [3]; 12. 1T-Tristan Guardino, [13]; 13. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [2]; 14. 35-Aubrey Smith, [14]

C Feature 2 (Race 163) (10 Laps): 1. 1AU-Liam Williams, [1]; 2. 3E-Ethan Wicker, [2]; 3. 42D-Hank Davis, [3]; 4. 21T-Ty Hulsey, [5]; 5. 413-Charles Corte, [12]; 6. 4A-Eric Ankiewicz Jr, [6]; 7. 16T-Alec Carberry, [9]; 8. 20H-Noah Harris, [7]; 9. 13J-Jeremiah Jensen, [11]; 10. 58T-Collin Traylor, [4]; 11. 17G-Isaiah Garcia, [8]; 12. 51X-Joshua Huish, [13]; 13. 78G-Scott Bradley, [10]

C Feature 3 (Race 164) (10 Laps): 1. 41C-Brian Carber, [1]; 2. 22-Curtis Jones, [2]; 3. 72-Michael Brummitt, [10]; 4. 41-Colton Hardy, [4]; 5. 12X-Cody Christensen, [9]; 6. 23-Josh Castro, [7]; 7. 99-Rich Koop, [5]; 8. 12A-Aydn Schmidt, [8]; 9. 22P-Jason Potter, [11]; 10. 21X-Tom Calico, [12]; 11. 87-Tony Strauss, [6]; 12. 321-Chad Winfrey, [3]; 13. 9K-Kieran Casillas, [13]

C Feature 4 (Race 165) (10 Laps): 1. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [4]; 2. C2-Chase Porter, [3]; 3. 92-Jordan Herrman, [13]; 4. 71E-Caden Englehart, [5]; 5. 11L-Layden Pearson, [10]; 6. 28A-Austin Ullstrom, [2]; 7. 56R-Brian Ross, [11]; 8. 3X-Dylan Bloomfield, [8]; 9. 95M-Paige Moss, [1]; 10. 19-Justin Robison, [7]; 11. 6T-Christopher Townsend, [9]; 12. 16S-Randy Sims, [6]; 13. 88O-Joshua Ullstrom, [12]

C Feature 5 (Race 166) (10 Laps): 1. 33M-Ryan Mueller, [2]; 2. 172-Jesse Mauer, [5]; 3. 51B-Brody Fuson, [11]; 4. 43-Cameron Willhite, [8]; 5. 711-Ty Englehart, [10]; 6. 22B-Abbi Buntin, [3]; 7. 80-Cody Caldwell, [9]; 8. 3-Cole Roberts, [7]; 9. 95-Michael Frantz, [12]; 10. 11-Riley Goodno, [1]; 11. 50J-Brian Grogan, [13]; 12. 14C-Cole Christensen, [4]; 13. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [6]

C Feature 6 (Race 167) (10 Laps): 1. 5K-Riley Kreisel, [1]; 2. 22RL-Gage Laney, [2]; 3. 79-Matt Taylor, [3]; 4. 3G-Lane Goodman, [5]; 5. 23T-Travis Rewerts, [4]; 6. 21G-Garth Kasiner, [8]; 7. 18T-Steve Finn, [7]; 8. 91K-Randy Kunkle Jr, [9]; 9. 33T-Ty Nevins, [6]; 10. 3R-Hunter Rhoades, [10]; 11. 67-Jason McCoy, [11]; 12. 5X-Bradley Huish, [13]; 13. 28X-Austin Quick, [12]

Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night’s A Main)

Qual. 1 (Race 218) (10 Laps): 1. 42B-Andy Bishop, [2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud, [4]; 3. 187-James Morris, [1]; 4. 18B-Nathan Benson, [3]; 5. 91H-Hayden Miller, [6]; 6. 51-Blake Hahn, [8]; 7. 93M-Matthew Riggs-Carr, [7]; 8. 12G-Gage Robb, [5]; 9. 17-Quinn Jones, [9]; 10. 21K-Thomas Kunsman, [14]; 11. 118-Scott Evans, [10]; 12. 14X-Holley Hollan, [11]; 13. 138-Jimmy Wood, [13]; 14. 26-Cody Williams, [12]

Qual. 2 (Race 219) (10 Laps): 1. 151-Joe B. Miller, [2]; 2. 14D-Jake Hagopian, [8]; 3. 11C-Tom Curran, [4]; 4. 82-Ayrton Gennetten, [1]; 5. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [10]; 6. 01-Mitchel Moles, [13]; 7. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [9]; 8. 15H-Dayna Hill, [6]; 9. 16-Garrett Britton, [14]; 10. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [12]; 11. 91B-Kevin Bayer, [5]; 12. 7T-Taylor Neilson, [11]; 13. 07-Zak Gorski, [3]; 14. 88J-Joey Amantea, [7]

Qual. 3 (Race 220) (10 Laps): 1. 42-Emerson Axsom, [2]; 2. 21L-Brady Bacon, [4]; 3. 27H-Zachery Hubbard, [1]; 4. 73T-Tyler Thomas, [5]; 5. 14R-Jake Nail, [3]; 6. 27-Zane Hendricks, [6]; 7. 47R-Tyler Rennison, [8]; 8. 20S-Steven Curbow, [7]; 9. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [9]; 10. 10-Blake Battles, [12]; 11. 6B-Brandon Anderson, [14]; 12. 12-Corbin Gurley, [10]; 13. 2L-Christopher Larson, [13]; 14. 76-Mason Caswell, [11]

Qual. 4 (Race 221) (10 Laps): 1. 129-Kyle Amerson, [3]; 2. 34-KJ Snow, [4]; 3. 9-Chase Randall, [1]; 4. 7Y-Dusty Young, [2]; 5. 37B-Blake Carrick, [7]; 6. 3C-Kris Carroll, [11]; 7. 15X-Jake Galusha, [9]; 8. 88W-Eric Wright, [5]; 9. 77S-Robbie Smith, [10]; 10. 88A-Joey Ancona, [8]; 11. 14H-Harley Hollan, [6]; 12. 07X-Troy Morris, [14]; 13. 2D-Dustin Davidson, [12]; 14. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [13]

Qual. 5 (Race 222) (10 Laps): 1. 41E-Chase Cabre, [2]; 2. 83C-Chance Crum, [3]; 3. 22H-Jessee Holt, [1]; 4. 51F-Gary Taylor, [4]; 5. 9P-Daison Pursley, [5]; 6. 6N-Tyler Walton, [6]; 7. 1G-Garet Williamson, [10]; 8. 144-Damon Paul, [7]; 9. 57-Cole Bodine, [14]; 10. 3J-Jordan Howell, [9]; 11. 22E-Chris Wilner, [13]; 12. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [11]; 13. 51M-Caleb Martin, [8]; 14. 72S-Sam Johnson, [12]

Qual. 6 (Race 223) (10 Laps): 1. 41X-Corey Day, [1]; 2. 59-Kyle Spence, [2]; 3. 1V-Johnny B., [6]; 4. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [4]; 5. 21J-Kameron Key, [7]; 6. 28-Gunner Ramey, [8]; 7. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [9]; 8. 17D-Angelina Dempsey, [3]; 9. 12R-Trey Robb, [13]; 10. 54-Trey Gropp, [11]; 11. 6-Nick McFarland, [10]; 12. 12S-Jason Setser, [12]; 13. 11G-Avery Goodman, [5]; 14. 44E-Eric Ankiewicz Sr, [14]

Qual. 7 (Race 224) (10 Laps): 1. 10J-Ben Worth, [4]; 2. 1F-Jason Friesen, [1]; 3. 12K-Frank Galusha, [2]; 4. 73-Jason McDougal, [7]; 5. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [5]; 6. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [9]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus, [8]; 8. 110-Brock Berreth, [6]; 9. 9T-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [14]; 10. 32D-Drake Turner, [11]; 11. 88-Spencer Mason, [12]; 12. 2-Jaxon Bishop, [13]; 13. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [10]; 14. 17M-Christian Bruno, [3]

Qual. 8 (Race 225) (10 Laps): 1. 21H-Dylan Kadous, [5]; 2. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [1]; 3. 29-Scott Sawyer, [3]; 4. 10Z-Zeb Wise, [7]; 5. 4R-Ryan Greth, [2]; 6. 25J-Delaney Jost, [4]; 7. 15-Jase Randolph, [6]; 8. 53-Jack Dover, [9]; 9. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [10]; 10. 47-Marcus Kelly, [8]; 11. 880-Kameron Morral, [13]; 12. 20-Shawn Wicker, [12]; 13. 74-Tucker Boulton, [11]; 14. 39D-Russ Disinger, [14]

B-Features (Top 2 advance to LCQ)

B Feature 1 (Race 254) (12 Laps): 1. 1F-Jason Friesen, [1]; 2. 18B-Nathan Benson, [2]; 3. 15X-Jake Galusha, [5]; 4. 53-Jack Dover, [7]; 5. 07X-Troy Morris, [10]; 6. 15H-Dayna Hill, [6]; 7. 6B-Brandon Anderson, [9]; 8. 22-Curtis Jones, [12]; 9. 3C-Kris Carroll, [4]; 10. 4-Danny James, [11]; 11. 21T-Ty Hulsey, [13]; 12. 73-Jason McDougal, [3]; 13. 88A-Joey Ancona, [8]; 14. 07-Zak Gorski, [14]; 15. 2L-Christopher Larson, [15]

B Feature 2 (Race 255) (12 Laps): 1. 51F-Gary Taylor, [1]; 2. 15-Jase Randolph, [6]; 3. 27H-Zachery Hubbard, [2]; 4. 21J-Kameron Key, [3]; 5. 3J-Jordan Howell, [8]; 6. 57-Cole Bodine, [7]; 7. 1G-Garet Williamson, [5]; 8. 51-Blake Hahn, [4]; 9. 1AU-Liam Williams, [11]; 10. 47-Marcus Kelly, [9]; 11. 2D-Dustin Davidson, [10]; 12. 72-Michael Brummitt, [13]; 13. 8B-Mickey Bullock, [12]; 14. 12S-Jason Setser, [14]; 15. 12-Corbin Gurley, [15]

B Feature 3 (Race 256) (12 Laps): 1. 73T-Tyler Thomas, [2]; 2. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [1]; 3. 82-Ayrton Gennetten, [3]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [4]; 5. 12R-Trey Robb, [7]; 6. 47R-Tyler Rennison, [5]; 7. 11G-Avery Goodman, [10]; 8. 17M-Christian Bruno, [11]; 9. 41C-Brian Carber, [13]; 10. 74-Tucker Boulton, [12]; 11. 22E-Chris Wilner, [9]; 12. 3E-Ethan Wicker, [14]; 13. 20S-Steven Curbow, [6]; 14. 122-John Campbell, [15]; 15. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [8]

B Feature 4 (Race 257) (12 Laps): 1. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [5]; 2. 28-Gunner Ramey, [4]; 3. 9-Chase Randall, [2]; 4. 110-Brock Berreth, [6]; 5. 39D-Russ Disinger, [10]; 6. 41-Colton Hardy, [15]; 7. 23C-Trey Marcham, [13]; 8. 42D-Hank Davis, [14]; 9. 91H-Hayden Miller, [3]; 10. 32D-Drake Turner, [9]; 11. 17-Quinn Jones, [7]; 12. 88J-Joey Amantea, [11]; 13. 29-Scott Sawyer, [1]; 14. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [8]; 15. 76-Mason Caswell, [12]

B Feature 5 (Race 258) (12 Laps): 1. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [1]; 2. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [5]; 3. 01-Mitchel Moles, [3]; 4. 22H-Jessee Holt, [2]; 5. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [13]; 6. 12G-Gage Robb, [6]; 7. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [7]; 8. 880-Kameron Morral, [9]; 9. 14X-Holley Hollan, [10]; 10. 27-Zane Hendricks, [4]; 11. 10-Blake Battles, [8]; 12. 26-Cody Williams, [12]; 13. 22R-Gage Laney, [14]; 14. 43-Cameron Willhite, [15]; 15. 2-Jaxon Bishop, [11]

B Feature 6 (Race 259) (12 Laps): 1. 10Z-Zeb Wise, [1]; 2. 6N-Tyler Walton, [4]; 3. 88W-Eric Wright, [6]; 4. 14R-Jake Nail, [3]; 5. 93M-Matthew Riggs-Carr, [5]; 6. 9T-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [7]; 7. 118-Scott Evans, [9]; 8. 54-Trey Gropp, [8]; 9. 79-Matt Taylor, [15]; 10. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [11]; 11. 92-Jordan Herrman, [14]; 12. 33M-Ryan Mueller, [13]; 13. 7T-Taylor Neilson, [10]; 14. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [2]; 15. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [12]

B Feature 7 (Race 260) (12 Laps): 1. 9P-Daison Pursley, [3]; 2. 12K-Frank Galusha, [1]; 3. 144-Damon Paul, [6]; 4. 25J-Delaney Jost, [4]; 5. 14H-Harley Hollan, [8]; 6. 7Y-Dusty Young, [2]; 7. 6-Nick McFarland, [9]; 8. 77S-Robbie Smith, [7]; 9. 5K-Riley Kreisel, [13]; 10. 71E-Caden Englehart, [15]; 11. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [10]; 12. 172-Jesse Mauer, [14]; 13. 98P-Miles Paulus, [5]; 14. 20-Shawn Wicker, [11]; 15. 72S-Sam Johnson, [12]

B Feature 8 (Race 261) (12 Laps): 1. 187-James Morris, [1]; 2. 37B-Blake Carrick, [2]; 3. 4R-Ryan Greth, [3]; 4. 91B-Kevin Bayer, [8]; 5. 21K-Thomas Kunsman, [7]; 6. 16-Garrett Britton, [6]; 7. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [4]; 8. 17D-Angelina Dempsey, [5]; 9. 3G-Lane Goodman, [15]; 10. 51B-Brody Fuson, [14]; 11. C2-Chase Porter, [13]; 12. 88-Spencer Mason, [9]; 13. 138-Jimmy Wood, [11]; 14. 44E-Eric Ankiewicz Sr, [12]; 15. 51M-Caleb Martin, [10]

LCQ (Top 8 advance to the A-Feature)

LCQ (Race 268) (12 Laps): 1. 1F-Jason Friesen, [1]; 2. 10Z-Zeb Wise, [4]; 3. 73T-Tyler Thomas, [6]; 4. 51F-Gary Taylor, [2]; 5. 18B-Nathan Benson, [11]; 6. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [3]; 7. 187-James Morris, [5]; 8. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [8]; 9. 12K-Frank Galusha, [10]; 10. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [15]; 11. 28-Gunner Ramey, [13]; 12. 15-Jase Randolph, [16]; 13. 37B-Blake Carrick, [12]; 14. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [9]; 15. 9P-Daison Pursley, [7]; 16. 6N-Tyler Walton, [14]

A Feature (Race 275) (55 Laps): 1. 10J-Ben Worth, [2]; 2. 21L-Brady Bacon, [4]; 3. 151-Joe B. Miller, [9]; 4. 34-KJ Snow, [7]; 5. 10Z-Zeb Wise, [18]; 6. 14D-Jake Hagopian, [6]; 7. 83C-Chance Crum, [13]; 8. 59-Kyle Spence, [16]; 9. 42-Emerson Axsom, [10]; 10. 51F-Gary Taylor, [20]; 11. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [24]; 12. 1F-Jason Friesen, [17]; 13. 41X-Corey Day, [14]; 14. 73T-Tyler Thomas, [19]; 15. 42B-Andy Bishop, [8]; 16. 187-James Morris, [23]; 17. 41E-Chase Cabre, [11]; 18. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [22]; 19. 18B-Nathan Benson, [21]; 20. 1V-Johnny B., [15]; 21. 11C-Tom Curran, [12]; 22. 21H-Dylan Kadous, [3]; 23. 129-Kyle Amerson, [5]; 24. 81-Frank Flud, [1]

Non-Wing Outlaw

Heat Races (Top 112 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 8 Qualifying Races (14 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 129-Kyle Amerson, [3]; 2. 28X-Austin Quick, [5]; 3. 88K-Kelsey Gray, [1]; 4. 12C-Corbin Gurley, [8]; 5. 8B-Mickey Bullock, [6]; 6. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [7]; 7. 27T-Tyson Hall, [4]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark, [9]; 9. 52-Joe Silva, [2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4R-Ryan Greth, [2]; 2. 01-Mitchel Moles, [5]; 3. 10J-Ben Worth, [3]; 4. 41-Colton Hardy, [9]; 5. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [6]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [1]; 7. 27B-Ben Saye, [4]; 8. 42-Emerson Axsom, [8]; 9. 15K-Kendall Battarbee, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 38-Karson Battarbee, [6]; 2. 116-Carl Parker, [1]; 3. 144-Damon Paul, [8]; 4. 110-Brock Berreth, [5]; 5. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [7]; 6. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [4]; 7. 17-Dave Nicholson, [2]; 8. 57L-Jacob Lucas, [9]; 9. 37B-Blake Carrick, [3]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 20S-Steven Curbow, [6]; 2. 39D-Russ Disinger, [7]; 3. 2L-Christopher Larson, [2]; 4. 97J-Nate Johnson, [8]; 5. 73T-Tyler Thomas, [5]; 6. 3R-Hunter Rhoades, [3]; 7. 15R-Chris Robinson, [1]; 8. 118-Scott Evans, [9]; 9. 08K-Brad Best, [4]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Cole Bodine, [6]; 2. 15H-Dayna Hill, [1]; 3. 44E-Eric Ankiewicz Sr, [2]; 4. 22E-Chris Wilner, [5]; 5. 4-Scotty Milan, [3]; 6. 36R-Kevin Reed, [8]; 7. 17D-Angelina Dempsey, [9]; 8. 28A-Austin Ullstrom, [4]; 9. 112-Bobby Bazan, [7]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Ron Dennis, [3]; 2. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [7]; 3. 11C-Tom Curran, [8]; 4. 9M-Ryan Mushrush, [9]; 5. 21B-Justin Bates, [1]; 6. 71E-Caden Englehart, [5]; 7. 94-Tim Barnes, [2]; 8. 6N-Tyler Walton, [4]; 9. 121-Cody Carter, [6]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 1N-Jeffrey Newell, [2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud, [6]; 3. 10P-Bryan Debrick, [1]; 4. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [7]; 5. 17F-Hunter Fischer, [8]; 6. 101-Karter Battarbee, [4]; 7. 83-Karsyn Elledge, [9]; 8. 5X-Bradley Huish, [5]; (DQ) 1G-Garet Williamson, [3]

***No, 1G DQ’d for being light at the scales.

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 17Z-Zac Moody, [2]; 2. 21H-Dylan Kadous, [3]; 3. 74T-Derek Hagar, [8]; 4. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [6]; 5. 12S-Jason Setser, [7]; 6. 44C-Cody Price, [4]; 7. 92B-Eric Bartlett, [1]; 8. 17K-Quinton Benson, [5]; 9. 79T-Matt Taylor, [9]

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Shawn Wicker, [7]; 2. C2-Chase Porter, [1]; 3. 42D-Hank Davis, [9]; 4. 18X-Grant Champlin, [5]; 5. 20A-Andrew Neff, [6]; 6. 28P-Ryan Carter, [2]; 7. 58-Jarret Hjorth, [3]; 8. 23T-Travis Rewerts, [8]; 9. 7Y-Dusty Young, [4]

Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [4]; 2. 82-Ayrton Gennetten, [6]; 3. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [3]; 4. 70-Dustin Dixon, [1]; 5. 53-Jack Dover, [5]; 6. 27N-Nathan Brookshier, [8]; 7. 9$-Matt Moore, [9]; 8. 20G-Noah Gass, [7]; 9. 40C-Cody Miles, [2]

Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Cody Williams, [2]; 2. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [1]; 3. 18T-Steve Finn, [5]; 4. 10H-Thomas Hassler, [9]; 5. 6-Nick McFarland, [6]; 6. 4A-Eric Ankiewicz Jr, [8]; 7. 19-Justin Robison, [3]; 8. 27-Zane Hendricks, [7]; 9. 83W-Jerrod Wilson, [4]

Heat 12 (8 Laps): 1. 51F-Gary Taylor, [1]; 2. 34-KJ Snow, [7]; 3. 19B-Issac Barr, [2]; 4. 03-Shawn Mahaffey, [6]; 5. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [5]; 6. 21T-Ty Hulsey, [4]; 7. 88J-Joey Amantea, [8]; 8. 5E-Austin Shores, [9]; 9. 13J-Jeremiah Jensen, [3]

Heat 13 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Jason McDougal, [7]; 2. 30-Jacob Barton, [4]; 3. 3L-Jimmy Leal, [5]; 4. 3J-Jordan Howell, [3]; 5. 0-Derek Kral, [9]; 6. 76-Mason Caswell, [6]; 7. 32D-Drake Turner, [1]; 8. 5T-Ryan Timms, [8]; 9. 04-Kormick Linner, [2]

Heat 14 (8 Laps): 1. 41E-Chase Cabre, [1]; 2. 59-Kyle Spence, [6]; 3. 12G-Gage Robb, [4]; 4. 33M-Ryan Mueller, [3]; 5. 7M-Mason Keefer, [9]; 6. 91K-Randy Kunkle Jr, [7]; 7. 52S-Jeremiah Sillman, [8]; 8. 34C-Cale Cozad, [5]; 9. 139-Brandon Moeller, [2]

Heat 15 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Jase Randolph, [5]; 2. 14S-T.J. Smith, [1]; 3. 47-Marcus Kelly, [2]; 4. 17L-Connor Lee, [8]; 5. 91H-Hayden Miller, [9]; 6. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [4]; 7. 10L-Patrick Lundy, [7]; 8. 51X-Joshua Huish, [6]; 9. 22C-Chad Koch, [3]

Heat 16 (8 Laps): 1. 41C-Brian Carber, [7]; 2. 92-Jordan Herrman, [1]; 3. 1AU-Liam Williams, [2]; 4. 880-Kameron Morral, [6]; 5. 16S-Randy Sims, [8]; 6. 67-Bob Bourff, [5]; 7. 56R-Brian Ross, [9]; 8. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [4]; 9. 32-Matt Deskins, [3]

Heat 17 (8 Laps): 1. 27F-Jesse Frazier, [1]; 2. 11L-Layden Pearson, [3]; 3. 8L-Brian Lunsford, [9]; 4. 1K-Kevin Battarbee, [4]; 5. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [8]; 6. 3G-Lane Goodman, [7]; 7. 51B-Brody Fuson, [6]; 8. 19T-Caleb Thompson, [2]; 9. 32T-Chris Cochran, [5]

Heat 18 (8 Laps): 1. 11G-Avery Goodman, [3]; 2. 07-Zak Gorski, [6]; 3. 15X-Jake Galusha, [2]; 4. 08J-Jace McIntosh, [8]; 5. 17H-Hunter Little, [5]; 6. 87-Tory Strauss, [1]; 7. 58T-Collin Traylor, [9]; 8. 16T-Alec Carberry, [4]; 9. 3-Cole Roberts, [7]

Heat 19 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jonathan Beason, [3]; 2. 115-Anton Hernandez, [8]; 3. 32X-Trey Marcham, [4]; 4. 83C-Chance Crum, [2]; 5. 28-Gunner Ramey, [6]; 6. 29T-Joe Leek, [7]; 7. 6T-Christopher Townsend, [9]; 8. 122-John Campbell, [5]; 9. 73C-John Barr, [1]

Heat 20 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Jaxon Bishop, [4]; 2. 09-Kevin Carter, [5]; 3. 44X-David Schilling, [7]; 4. 1V-Johnny B., [8]; 5. 14H-Harley Hollan, [3]; 6. 22X-Matt Cash, [1]; 7. 9T-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [2]; 8. 11H-Logan Hill, [6]; 9. 9K-Kieran Casillas, [9]

Heat 21 (8 Laps): 1. 07X-Troy Morris, [4]; 2. 8P-Caleb Pence, [6]; 3. 29W-Mike Walling, [5]; 4. 7H-Chance Hull, [8]; 5. 30X-John Crowder, [3]; 6. 71-Austin Wood, [1]; 7. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [7]; 8. 1J-John Roan, [9]; 9. 10E-Matt Ebarb, [2]

Heat 22 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Holley Hollan, [5]; 2. 93M-Matthew Riggs-Carr, [3]; 3. 2H-Harlan Hulsey, [6]; 4. 151-Joe B. Miller, [8]; 5. 33T-Ty Nevins, [2]; 6. 36E-Blake Edwards, [4]; 7. 5K-Riley Kreisel, [7]; 8. 9P-Daison Pursley, [1]; 9. 78-Daniel Shaffer, [9]

***No. 93M of Riggs-Carr DQ’d for running illegal fuel.

Heat 23 (8 Laps): 1. 22H-Jessee Holt, [1]; 2. 27H-Zachery Hubbard, [2]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus, [5]; 4. 21K-Thomas Kunsman, [9]; 5. 88A-Joey Ancona, [3]; 6. 33-Justin Patocka, [7]; 7. 20T-Thomas Hall, [6]; 8. 5M-John Kilmer, [8]; 9. 17G-Isaiah Garcia, [4]

Heat 24 (8 Laps): 1. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [2]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [6]; 3. 27D-Dean Drake Jr, [1]; 4. 17M-Christian Bruno, [8]; 5. 321-Chad Winfrey, [9]; 6. 14R-Jake Nail, [7]; 7. 22P-Jason Potter, [5]; 8. 72S-Sam Johnson, [4]; 9. 72-Michael Brummitt, [3]

Heat 25 (8 Laps): 1. 1F-Jason Friesen, [5]; 2. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [1]; 3. 10-Blake Battles, [8]; 4. 10Z-Zeb Wise, [9]; 5. 54-Trey Gropp, [4]; 6. 23-Josh Castro, [3]; 7. 50-Brian Jones, [7]; 8. 98K-Dane Fields, [2]; 9. 82X-Justin Stretch, [6]

Heat 26 (8 Laps): 1. 91B-Kevin Bayer, [5]; 2. 172-Jesse Maurer, [4]; 3. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [9]; 4. 2AM-Adam Miller, [8]; 5. 3E-Ethan Wicker, [3]; 6. 11J-Joey Starnes, [6]; 7. 95M-Paige Moss, [1]; 8. 2B-Brandon Boggs, [7]; 9. 33W-Rece Wommack, [2]

Heat 27 (8 Laps): 1. 2G-Brandon Rose, [2]; 2. 12R-Trey Robb, [7]; 3. 21J-Kameron Key, [8]; 4. 25J-Delaney Jost, [4]; 5. 52L-Cameron La Rose, [1]; 6. 1D-Warren Fields, [6]; 7. 88O-Josh Ullstrom, [5]; 8. 21-Eli Harris, [3]

Heat 28 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Jason Tyer, [3]; 2. 15W-Lee Walchli, [2]; 3. 51-Blake Hahn, [7]; 4. 10X-Darien Roberts, [1]; 5. 35M-Andrew Layser, [4]; 6. 91-Bash Ferguson, [5]; 7. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, [8]; 8. 4K-Kodi Sunley, [6]

Heat 29 (8 Laps): 1. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [1]; 2. 21L-Brady Bacon, [6]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson, [3]; 4. 77S-Robbie Smith, [2]; 5. 16-Garrett Britton, [7]; 6. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [4]; 7. 47X-Austin Helt, [5]; 8. 43-Cameron Willhite, [8]

Heat 30 (8 Laps): 1. 9C-Cade Cowles, [1]; 2. 10K-Koda Oller, [3]; 3. 138-Jimmy Wood, [7]; 4. 12K-Frank Galusha, [6]; 5. 15T-Tristan Guardino, [5]; 6. 3S-Stephen Smith, [2]; 7. 9-Chase Randall, [4]; 8. 45W-Colton Wheeler, [8]

Heat 31 (8 Laps): 1. 187-James Morris, [2]; 2. 34Z-Shane Fick, [1]; 3. 22-Curtis Jones, [5]; 4. 42B-Andy Bishop, [8]; 5. 36A-Chad Boespflug, [4]; 6. 95-Jimmy Miller, [6]; 7. 00-Joe Carter, [3]; 8. 007-Owen Carlson, [7]

C-Features (Top 2 advance to B-Feature competition)

C Feature 1 (Race 138) (10 Laps): 1. 19B-Issac Barr, [1]; 2. 16-Garrett Britton, [2]; 3. 95-Jimmy Miller, [6]; 4. 36E-Blake Edwards, [7]; 5. 36R-Kevin Reed, [3]; 6. 36A-Chad Boespflug, [4]; 7. 17D-Angelina Dempsey, [5]; 8. 79T-Matt Taylor, [14]; 9. 1G-Garet Williamson, [13]; 10. 71-Austin Wood, [8]; 11. 19T-Caleb Thompson, [12]; 12. 45W-Colton Wheeler, [10]; 13. 27T-Tyson Hall, [9]; 14. 11H-Logan Hill, [11]

C Feature 2 (Race 139) (10 Laps): 1. 51B-Brody Fuson, [8]; 2. 27N-Nathan Brookshier, [3]; 3. 1K-Kevin Battarbee, [2]; 4. 83-Karsyn Elledge, [5]; 5. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [4]; 6. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [7]; 7. 17-Dave Nicholson, [10]; 8. 71E-Caden Englehart, [6]; 9. 13J-Jeremiah Jensen, [13]; 10. 98K-Dane Fields, [12]; 11. 27B-Ben Saye, [9]; 12. 47-Marcus Kelly, [1]; 13. 5X-Bradley Huish, [11]; 14. 22C-Chad Koch, [14]

C Feature 3 (Race 140) (10 Laps): 1. 1AU-Liam Williams, [1]; 2. 9-Chase Randall, [9]; 3. 25J-Delaney Jost, [2]; 4. 4A-Eric Ankiewicz Jr, [3]; 5. 9K-Kieran Casillas, [14]; 6. 91K-Randy Kunkle Jr, [4]; 7. 3R-Hunter Rhoades, [7]; 8. 20T-Thomas Hall, [8]; 9. 15K-Kendall Battarbee, [12]; 10. 9$-Matt Moore, [5]; 11. 67-Bob Bourff, [6]; 12. 17K-Quinton Benson, [11]; 13. 32-Matt Deskins, [13]; 14. 94-Tim Barnes, [10]

C Feature 4 (Race 141) (10 Laps): 1. 15X-Jake Galusha, [1]; 2. 70-Dustin Dixon, [3]; 3. 56R-Brian Ross, [5]; 4. 58-Jarret Hjorth, [9]; 5. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, [8]; 6. 3J-Jordan Howell, [2]; 7. 23-Josh Castro, [7]; 8. 3G-Lane Goodman, [6]; 9. 72-Michael Brummitt, [13]; 10. 91H-Hayden Miller, [4]; 11. 34C-Cale Cozad, [11]; 12. 007-Owen Carlson, [14]; 13. 9T-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [10]; 14. 112-Bobby Bazan, [12]

C Feature 5 (Race 142) (10 Laps): 1. 110-Brock Berreth, [1]; 2. 33M-Ryan Mueller, [2]; 3. 91-Bash Ferguson, [6]; 4. 28P-Ryan Carter, [7]; 5. 58T-Collin Traylor, [5]; 6. 3-Cole Roberts, [12]; 7. 52-Joe Silva, [13]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark, [8]; 9. 122-John Campbell, [11]; 10. 4K-Kodi Sunley, [14]; 11. 10X-Darien Roberts, [3]; 12. 19-Justin Robison, [9]; 13. 29T-Joe Leek, [4]; 14. 20G-Noah Gass, [10]

C Feature 6 (Race 143) (10 Laps): 1. 73T-Tyler Thomas, [3]; 2. 22E-Chris Wilner, [1]; 3. 32T-Chris Cochran, [14]; 4. 3S-Stephen Smith, [7]; 5. 33-Justin Patocka, [4]; 6. 88J-Joey Amantea, [6]; 7. 27-Zane Hendricks, [10]; 8. 9P-Daison Pursley, [12]; 9. 00-Joe Carter, [9]; 10. 57L-Jacob Lucas, [8]; 11. 40C-Cody Miles, [13]; 12. 28A-Austin Ullstrom, [11]; 13. 8B-Mickey Bullock, [2]; 14. 6T-Christopher Townsend, [5]

C Feature 7 (Race 144) (10 Laps): 1. 18X-Grant Champlin, [1]; 2. 14R-Jake Nail, [4]; 3. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [2]; 4. 5E-Austin Shores, [8]; 5. 33T-Ty Nevins, [5]; 6. 2B-Brandon Boggs, [10]; 7. 52S-Jeremiah Sillman, [6]; 8. 121-Cody Carter, [12]; 9. 53-Jack Dover, [3]; 10. 42-Emerson Axsom, [9]; 11. 04-Kormick Linner, [13]; 12. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [7]; 13. 6N-Tyler Walton, [11]

C Feature 8 (Race 145) (10 Laps): 1. 88K-Kelsey Gray, [1]; 2. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [6]; 3. 20A-Andrew Neff, [2]; 4. 4-Scotty Milan, [4]; 5. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [3]; 6. 118-Scott Evans, [9]; 7. 5K-Riley Kreisel, [7]; 8. 21B-Justin Bates, [5]; 9. 139-Brandon Moeller, [13]; 10. 82X-Justin Stretch, [12]; 11. 15R-Chris Robinson, [10]; 12. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [11]; 13. 1J-John Roan, [8]

C Feature 9 (Race 146) (10 Laps): 1. 10P-Bryan Debrick, [1]; 2. 14H-Harley Hollan, [4]; 3. 6-Nick McFarland, [2]; 4. 17H-Hunter Little, [3]; 5. 101-Karter Battarbee, [6]; 6. 52L-Cameron La Rose, [5]; 7. 10E-Matt Ebarb, [13]; 8. 10L-Patrick Lundy, [8]; 9. 7Y-Dusty Young, [12]; 10. 16T-Alec Carberry, [11]; 11. 92B-Eric Bartlett, [10]; 12. 23T-Travis Rewerts, [9]; 13. 50-Brian Jones, [7]

C Feature 10 (Race 147) (10 Laps): 1. 27D-Dean Drake Jr, [1]; 2. 28-Gunner Ramey, [2]; 3. 15T-Tristan Guardino, [3]; 4. 76-Mason Caswell, [5]; 5. 5T-Ryan Timms, [9]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [7]; 7. 32D-Drake Turner, [10]; 8. 83W-Jerrod Wilson, [12]; 9. 30X-John Crowder, [4]; 10. 22P-Jason Potter, [8]; 11. 72S-Sam Johnson, [11]; 12. 33W-Rece Wommack, [13]; 13. 44C-Cody Price, [6]

C Feature 11 (Race 148) (10 Laps): 1. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [1]; 2. 21T-Ty Hulsey, [6]; 3. 54-Trey Gropp, [3]; 4. 83C-Chance Crum, [2]; 5. 5M-John Kilmer, [9]; 6. 95M-Paige Moss, [10]; 7. 87-Tory Strauss, [7]; 8. 78-Daniel Shaffer, [11]; 9. 88O-Josh Ullstrom, [8]; 10. 17G-Isaiah Garcia, [12]; 11. 11J-Joey Starnes, [5]; 12. 73C-John Barr, [13]; 13. 88A-Joey Ancona, [4]

C Feature 12 (Race 149) (10 Laps): 1. 12S-Jason Setser, [1]; 2. 3E-Ethan Wicker, [4]; 3. 08K-Brad Best, [13]; 4. 47X-Austin Helt, [8]; 5. 37B-Blake Carrick, [12]; 6. 35M-Andrew Layser, [3]; 7. 43-Cameron Willhite, [9]; 8. 1D-Warren Fields, [5]; 9. 77S-Robbie Smith, [2]; 10. 21-Eli Harris, [11]; 11. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [6]; 12. 22X-Matt Cash, [7]; 13. 51X-Joshua Huish, [10]

Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night’s A Main)

Qual. 1 (Race 178) (10 Laps): 1. 21L-Brady Bacon, [1]; 2. 2-Jaxon Bishop, [2]; 3. 20-Shawn Wicker, [4]; 4. 2G-Brandon Rose, [7]; 5. 15-Jase Randolph, [5]; 6. 172-Jesse Maurer, [8]; 7. 21H-Dylan Kadous, [10]; 8. 91B-Kevin Bayer, [3]; 9. 12G-Gage Robb, [13]; 10. 22-Curtis Jones, [11]; 11. 16S-Randy Sims, [14]; 12. 44X-David Schilling, [6]; 13. 116-Carl Parker, [12]; 14. 12C-Corbin Gurley, [9]

Qual. 2 (Race 179) (10 Laps): 1. 39D-Russ Disinger, [3]; 2. 73-Jason McDougal, [4]; 3. 144-Damon Paul, [1]; 4. 187-James Morris, [7]; 5. 51-Blake Hahn, [6]; 6. 11G-Avery Goodman, [5]; 7. 32X-Trey Marcham, [13]; 8. 11L-Layden Pearson, [10]; 9. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [11]; 10. 17L-Connor Lee, [9]; 11. 07X-Troy Morris, [2]; 12. 2H-Harlan Hulsey, [8]; 13. 15H-Dayna Hill, [12]; 14. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [14]

Qual. 3 (Race 180) (10 Laps): 1. 11C-Tom Curran, [1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud, [2]; 3. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [3]; 4. 36-Jonathan Beason, [5]; 5. 41C-Brian Carber, [4]; 6. 42B-Andy Bishop, [11]; 7. 41-Colton Hardy, [7]; 8. 93M-Matthew Riggs-Carr, [10]; 9. C2-Chase Porter, [12]; 10. 138-Jimmy Wood, [6]; 11. 10J-Ben Worth, [14]; 12. 51F-Gary Taylor, [8]; 13. 97J-Nate Johnson, [13]; 14. 08J-Jace McIntosh, [9]

Qual. 4 (Race 181) (10 Laps): 1. 74T-Derek Hagar, [1]; 2. 34-KJ Snow, [3]; 3. 82-Ayrton Gennetten, [2]; 4. 1V-Johnny B., [9]; 5. 4R-Ryan Greth, [6]; 6. 12-Jason Tyer, [5]; 7. 41E-Chase Cabre, [8]; 8. 38-Karson Battarbee, [4]; 9. 10K-Koda Oller, [10]; 10. 27H-Zachery Hubbard, [11]; 11. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [12]; 12. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [13]; 13. 9M-Ryan Mushrush, [7]; 14. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [14]

Qual. 5 (Race 182) (10 Laps): 1. 59-Kyle Spence, [2]; 2. 12R-Trey Robb, [3]; 3. 28X-Austin Quick, [5]; 4. 1N-Jeffrey Newell, [6]; 5. 14S-T.J. Smith, [12]; 6. 27F-Jesse Frazier, [8]; 7. 10H-Thomas Hassler, [7]; 8. 7H-Chance Hull, [9]; 9. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [14]; 10. 18T-Steve Finn, [10]; 11. 03-Shawn Mahaffey, [13]; 12. 10-Blake Battles, [1]; 13. 15W-Lee Walchli, [11]; (DQ) 57-Cole Bodine, [4]

***No. 57, DQ’d for skipping fuel tech.

Qual. 6 (Race 183) (10 Laps): 1. 42D-Hank Davis, [3]; 2. 21J-Kameron Key, [1]; 3. 01-Mitchel Moles, [5]; 4. 07-Zak Gorski, [2]; 5. 115-Anton Hernandez, [4]; 6. 151-Joe B. Miller, [9]; 7. 880-Kameron Morral, [13]; 8. 17Z-Zac Moody, [6]; 9. 92-Jordan Herrman, [12]; 10. 22H-Jessee Holt, [8]; 11. 21K-Thomas Kunsman, [7]; 12. 3L-Jimmy Leal, [10]; 13. 55B-Brandon Anderson, [14]; 14. 0-Derek Kral, [11]

Qual. 7 (Race 184) (10 Laps): 1. 10Z-Zeb Wise, [7]; 2. 20S-Steven Curbow, [3]; 3. 8P-Caleb Pence, [2]; 4. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [8]; 5. 7M-Mason Keefer, [11]; 6. 129-Kyle Amerson, [1]; 7. 12K-Frank Galusha, [13]; 8. 14X-Holley Hollan, [4]; 9. 09-Kevin Carter, [5]; 10. 29W-Mike Walling, [10]; 11. 26-Cody Williams, [6]; 12. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [12]; 13. 17M-Christian Bruno, [9]; 14. 2L-Christopher Larson, [14]

Qual. 8 (Race 185) (10 Laps): 1. 79-Ron Dennis, [1]; 2. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [3]; 3. 8L-Brian Lunsford, [5]; 4. 1F-Jason Friesen, [4]; 5. 9C-Cade Cowles, [8]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [2]; 7. 30-Jacob Barton, [7]; 8. 321-Chad Winfrey, [11]; 9. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [6]; 10. 98P-Miles Paulus, [10]; 11. 17F-Hunter Fischer, [13]; 12. 44E-Eric Ankiewicz Sr, [14]; 13. 34Z-Shane Fick, [12]; 14. 2AM-Adam Miller, [9]

B-Features (Top 2 advance to LCQ)

B Feature 1 (Race 234) (12 Laps): 1. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [1]; 2. 187-James Morris, [2]; 3. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [6]; 4. 12-Jason Tyer, [4]; 5. 19B-Issac Barr, [11]; 6. 22-Curtis Jones, [7]; 7. 4R-Ryan Greth, [3]; 8. 16S-Randy Sims, [8]; 9. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [10]; 10. 44X-David Schilling, [9]; 11. 1AU-Liam Williams, [12]; 12. 41-Colton Hardy, [5]; 13. 1N-Jeffrey Newell, [13]; 14. 27N-Nathan Brookshier, [14]; 15. 97J-Nate Johnson, [15]

B Feature 2 (Race 235) (12 Laps): 1. 32X-Trey Marcham, [4]; 2. 28X-Austin Quick, [1]; 3. 57-Cole Bodine, [10]; 4. 17Z-Zac Moody, [7]; 5. 07X-Troy Morris, [9]; 6. 16-Garrett Britton, [12]; 7. 7M-Mason Keefer, [3]; 8. 9-Chase Randall, [13]; 9. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [5]; 10. 51B-Brody Fuson, [11]; 11. 138-Jimmy Wood, [8]; 12. 10H-Thomas Hassler, [6]; 13. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [2]; 14. 9M-Ryan Mushrush, [14]; 15. 12C-Corbin Gurley, [15]

B Feature 3 (Race 236) (12 Laps): 1. 115-Anton Hernandez, [3]; 2. 01-Mitchel Moles, [1]; 3. 17M-Christian Bruno, [9]; 4. 2H-Harlan Hulsey, [8]; 5. C2-Chase Porter, [6]; 6. 33M-Ryan Mueller, [13]; 7. 73T-Tyler Thomas, [12]; 8. 151-Joe B. Miller, [4]; 9. 27H-Zachery Hubbard, [7]; 10. 30-Jacob Barton, [5]; 11. 15X-Jake Galusha, [11]; 12. 1F-Jason Friesen, [2]; 13. 08J-Jace McIntosh, [10]; 14. 21H-Dylan Kadous, [14]; 15. 10J-Ben Worth, [15]

B Feature 4 (Race 237) (12 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny B., [1]; 2. 07-Zak Gorski, [3]; 3. 14S-T.J. Smith, [2]; 4. 03-Shawn Mahaffey, [9]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson, [11]; 6. 38-Karson Battarbee, [5]; 7. 172-Jesse Maurer, [4]; 8. 110-Brock Berreth, [13]; 9. 70-Dustin Dixon, [12]; 10. 10-Blake Battles, [8]; 11. 22E-Chris Wilner, [14]; 12. 17L-Connor Lee, [6]; 13. 2AM-Adam Miller, [10]; 14. 92-Jordan Herrman, [7]; 15. 11L-Layden Pearson, [15]

B Feature 5 (Race 238) (12 Laps): 1. 880-Kameron Morral, [4]; 2. 93M-Matthew Riggs-Carr, [6]; 3. 22H-Jessee Holt, [8]; 4. 21K-Thomas Kunsman, [7]; 5. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [5]; 6. 44E-Eric Ankiewicz Sr, [10]; 7. 116-Carl Parker, [9]; 8. 21J-Kameron Key, [1]; 9. 9C-Cade Cowles, [3]; 10. 18X-Grant Champlin, [11]; 11. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [13]; 12. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [12]; 13. 10P-Bryan Debrick, [14]; 14. 82-Ayrton Gennetten, [2]; 15. 129-Kyle Amerson, [15]

B Feature 6 (Race 239) (12 Laps): 1. 8L-Brian Lunsford, [1]; 2. 14X-Holley Hollan, [5]; 3. 14H-Harley Hollan, [15]; 4. 12K-Frank Galusha, [4]; 5. 8P-Caleb Pence, [2]; 6. 321-Chad Winfrey, [6]; 7. 10K-Koda Oller, [7]; 8. 51F-Gary Taylor, [10]; 9. 14R-Jake Nail, [14]; 10. 18T-Steve Finn, [8]; 11. 26-Cody Williams, [9]; 12. 0-Derek Kral, [12]; 13. 42B-Andy Bishop, [3]; 14. 15H-Dayna Hill, [11]; 15. 88K-Kelsey Gray, [13]

B Feature 7 (Race 240) (12 Laps): 1. 41C-Brian Carber, [1]; 2. 51-Blake Hahn, [3]; 3. 91B-Kevin Bayer, [4]; 4. 144-Damon Paul, [2]; 5. 17F-Hunter Fischer, [7]; 6. 09-Kevin Carter, [5]; 7. 29W-Mike Walling, [6]; 8. 15W-Lee Walchli, [9]; 9. 12S-Jason Setser, [11]; 10. 27D-Dean Drake Jr, [10]; 11. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [8]; 12. 27F-Jesse Frazier, [13]; 13. 12G-Gage Robb, [14]; 14. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [15]

B Feature 8 (Race 241) (12 Laps): 1. 2G-Brandon Rose, [1]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus, [6]; 3. 7H-Chance Hull, [4]; 4. 15-Jase Randolph, [2]; 5. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [5]; 6. 2L-Christopher Larson, [10]; 7. 28-Gunner Ramey, [12]; 8. 3L-Jimmy Leal, [8]; 9. 11G-Avery Goodman, [3]; 10. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [11]; 11. 34Z-Shane Fick, [9]; 12. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [7]; 13. 3E-Ethan Wicker, [13]; 14. 41E-Chase Cabre, [15]; 15. 36-Jonathan Beason, [14]

LCQ (Top 8 advance to the A-Feature)

LCQ (Race 265) (12 Laps): 1. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [1]; 2. 1V-Johnny B., [2]; 3. 41C-Brian Carber, [4]; 4. 115-Anton Hernandez, [6]; 5. 8L-Brian Lunsford, [3]; 6. 32X-Trey Marcham, [7]; 7. 2G-Brandon Rose, [5]; 8. 28X-Austin Quick, [9]; 9. 51-Blake Hahn, [13]; 10. 14X-Holley Hollan, [14]; 11. 98P-Miles Paulus, [16]; 12. 07-Zak Gorski, [12]; 13. 187-James Morris, [11]; 14. 01-Mitchel Moles, [10]; 15. 880-Kameron Morral, [8]; 16. 93M-Matthew Riggs-Carr, [15]

A Feature (Race 271) (25 Laps): 1. 10Z-Zeb Wise, [1]; 2. 39D-Russ Disinger, [3]; 3. 59-Kyle Spence, [4]; 4. 21L-Brady Bacon, [9]; 5. 42D-Hank Davis, [2]; 6. 81-Frank Flud, [14]; 7. 11C-Tom Curran, [10]; 8. 41C-Brian Carber, [19]; 9. 20-Shawn Wicker, [5]; 10. 32X-Trey Marcham, [20]; 11. 74T-Derek Hagar, [13]; 12. 12R-Trey Robb, [6]; 13. 79-Ron Dennis, [12]; 14. 20S-Steven Curbow, [8]; 15. 1V-Johnny B., [16]; 16. 2G-Brandon Rose, [23]; 17. 28X-Austin Quick, [22]; 18. 34-KJ Snow, [7]; 19. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [11]; 20. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [17]; 21. 8L-Brian Lunsford, [21]; 22. 2-Jaxon Bishop, [15]; 23. 115-Anton Hernandez, [18]; 24. 73-Jason McDougal, [24]

*Winged ‘A’ Class

Heat Races (Top 112 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 8 Qualifying Races (14 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race)

Heat 1 (Race 81) (8 Laps): 1. 14D-Jake Hagopian, [2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall, [4]; 3. 77-Ryan Sullivan, [6]; 4. 52L-Cameron La Rose, [7]; 5. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [1]; 6. 21B-Justin Bates, [3]; 7. 6-Christopher Townsend, [5]; 8. 57L-Jacob Lucas, [9]; 9. 13T-Tyler Nabors, [8]

Heat 2 (Race 82) (8 Laps): 1. 11L-Layden Pearson, [4]; 2. 8K-Kevin Bayer, [3]; 3. 47-Marcus Kelly, [7]; 4. 01G-Clayton Griffith, [6]; 5. 18W-Wyatt Bruce, [8]; 6. 83W-Jerrod Wilson, [1]; 7. 14J-Jade Avedisian, [2]; 8. 10E-Matt Ebarb, [5]; 9. 92H-Jordan Herman, [9]

Heat 3 (Race 83) (8 Laps): 1. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [1]; 2. 07X-Troy Morris, [3]; 3. 54-Trey Gropp, [5]; 4. 14R-Jake Nail, [4]; 5. C2-Chase Porter, [6]; 6. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, [7]; 7. 4B-Ben McFarland, [2]; 8. 66J-Holden Jennings, [9]; 9. 51X-Joshua Huish, [8]

Heat 4 (Race 84) (8 Laps): 1. 14S-T.J. Smith, [2]; 2. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, [1]; 3. 42D-Grady Mercer, [7]; 4. 84-Chris Roseland, [6]; 5. 80-Bubba Sampson, [4]; 6. 34C-Cale Cozad, [8]; 7. 17H-Hunter Little, [3]; 8. 18D-Blake Daniels, [5]; 9. 7N-Darin Naida, [9]

Heat 5 (Race 85) (8 Laps): 1. 10B-Brock Berreth, [2]; 2. 88K-Kelsey Gray, [4]; 3. 7T-Taylor Neilson, [3]; 4. 17L-Connor Lee, [6]; 5. 97-Joe B. Miller, [9]; 6. 187-Landon Crawley, [5]; 7. 10K-Koda Oller, [7]; 8. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [8]; 9. 91-Bash Ferguson, [1]

Heat 6 (Race 86) (8 Laps): 1. 21G-Garth Kasiner, [1]; 2. 35-Aubrey Smith, [2]; 3. 39-Zeb Wise, [8]; 4. 2L-Christopher Larson, [6]; 5. 21E-Scott Evans, [9]; 6. 96-Adam Fox, [3]; 7. 04-Kormick Linner, [5]; 8. 4A-Eric Ankiewicz Jr, [7]; 9. 93H-Chad Heil, [4]

Heat 7 (Race 87) (8 Laps): 1. 15-Jase Randolph, [3]; 2. 41T-Mal Mullens, [2]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley, [5]; 4. 29P-Brian Potter, [4]; 5. 26-Chris Crowder, [8]; 6. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [7]; 7. 49-Tyler Devenport, [1]; 8. 17S-Kurt Stellhorn, [6]; 9. 9K-Kieran Casillas, [9]

Heat 8 (Race 88) (8 Laps): 1. 880-Kameron Morral, [3]; 2. 14C-Cole Christensen, [1]; 3. 51B-Brody Fuson, [5]; 4. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [7]; 5. 17T-Tyler Walton, [4]; 6. 321-Chad Winfrey, [2]; 7. 71C-Danny Clum, [6]; 8. 38M-Tommy Phipps Jr., [8]; 9. 7Y-Dusty Young, [9]

Heat 9 (Race 89) (8 Laps): 1. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [1]; 2. 10J-Ben Worth, [6]; 3. 12G-Gage Robb, [7]; 4. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [9]; 5. 20S-Steven Curbow, [8]; 6. 78-Daniel Shaffer, [4]; 7. 99-Rich Koop, [3]; 8. 5X-Bradley Huish, [5]; 9. 76-Mason Caswell, [2]

Heat 10 (Race 90) (8 Laps): 1. 72S-Sam Johnson, [1]; 2. 10X-Darien Roberts, [3]; 3. 78C-Chance Crum, [6]; 4. 57G-Lonnie Fraley, [7]; 5. 115-Anton Hernandez, [4]; 6. 2R-Dylan Reynolds, [9]; 7. 007-Owen Carlson, [5]; 8. 58T-Collin Traylor, [10]; 9. 28A-Austin Ullstrom, [2]; 10. 88J-Joshua Ullstrom, [8]

Heat 11 (Race 91) (8 Laps): 1. 29S-Scott Sawyer, [1]; 2. 73-Jason McDougal, [2]; 3. 11-Riley Goodno, [4]; 4. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [5]; 5. 44-Branigan Roark, [9]; 6. 21C-Caleb Stelzig, [3]; 7. 15C-Chad Kemenah, [6]; 8. 1M-Shane Marquez Jr, [7]; 9. 84M-Max Roseland, [8]

Heat 12 (Race 92) (8 Laps): 1. 12R-Trey Robb, [3]; 2. 81D-James Morris, [8]; 3. 29W-Mike Walling, [5]; 4. 08K-Brad Best, [6]; 5. 92S-Sawyer Guidry, [7]; 6. 55-Korey Welch, [2]; 7. 71E-Caden Englehart, [9]; 8. 30X-John Crowder, [4]; 9. 24X-Kaitlyn Bratti, [1]

Heat 13 (Race 93) (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jonathan Beason, [1]; 2. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [3]; 3. 83-Karsyn Elledge, [9]; 4. 311-Ayrton Gennetten, [8]; 5. 5-Chase Hyland, [4]; 6. 01-Mitchel Moles, [6]; 7. 6T-Andrew Theodore, [7]; 8. 1K-Kevin Battarbee, [2]; 9. 33W-Rece Wommack, [5]

Heat 14 (Race 94) (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Cody Christensen, [3]; 2. 2V-Cole Bodine, [7]; 3. 29-Blake Dacus, [4]; 4. 95G-Grayson Gaddy, [1]; 5. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [9]; 6. 9W-Brittany Webster, [5]; 7. 8B-Cody Barnes, [2]; 8. 122-John Campbell, [8]; 9. 3R-Hunter Rhoades, [6]

Heat 15 (Race 95) (8 Laps): 1. 1T-Tristan Guardino, [2]; 2. 27T-Timothy Watson III, [3]; 3. 22-Curtis Jones, [1]; 4. 41P-Britt Pemberton, [6]; 5. 71-Austin Wood, [7]; 6. 18T-Steve Finn, [8]; 7. 2B-Brandon Boggs, [4]; 8. 92-Justin Simpson, [5]; 9. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [9]

Heat 16 (Race 96) (8 Laps): 1. 51-Blake Hahn, [3]; 2. 07-Zak Gorski, [8]; 3. 2G-Brandon Rose, [7]; 4. 41D-Corey Day, [5]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass, [6]; 6. 27D-Jared Dunkin, [4]; 7. 6M-Troy Minton, [2]; 8. 88W-Eric Wright, [1]; 9. 59J-Richie Harvey, [9]

Heat 17 (Race 97) (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [1]; 2. 42B-Andy Bishop, [2]; 3. 15W-Lee Walchli, [3]; 4. 1F-Jason Friesen, [5]; 5. 99R-Nathan Rainey, [4]; 6. 5R-Ryan Rocha, [6]; 7. 12E-Emme Hughes, [8]; 8. 17X-Patrick Lawson, [7]; 9. 2W-Hailey Wood, [9]

Heat 18 (Race 98) (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms, [1]; 2. 39D-Russ Disinger, [5]; 3. 81-Frank Flud, [6]; 4. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [2]; 5. 3D-Xavier Doney, [4]; 6. 37B-Blake Carrick, [9]; 7. 58-Jarret Hjorth, [3]; 8. 95M-Paige Moss, [7]; 9. 96S-Brandon Sampson, [8]

Heat 19 (Race 99) (8 Laps): 1. 51M-Caleb Martin, [1]; 2. 1R-Brady Ross, [4]; 3. 2D-Dustin Davidson, [2]; 4. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [6]; 5. 3G-Lane Goodman, [3]; 6. 79-Ron Dennis, [5]; 7. 03-Shawn Mahaffey, [8]; 8. 22D-Dylan Pendergrass, [7]; 9. 75M-Buddy Mullens, [9]

Heat 20 (Race 100) (8 Laps): 1. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [2]; 2. 25-Josh Castro, [1]; 3. 18X-Grant Champlin, [6]; 4. 14X-Holley Hollan, [5]; 5. 14H-Harley Hollan, [9]; 6. 1S-Kortland Stephens, [3]; 7. 88-Adrian Cobbs, [7]; 8. 413-Charles Corte, [4]; 9. 34-Devon Courtnier, [8]

Heat 21 (Race 101) (8 Laps): 1. 110-Karter Battarbee, [1]; 2. 22G-Nathan Benson, [3]; 3. 42-Emerson Axsom, [6]; 4. 22L-Gage Laney, [7]; 5. 70-Dustin Dixon, [5]; 6. 13J-Jeremiah Jensen, [9]; 7. 47X-Austin Helt, [8]; 8. 22P-Tucker Perry, [2]; 9. 77D-Devin Simmons, [4]

Heat 22 (Race 102) (8 Laps): 1. 3-Cole Roberts, [1]; 2. 7H-Chance Hull, [3]; 3. 11G-Avery Goodman, [7]; 4. 15K-Kendall Battarbee, [2]; 5. 7A-Charlie Allen, [8]; 6. 10D-Devon Debrick, [5]; 7. 9M-Ryan Mushrush, [4]; 8. 93M-Thomas McElroyA, [6]; 9. 20K-Kevin Ulmer, [9]

Heat 23 (Race 103) (8 Laps): 1. 9P-Daison Pursley, [4]; 2. 47R-Tyler Rennison, [1]; 3. 11C-Tom Curran, [6]; 4. 08J-Jace McIntosh, [7]; 5. 2-Isaiah Garcia, [5]; 6. 46-Chris Hickman, [3]; 7. 12A-Aydn Schmidt, [2]; 8. 2X-Brody Petrie, [8]; 9. 12K-Kayla Ward, [9]

Heat 24 (Race 104) (8 Laps): 1. 99B-Brady Bacon, [4]; 2. 77S-Robbie Smith, [3]; 3. 38-Karson Battarbee, [2]; 4. 98-Joey Ancona, [7]; 5. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [1]; 6. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [6]; 7. 08B-Bobby McIntosh, [5]; 8. 9C-Cade Cowles, [9]; 9. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [8]

Heat 25 (Race 105) (8 Laps): 1. 59-Kyle Spence, [1]; 2. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [4]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus, [2]; 4. 19-Justin Robison, [3]; 5. 30-Jacob Barton, [5]; 6. 11T-Evan Spaulding, [7]; 7. 30R-Michael Oldham, [6]; 8. 33T-Ty Nevins, [8]; 9. 56R-Brian Ross, [9]

Heat 26 (Race 106) (8 Laps): 1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [3]; 2. 41C-Brian Carber, [7]; 3. 41-Colton Hardy, [6]; 4. 11S-Hank Davis, [8]; 5. 14-Carson Hocevar, [4]; 6. 20T-Thomas Hall, [2]; 7. 96J-Jayson Campbell, [1]; 8. 22X-Rees Moran, [9]; 9. 11H-Logan Hill, [5]

Heat 27 (Race 107) (8 Laps): 1. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [1]; 2. 20X-Austin Quick, [3]; 3. 11J-Joey Starnes, [8]; 4. 21H-Keegan Brewer, [2]; 5. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [7]; 6. 17D-Angelina Dempsey, [6]; 7. 8P-Caleb Pence, [4]; 8. 44X-David Schilling, [5]

C-Features (Top 2 in each advance to B-Feature competition)

C Feature 1 (Race 168) (10 Laps): 1. 37B-Blake Carrick, [1]; 2. 17T-Tyler Walton, [3]; 3. 57L-Jacob Lucas, [7]; 4. 12E-Emme Hughes, [5]; 5. 8B-Cody Barnes, [9]; 6. 34C-Cale Cozad, [2]; 7. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [4]; 8. 88J-Joshua Ullstrom, [12]; 9. 13T-Tyler Nabors, [11]; 10. 11H-Logan Hill, [13]; 11. 321-Chad Winfrey, [6]; 12. 17H-Hunter Little, [8]; 13. 17S-Kurt Stellhorn, [10]; 14. 20K-Kevin Ulmer, [14]

C Feature 2 (Race 169) (10 Laps): 1. 14R-Jake Nail, [1]; 2. 115-Anton Hernandez, [3]; 3. 99-Rich Koop, [7]; 4. 51X-Joshua Huish, [9]; 5. 33W-Rece Wommack, [10]; 6. 66J-Holden Jennings, [6]; 7. 93M-Thomas McElroy, [8]; 8. 01-Mitchel Moles, [4]; 9. 18T-Steve Finn, [2]; 10. 55-Korey Welch, [5]; 11. 03-Shawn Mahaffey, [11]; 12. 6M-Troy Minton, [12]; 13. 76-Mason Caswell, [13]

C Feature 3 (Race 170) (10 Laps): 1. 29P-Brian Potter, [1]; 2. 5-Chase Hyland, [3]; 3. 6-Christopher Townsend, [7]; 4. 18D-Blake Daniels, [10]; 5. 58-Jarret Hjorth, [8]; 6. 78-Daniel Shaffer, [5]; 7. 5R-Ryan Rocha, [4]; 8. 84M-Max Roseland, [11]; 9. 28A-Austin Ullstrom, [12]; 10. 20T-Thomas Hall, [6]; 11. 12A-Aydn Schmidt, [9]; 12. 75M-Buddy Mullens, [13]; 13. 13J-Jeremiah Jensen, [2]

C Feature 4 (Race 171) (10 Laps): 1. 10K-Koda Oller, [6]; 2. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [4]; 3. 19-Justin Robison, [1]; 4. 99R-Nathan Rainey, [3]; 5. 95G-Grayson Gaddy, [2]; 6. 4A-Eric Ankiewicz Jr, [9]; 7. 5X-Bradley Huish, [10]; 8. 04-Kormick Linner, [7]; 9. 96S-Brandon Sampson, [11]; 10. 91-Bash Ferguson, [12]; 11. 27D-Jared Dunkin, [5]; 12. 44X-David Schilling, [13]; 13. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [8]

C Feature 5 (Race 172) (10 Laps): 1. 11S-Hank Davis, [1]; 2. 88-Adrian Cobbs, [6]; 3. 58T-Collin Traylor, [5]; 4. 3D-Xavier Doney, [3]; 5. 24X-Kaitlyn Bratti, [12]; 6. 1M-Shane Marquez Jr, [9]; 7. 70-Dustin Dixon, [2]; 8. 92-Justin Simpson, [10]; 9. 007-Owen Carlson, [7]; 10. 34-Devon Courtnier, [11]; 11. 77D-Devin Simmons, [13]; 12. 11T-Evan Spaulding, [4]; 13. 38M-Tommy Phipps Jr., [8]

C Feature 6 (Race 173) (10 Laps): 1. C2-Chase Porter, [1]; 2. 2-Isaiah Garcia, [2]; 3. 17D-Angelina Dempsey, [4]; 4. 21B-Justin Bates, [5]; 5. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, [3]; 6. 6T-Andrew Theodore, [7]; 7. 17X-Patrick Lawson, [9]; 8. 122-John Campbell, [8]; 9. 83W-Jerrod Wilson, [6]; 10. 10E-Matt Ebarb, [10]; 11. 1K-Kevin Battarbee, [11]; 12. 9K-Kieran Casillas, [13]; 13. 7N-Darin Naida, [12]

C Feature 7 (Race 174) (10 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass, [1]; 2. 30-Jacob Barton, [2]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley, [4]; 4. 08B-Bobby McIntosh, [7]; 5. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [8]; 6. 95M-Paige Moss, [9]; 7. 71C-Danny Clum, [6]; 8. 22X-Rees Moran, [12]; 9. 30X-John Crowder, [10]; 10. 22P-Tucker Perry, [11]; 11. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [3]; 12. 96-Adam Fox, [5]; 13. 2X-Brody Petrie, [13]

C Feature 8 (Race 175) (10 Laps): 1. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [1]; 2. 3G-Lane Goodman, [3]; 3. 21C-Caleb Stelzig, [5]; 4. 2B-Brandon Boggs, [7]; 5. 14-Carson Hocevar, [2]; 6. 22D-Dylan Pendergrass, [9]; 7. 9W-Brittany Webster, [4]; 8. 12K-Kayla Ward, [12]; 9. 33T-Ty Nevins, [8]; 10. 88W-Eric Wright, [11]; 11. 56R-Brian Ross, [13]; 12. 15C-Chad Kemenah, [6]; 13. 413-Charles Corte, [10]

C Feature 9 (Race 176) (10 Laps): 1. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [2]; 2. 79-Ron Dennis, [4]; 3. 15K-Kendall Battarbee, [1]; 4. 92H-Jordan Herman, [12]; 5. 47X-Austin Helt, [6]; 6. 71E-Caden Englehart, [3]; 7. 3R-Hunter Rhoades, [11]; 8. 59J-Richie Harvey, [10]; 9. 1S-Kortland Stephens, [5]; 10. 49-Tyler Devenport, [9]; 11. 9M-Ryan Mushrush, [7]; 12. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [13]; 13. 14J-Jade Avedisian, [8]

C Feature 10 (Race 177) (10 Laps): 1. 21H-Keegan Brewer, [1]; 2. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [3]; 3. 96J-Jayson Campbell, [9]; 4. 93H-Chad Heil, [11]; 5. 10D-Devon Debrick, [4]; 6. 80-Bubba Sampson, [2]; 7. 4B-Ben McFarland, [8]; 8. 46-Chris Hickman, [5]; 9. 9C-Cade Cowles, [10]; 10. 30R-Michael Oldham, [6]; 11. 8P-Caleb Pence, [7]; 12. 2W-Hailey Wood, [13]; 13. 7Y-Dusty Young, [12]

Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night’s A Main)

Qual. 1 (Race 204) (10 Laps): 1. 14S-T.J. Smith, [1]; 2. 39-Zeb Wise, [3]; 3. 81D-James Morris, [4]; 4. 3-Cole Roberts, [7]; 5. 42D-Grady Mercer, [2]; 6. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [6]; 7. 22G-Nathan Benson, [8]; 8. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [5]; 9. 14H-Harley Hollan, [11]; 10. 35-Aubrey Smith, [10]; 11. 41D-Corey Day, [13]; 12. 29W-Mike Walling, [9]; 13. 01G-Clayton Griffith, [12]; 14. 20S-Steven Curbow, [14]

Qual. 2 (Race 205) (10 Laps): 1. 10B-Brock Berreth, [1]; 2. 12G-Gage Robb, [2]; 3. 07-Zak Gorski, [4]; 4. 11L-Layden Pearson, [3]; 5. 77-Ryan Sullivan, [5]; 6. 52L-Cameron La Rose, [9]; 7. 59-Kyle Spence, [7]; 8. 41T-Mal Mullens, [10]; 9. 72S-Sam Johnson, [6]; 10. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, [11]; 11. 7H-Chance Hull, [8]; 12. 7A-Charlie Allen, [13]; 13. 1F-Jason Friesen, [14]; 14. 84-Chris Roseland, [12]

Qual. 3 (Race 206) (10 Laps): 1. 1T-Tristan Guardino, [1]; 2. 2V-Cole Bodine, [4]; 3. 29S-Scott Sawyer, [6]; 4. 78C-Chance Crum, [5]; 5. 73-Jason McDougal, [10]; 6. 83-Karsyn Elledge, [2]; 7. 77S-Robbie Smith, [8]; 8. 15-Jase Randolph, [3]; 9. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [7]; 10. 14C-Cole Christensen, [11]; 11. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [9]; 12. 14X-Holley Hollan, [14]; 13. 17L-Connor Lee, [12]; 14. 7T-Taylor Neilson, [13]

Qual. 4 (Race 207) (10 Laps): 1. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [1]; 2. 2G-Brandon Rose, [2]; 3. 36-Jonathan Beason, [6]; 4. 81-Frank Flud, [5]; 5. 9P-Daison Pursley, [4]; 6. 311-Ayrton Gennetten, [7]; 7. 880-Kameron Morral, [3]; 8. 22-Curtis Jones, [14]; 9. 20X-Austin Quick, [8]; 10. 57G-Lonnie Fraley, [9]; 11. 25-Josh Castro, [11]; 12. 15W-Lee Walchli, [13]; 13. 42B-Andy Bishop, [10]; 14. 2L-Christopher Larson, [12]

Qual. 5 (Race 208) (10 Laps): 1. 12R-Trey Robb, [3]; 2. 11G-Avery Goodman, [2]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [6]; 4. 97-Joe B. Miller, [10]; 5. 07X-Troy Morris, [7]; 6. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [1]; 7. 22L-Gage Laney, [9]; 8. 47-Marcus Kelly, [8]; 9. 08K-Brad Best, [12]; 10. 18X-Grant Champlin, [5]; 11. 47R-Tyler Rennison, [11]; 12. 18W-Wyatt Bruce, [14]; 13. 2D-Dustin Davidson, [13]; 14. 99B-Brady Bacon, [4]

Qual. 6 (Race 209) (10 Laps): 1. 41C-Brian Carber, [2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall, [1]; 3. 12X-Cody Christensen, [3]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [4]; 5. 54-Trey Gropp, [7]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms, [5]; 7. 08J-Jace McIntosh, [8]; 8. 10X-Darien Roberts, [6]; 9. 21E-Scott Evans, [9]; 10. 38-Karson Battarbee, [11]; 11. 41P-Britt Pemberton, [10]; 12. 92S-Sawyer Guidry, [12]; 13. 11C-Tom Curran, [13]; 14. 11-Riley Goodno, [14]

Qual. 7 (Race 210) (10 Laps): 1. 88K-Kelsey Gray, [1]; 2. 10J-Ben Worth, [4]; 3. 11J-Joey Starnes, [2]; 4. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [5]; 5. 29-Blake Dacus, [9]; 6. 51M-Caleb Martin, [6]; 7. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [3]; 8. 98-Joey Ancona, [7]; 9. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [12]; 10. 44-Branigan Roark, [10]; 11. 98P-Miles Paulus, [11]; 12. 12-Corbin Gurley, [8]; 13. 71-Austin Wood, [13]; 14. 51-Blake Hahn, [14]

Qual. 8 (Race 211) (10 Laps): 1. 14D-Jake Hagopian, [2]; 2. 1R-Brady Ross, [1]; 3. 41-Colton Hardy, [4]; 4. 39D-Russ Disinger, [3]; 5. 110-Karter Battarbee, [6]; 6. 21G-Garth Kasiner, [5]; 7. 27T-Timothy Watson III, [7]; 8. 42-Emerson Axsom, [11]; 9. 8K-Kevin Bayer, [9]; 10. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [13]; 11. 51B-Brody Fuson, [8]; 12. 2R-Dylan Reynolds, [14]; 13. 26-Chris Crowder, [12]; 14. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [10]

B-Features (Top 2 advance to LCQ)

B Feature 1 (Race 242) (12 Laps): 1. 12G-Gage Robb, [1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud, [3]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [2]; 4. 880-Kameron Morral, [5]; 5. 47-Marcus Kelly, [6]; 6. 37B-Blake Carrick, [11]; 7. 7A-Charlie Allen, [8]; 8. 18W-Wyatt Bruce, [9]; 9. 2D-Dustin Davidson, [10]; 10. 5-Chase Hyland, [12]; 11. 88-Adrian Cobbs, [13]; 12. 77-Ryan Sullivan, [4]; 13. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [7]; 14. 41D-Corey Day, [15]; 15. 27T-Timothy Watson III, [14]

B Feature 2 (Race 243) (12 Laps): 1. 2G-Brandon Rose, [1]; 2. 97-Joe B. Miller, [2]; 3. 98-Joey Ancona, [7]; 4. 22L-Gage Laney, [5]; 5. 7H-Chance Hull, [9]; 6. 17T-Tyler Walton, [14]; 7. 41T-Mal Mullens, [6]; 8. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, [8]; 9. 92S-Sawyer Guidry, [11]; 10. 29W-Mike Walling, [10]; 11. 14R-Jake Nail, [13]; 12. 71-Austin Wood, [12]; 13. 311-Ayrton Gennetten, [4]; 14. 29-Blake Dacus, [3]; 15. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [15]

B Feature 3 (Race 244) (12 Laps): 1. 11G-Avery Goodman, [1]; 2. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [3]; 3. 11J-Joey Starnes, [2]; 4. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [7]; 5. 25-Josh Castro, [9]; 6. 15-Jase Randolph, [6]; 7. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [5]; 8. 14C-Cole Christensen, [8]; 9. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [4]; 10. 98P-Miles Paulus, [10]; 11. 29P-Brian Potter, [11]; 12. 115-Anton Hernandez, [12]; 13. 11C-Tom Curran, [13]; 14. 11-Riley Goodno, [14]

B Feature 4 (Race 245) (12 Laps): 1. 12X-Cody Christensen, [1]; 2. 73-Jason McDougal, [2]; 3. 83-Karsyn Elledge, [4]; 4. 20X-Austin Quick, [7]; 5. 22G-Nathan Benson, [5]; 6. 07X-Troy Morris, [3]; 7. 47R-Tyler Rennison, [9]; 8. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [6]; 9. 10K-Koda Oller, [11]; 10. 18X-Grant Champlin, [8]; 11. 11S-Hank Davis, [13]; 12. 15W-Lee Walchli, [10]; 13. 84-Chris Roseland, [12]; 14. 42B-Andy Bishop, [14]

B Feature 5 (Race 246) (12 Laps): 1. 11L-Layden Pearson, [2]; 2. 51M-Caleb Martin, [4]; 3. 9-Chase Randall, [1]; 4. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [6]; 5. 77S-Robbie Smith, [5]; 6. 54-Trey Gropp, [3]; 7. C2-Chase Porter, [13]; 8. 35-Aubrey Smith, [8]; 9. 2L-Christopher Larson, [12]; 10. 12-Corbin Gurley, [10]; 11. 3G-Lane Goodman, [14]; 12. 51B-Brody Fuson, [9]; 13. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [15]; 14. 72S-Sam Johnson, [7]; 15. 01G-Clayton Griffith, [11]

B Feature 6 (Race 247) (12 Laps): 1. 1R-Brady Ross, [1]; 2. 22-Curtis Jones, [4]; 3. 9P-Daison Pursley, [2]; 4. 08K-Brad Best, [6]; 5. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [5]; 6. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [8]; 7. 2-Isaiah Garcia, [12]; 8. 57G-Lonnie Fraley, [7]; 9. 17L-Connor Lee, [10]; 10. 20G-Noah Gass, [11]; 11. 2R-Dylan Reynolds, [9]; 12. 110-Karter Battarbee, [3]; 13. 59-Kyle Spence, [13]; 14. 79-Ron Dennis, [14]; 15. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [15]

B Feature 7 (Race 248) (12 Laps): 1. 99B-Brady Bacon, [10]; 2. 3-Cole Roberts, [1]; 3. 08J-Jace McIntosh, [5]; 4. 14H-Harley Hollan, [6]; 5. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [13]; 6. 8K-Kevin Bayer, [7]; 7. 51-Blake Hahn, [11]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark, [8]; 9. 39D-Russ Disinger, [2]; 10. 30-Jacob Barton, [12]; 11. 41P-Britt Pemberton, [9]; 12. 52L-Cameron La Rose, [3]; 13. 5T-Ryan Timms, [4]; 14. 20S-Steven Curbow, [14]

B Feature 8 (Race 249) (12 Laps): 1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [1]; 2. 78C-Chance Crum, [2]; 3. 42-Emerson Axsom, [5]; 4. 10X-Darien Roberts, [6]; 5. 21G-Garth Kasiner, [4]; 6. 42D-Grady Mercer, [3]; 7. 1F-Jason Friesen, [10]; 8. 38-Karson Battarbee, [8]; 9. 26-Chris Crowder, [11]; 10. 21H-Keegan Brewer, [14]; 11. 21E-Scott Evans, [7]; 12. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [13]; 13. 7T-Taylor Neilson, [12]; 14. 14X-Holley Hollan, [9]

LCQ (Top 8 advance to the A-Feature)

LCQ (Race 267) (12 Laps): 1. 12G-Gage Robb, [1]; 2. 12X-Cody Christensen, [4]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [6]; 4. 99B-Brady Bacon, [8]; 5. 11G-Avery Goodman, [3]; 6. 11L-Layden Pearson, [7]; 7. 81-Frank Flud, [13]; 8. 97-Joe B. Miller, [10]; 9. 3-Cole Roberts, [9]; 10. 51M-Caleb Martin, [15]; 11. 22-Curtis Jones, [16]; 12. 78C-Chance Crum, [12]; 13. 1R-Brady Ross, [5]; 14. 2G-Brandon Rose, [2]; 15. 73-Jason McDougal, [11]; 16. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [14]

A Feature (Race 273) (25 Laps): 1. 81D-James Morris, [4]; 2. 14D-Jake Hagopian, [7]; 3. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [12]; 4. 12G-Gage Robb, [17]; 5. 12R-Trey Robb, [2]; 6. 2V-Cole Bodine, [1]; 7. 12X-Cody Christensen, [18]; 8. 10B-Brock Berreth, [10]; 9. 29S-Scott Sawyer, [15]; 10. 97-Joe B. Miller, [24]; 11. 41-Colton Hardy, [13]; 12. 36-Jonathan Beason, [16]; 13. 88K-Kelsey Gray, [14]; 14. 14S-T.J. Smith, [9]; 15. 10J-Ben Worth, [3]; 16. 1T-Tristan Guardino, [11]; 17. 11L-Layden Pearson, [22]; 18. 81-Frank Flud, [23]; 19. 99B-Brady Bacon, [20]; 20. 07-Zak Gorski, [5]; 21. 39-Zeb Wise, [8]; 22. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [19]; 23. 11G-Avery Goodman, [21]; 24. 41C-Brian Carber, [6]

Stock Non-Wing

Heat Races (Top 112 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 8 Qualifying Races (14 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race)

Heat 1 (Race 43) (8 Laps): 1. 41C-Brian Carber, [2]; 2. 10H-Thomas Hassler, [5]; 3. 2V-Cole Bodine, [4]; 4. 92H-Jordan Herman, [9]; 5. 41T-Mal Mullens, [8]; 6. 4A-Eric Ankiewicz Jr, [6]; 7. 22X-Matt Cash, [7]; 8. 05-Robert Tidabach, [3]; 9. 92B-Eric Bartlett, [1]

Heat 2 (Race 44) (8 Laps): 1. 12G-Gage Robb, [2]; 2. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [9]; 3. 17F-Hunter Fischer, [3]; 4. 321-Chad Winfrey, [8]; 5. 1R-Brady Ross, [6]; 6. 78B-Carson Belt, [7]; 7. 84-Chris Roseland, [5]; 8. 42-Emerson Axsom, [4]; 9. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [1]

Heat 3 (Race 45) (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Holley Hollan, [4]; 2. 47K-Marcus Kelly, [1]; 3. 14S-T.J. Smith, [3]; 4. 17-Dave Nicholson, [2]; 5. 3S-Stephen Smith, [7]; 6. 17Z-Zac Moody, [9]; 7. 21C-Caleb Stelzig, [8]; 8. 9M-Ryan Mushrush, [6]; 9. 41P-Britt Pemberton, [5]

Heat 4 (Race 46) (8 Laps): 1. 29W-Mike Walling, [2]; 2. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [9]; 3. 95M-Paige Moss, [6]; 4. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [5]; 5. 57G-Lonnie Frailey, [7]; 6. 18X-Grant Champlin, [3]; 7. 80-Bubba Sampson, [4]; 8. 3R-Hunter Rhoades, [1]; 9. 44B-Brian Beasley, [8]

Heat 5 (Race 47) (8 Laps): 1. 47R-Tyler Rennison, [3]; 2. 71C-Danny Clum, [1]; 3. 21B-Justin Bates, [5]; 4. 35-Aubrey Smith, [8]; 5. 10L-Patrick Lundy, [2]; 6. 16-Darrius Myers, [9]; 7. 39D-Russ Disinger, [7]; 8. 17X-Patrick Lawson, [4]; 9. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [6]

Heat 6 (Race 48) (8 Laps): 1. 880-Kameron Morral, [2]; 2. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [4]; 3. 4B-Ben McFarland, [3]; 4. 33T-Ty Nevins, [5]; 5. 121-Cody Carter, [7]; 6. 38M-Tommy Phipps Jr., [6]; 7. 33W-Rece Wommack, [8]; 8. 4K-Kodi Sunley, [9]; (DQ) 83-Karsyn Elledge, [1]***No. 83 DQ’d for being light at the scales.

Heat 7 (Race 49) (8 Laps): 1. 115-Anton Hernandez, [2]; 2. 36E-Blake Edwards, [1]; 3. 97-Joe B. Miller, [6]; 4. 20S-Steven Curbow, [8]; 5. 2-Isaiah Garcia, [9]; 6. 37B-Blake Carrick, [4]; 7. 52-Joe Silva, [5]; 8. 08J-Jace McIntosh, [3]; 9. 28A-Austin Ullstrom, [7]

Heat 8 (Race 50) (8 Laps): 1. 36R-Kevin Reed, [2]; 2. 77S-Robbie Smith, [8]; 3. 19T-Caleb Thompson, [1]; 4. 12-Jason Tyer, [5]; 5. 52S-Jeremiah Sillman, [9]; 6. 45-Tyler Drummond, [7]; 7. 82X-Justin Stretch, [4]; 8. 15C-Chad Kemenah, [3]; 9. 83W-Jerrod Wilson, [6]

Heat 9 (Race 51) (8 Laps): 1. 8K-Kevin Bayer, [3]; 2. 129-Kyle Amerson, [2]; 3. 41-Colton Hardy, [5]; 4. 10P-Bryan Debrick, [9]; 5. 78C-Chance Crum, [8]; 6. 52L-Cameron La Rose, [1]; 7. 93M-Thomas McElroy, [7]; 8. 77P-Devin Simmons, [4]; 9. 122-John Campbell, [6]

Heat 10 (Race 52) (8 Laps): 1. 1N-Jeffrey Newell, [2]; 2. 59-Kyle Spence, [8]; 3. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [9]; 4. 11S-Hank Davis, [3]; 5. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [4]; 6. 51B-Brody Fuson, [1]; 7. 1K-Kevin Battarbee, [6]; 8. 2AM-Adam Miller, [5]; 9. 81-Frank Flud, [7]

Heat 11 (Race 53) (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jonathan Beason, [7]; 2. 39-Zeb Wise, [9]; 3. 8P-Caleb Pence, [6]; 4. 11G-Avery Goodman, [2]; 5. 36A-Chad Boespflug, [3]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus, [5]; 7. 1D-Warren Fields, [1]; 8. 8B-Cody Barnes, [8]; 9. 51X-Joshua Huish, [4]

Heat 12 (Race 54) (8 Laps): 1. 14D-Jake Hagopian, [3]; 2. 3L-Jimmy Leal, [4]; 3. 0-Derek Kral, [1]; 4. 27D-Jared Dunkin, [9]; 5. 5T-Ryan Timms, [2]; 6. 17L-Connor Lee, [7]; 7. 15R-Chris Robinson, [5]; 8. 18W-Wyatt Bruce, [8]; 9. 32-Matt Deskins, [6]

Heat 13 (Race 55) (8 Laps): 1. 19B-Issac Barr, [1]; 2. 01-Mitchel Moles, [4]; 3. 03-Shawn Mahaffey, [3]; 4. 27N-Nathan Brookshier, [6]; 5. 71-Austin Wood, [5]; 6. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [2]; 7. 7T-Tony Ogden, [9]; 8. 9-Chase Randall, [8]; 9. 00-Joe Carter, [7]

Heat 14 (Race 56) (8 Laps): 1. 44C-Cody Price, [1]; 2. 12S-Jason Setser, [3]; 3. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [8]; 4. 38-Karson Battarbee, [6]; 5. 11J-Joey Starnes, [2]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark, [4]; 7. 24X-Glenn Bratti, [9]; 8. 20H-John Hull, [5]; 9. 88K-Kelsey Gray, [7]

Heat 15 (Race 57) (8 Laps): 1. 25-Josh Castro, [1]; 2. 44X-David Schilling, [9]; 3. 59J-Richie Harvey, [3]; 4. 11C-Tom Curran, [6]; 5. 12C-Corbin Gurley, [2]; 6. 19-Justin Robison, [8]; 7. 22P-Tucker Perry, [7]; 8. 17S-Kurt Stellhorn, [4]; 9. 01G-Clayton Griffith, [5]

Heat 16 (Race 58) (8 Laps): 1. 17K-Quinton Benson, [1]; 2. 12R-Trey Robb, [4]; 3. 51-Blake Hahn, [5]; 4. 09-Kevin Carter, [3]; 5. 30-Jacob Barton, [6]; 6. 71E-Caden Englehart, [7]; 7. 47X-Austin Helt, [8]; 8. 1B-Robert Bump, [2]; 9. 26-Chris Crowder, [9]

Heat 17 (Race 59) (8 Laps): 1. 54-Trey Gropp, [6]; 2. 7C-Chris Cochran, [8]; 3. 41E-Chase Cabre, [7]; 4. 311-Ayrton Gennetten, [4]; 5. C2-Chase Porter, [2]; 6. 11L-Layden Pearson, [5]; 7. 9C-Cade Cowles, [1]; 8. 22B-Brendon Wiseley, [3]; 9. 2R-Dylan Reynolds, [9]

Heat 18 (Race 60) (8 Laps): 1. 29T-Joe Leek, [3]; 2. 5E-Austin Shores, [2]; 3. 5K-Riley Kreisel, [1]; 4. 27B-Ben Saye, [5]; 5. 99R-Nathan Rainey, [6]; 6. 88-Adrian Cobbs, [4]; 7. 08B-Bobby McIntosh, [8]; 8. 58-Jarret Hjorth, [9]; 9. 73C-John Barr, [7]

Heat 19 (Race 61) (8 Laps): 1. 17T-Tyler Walton, [6]; 2. 14R-Jake Nail, [8]; 3. 6M-Troy Minton, [3]; 4. 2H-Harlan Hulsey, [5]; 5. 110-Karter Battarbee, [7]; 6. 9K-Kieran Casillas, [4]; 7. 88J-Joshua Ullstrom, [9]; 8. 3G-Lane Goodman, [2]; 9. 5X-Bradley Huish, [1]

Heat 20 (Race 62) (8 Laps): 1. 10B-Brock Berreth, [2]; 2. 2L-Christopher Larson, [7]; 3. 20A-Andrew Neff, [5]; 4. 5-Chase Hyland, [9]; 5. 40C-Cody Miles, [3]; 6. 007-Owen Carlson, [8]; 7. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [4]; 8. 20X-Austin Quick, [6]; 9. 7M-Mason Keefer, [1]

Heat 21 (Race 63) (8 Laps): 1. 32X-Trey Marcham, [2]; 2. 78-Daniel Shaffer, [6]; 3. 9$-Matt Moore, [5]; 4. 18T-Steve Finn, [9]; 5. 17H-Hunter Little, [1]; 6. 10E-Matt Ebarb, [3]; 7. 1T-Tristan Guardino, [8]; 8. 22C-Jayson Pope, [4]; 9. 58X-David Beasley, [7]

Heat 22 (Race 64) (8 Laps): 1. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [3]; 2. 08K-Brad Best, [5]; 3. 10J-Ben Worth, [8]; 4. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [6]; 5. 17D-Angelina Dempsey, [7]; 6. 6-Christopher Townsend, [1]; 7. 33-Justin Patocka, [9]; 8. 55-Korey Welch, [4]; 9. 99B-Brady Bacon, [2]

Heat 23 (Race 65) (8 Laps): 1. 7H-Chance Hull, [7]; 2. 72S-Sam Johnson, [1]; 3. 34C-Cale Cozad, [5]; 4. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, [3]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass, [9]; 6. 10X-Darien Roberts, [4]; 7. 12K-Kayla Ward, [8]; 8. 04-Kormick Linner, [6]; 9. 34Z-Shane Fick, [2]

Heat 24 (Race 66) (8 Laps): 1. 10K-Koda Oller, [2]; 2. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [1]; 3. 76-Mason Caswell, [7]; 4. 7A-Charlie Allen, [3]; 5. 15W-Lee Walchli, [4]; 6. 97J-Nate Johnson, [9]; 7. 30X-John Crowder, [8]; 8. 1S-Kevin Morris, [5]; 9. 00G-Milton Goolsby, [6]

Heat 25 (Race 67) (8 Laps): 1. 27-Jesse Frazier, [6]; 2. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [2]; 3. 7Y-Dusty Young, [7]; 4. 79-Ron Dennis, [1]; 5. 94-Tim Barnes, [8]; 6. 2B-Brandon Boggs, [3]; 7. 28P-Ryan Carter, [9]; 8. 52R-Ruben Morris, [4]; 9. 15K-Kendall Battarbee, [5]

Heat 26 (Race 68) (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [6]; 2. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [8]; 3. 42B-Andy Bishop, [4]; 4. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [5]; 5. 96-Adam Fox, [7]; 6. 98K-Dane Fields, [3]; 7. 21-Scotty Milan, [9]; 8. 10D-Devon Debrick, [1]; 9. 1J-John Roan, [2]

Heat 27 (Race 69) (8 Laps): 1. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [3]; 2. 172-Jesse Maurer, [1]; 3. 98-Joey Ancona, [5]; 4. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [2]; 5. 07X-Troy Morris, [9]; 6. 13J-Jeremiah Jensen, [4]; 7. 116-Carl Parker, [6]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [8]; 9. 11H-Logan Hill, [7]

Heat 28 (Race 70) (8 Laps): 1. 81D-James Morris, [1]; 2. 8L-Brian Lunsford, [2]; 3. 22-Curtis Jones, [7]; 4. 92-Justin Simpson, [5]; 5. 5M-John Kilmer, [6]; 6. 77-Ryan Sullivan, [4]; 7. 18D-Blake Daniels, [9]; 8. 42D-Grady Mercer, [3]; 9. 20T-Thomas Hall, [8]

Heat 29 (Race 71) (8 Laps): 1. 1F-Jason Friesen, [1]; 2. 07-Zak Gorski, [3]; 3. 9P-Daison Pursley, [5]; 4. 73-Jason McDougal, [6]; 5. 114-Jerry Coons Jr, [2]; 6. 14-Carson Hocevar, [4]; 7. 27T-Tyson Hall, [8]; 8. 139-Brandon Moeller, [9]; 9. 29P-Brian Potter, [7]

Heat 30 (Race 72) (8 Laps): 1. 57L-Jacob Lucas, [1]; 2. 2G-Brandon Rose, [3]; 3. 15-Jase Randolph, [8]; 4. 91-Bash Ferguson, [2]; 5. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [7]; 6. 70-Dustin Dixon, [6]; 7. 92S-Sawyer Guidry, [5]; 8. 58T-Collin Traylor, [4]

C-Features (Top 2 advance to B-Feature competition)

C Feature 1 (Race 150) (10 Laps): 1. 17Z-Zac Moody, [2]; 2. 17-Dave Nicholson, [3]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms, [5]; 4. 77-Ryan Sullivan, [7]; 5. 51B-Brody Fuson, [8]; 6. 17L-Connor Lee, [4]; 7. 20H-John Hull, [10]; 8. 47X-Austin Helt, [6]; 9. 82X-Justin Stretch, [9]; 10. 92B-Eric Bartlett, [14]; 11. 00G-Milton Goolsby, [13]; 12. 23R-Skylar Rhoades, [1]; 13. 22B-Brendon Wiseley, [11]; 14. 73C-John Barr, [12]

C Feature 2 (Race 151) (10 Laps): 1. 92-Justin Simpson, [1]; 2. 41P-Britt Pemberton, [13]; 3. 1S-Kevin Morris, [10]; 4. 58X-David Beasley, [12]; 5. 08B-Bobby McIntosh, [6]; 6. 16-Darrius Myers, [2]; 7. 71E-Caden Englehart, [4]; 8. 11G-Avery Goodman, [3]; 9. 11J-Joey Starnes, [5]; 10. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, [9]; 11. 42D-Grady Mercer, [11]; 12. 6-Christopher Townsend, [8]; (DQ) 14-Carson Hocevar, [7]

***No. 14 DQ’d for being light at the scales.

C Feature 3 (Race 152) (10 Laps): 1. 36A-Chad Boespflug, [4]; 2. 1T-Tristan Guardino, [6]; 3. 42-Emerson Axsom, [10]; 4. 19T-Caleb Thompson, [1]; 5. 93-Raleigh Shepherd, [3]; 6. 1K-Kevin Battarbee, [8]; 7. 44B-Brian Beasley, [11]; 8. 97J-Nate Johnson, [2]; 9. 18X-Grant Champlin, [7]; 10. 8B-Cody Barnes, [9]; 11. 01G-Clayton Griffith, [13]; 12. 12C-Corbin Gurley, [5]; 13. 11H-Logan Hill, [12]

C Feature 4 (Race 153) (10 Laps): 1. 311-Ayrton Gennetten, [2]; 2. 0-Derek Kral, [1]; 3. C2-Chase Porter, [5]; 4. 91-Bash Ferguson, [3]; 5. 40C-Cody Miles, [4]; 6. 18W-Wyatt Bruce, [9]; 7. 12K-Kayla Ward, [6]; 8. 17X-Patrick Lawson, [10]; 9. 116-Carl Parker, [8]; 10. 26-Chris Crowder, [11]; 11. 11L-Layden Pearson, [7]; 12. 15K-Kendall Battarbee, [13]; 13. 29P-Brian Potter, [12]

C Feature 5 (Race 154) (10 Laps): 1. 5K-Riley Kreisel, [1]; 2. 11S-Hank Davis, [2]; 3. 114-Jerry Coons Jr, [5]; 4. 9-Chase Randall, [9]; 5. 19-Justin Robison, [3]; 6. 20T-Thomas Hall, [11]; 7. 30X-John Crowder, [6]; 8. 51X-Joshua Huish, [13]; 9. 7T-Tony Ogden, [4]; 10. 58-Jarret Hjorth, [8]; 11. 05-Robert Tidabach, [12]; 12. 10E-Matt Ebarb, [7]; 13. 77D-Devin Simmons, [10]

C Feature 6 (Race 155) (10 Laps): 1. 3S-Stephen Smith, [1]; 2. 17H-Hunter Little, [5]; 3. 27T-Tyson Hall, [6]; 4. 09-Kevin Carter, [2]; 5. 139-Brandon Moeller, [8]; 6. 3R-Hunter Rhoades, [12]; 7. 24X-Glenn Bratti, [4]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [9]; 9. 17S-Kurt Stellhorn, [10]; 10. 1B-Robert Bump, [11]; 11. 2B-Brandon Boggs, [7]; 12. 007-Owen Carlson, [3]; 13. 99B-Brady Bacon, [13]

C Feature 7 (Race 156) (10 Laps): 1. 79-Ron Dennis, [3]; 2. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, [2]; 3. 83-Karsyn Elledge, [12]; 4. 34Z-Shane Fick, [13]; 5. 57G-Lonnie Frailey, [1]; 6. 37B-Blake Carrick, [6]; 7. 22X-Matt Cash, [8]; 8. 98K-Dane Fields, [7]; 9. 88J-Joshua Ullstrom, [4]; 10. 1D-Warren Fields, [9]; 11. 22C-Jayson Pope, [10]; 12. 4A-Eric Ankiewicz Jr, [5]; 13. 3G-Lane Goodman, [11]

C Feature 8 (Race 157) (10 Laps): 1. 71-Austin Wood, [3]; 2. 28A-Austin Ullstrom, [11]; 3. 1J-John Roan, [13]; 4. 9C-Cade Cowles, [9]; 5. 7A-Charlie Allen, [2]; 6. 55-Korey Welch, [10]; 7. 33-Justin Patocka, [4]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark, [6]; 9. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [7]; 10. 121-Cody Carter, [1]; 11. 38M-Tommy Phipps Jr., [5]; 12. 84-Chris Roseland, [8]; 13. 10D-Devon Debrick, [12]

C Feature 9 (Race 158) (10 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud, [11]; 2. 110-Karter Battarbee, [1]; 3. 39D-Russ Disinger, [7]; 4. 35D-Dylan Sillman, [3]; 5. 88-Adrian Cobbs, [6]; 6. 70-Dustin Dixon, [5]; 7. 28P-Ryan Carter, [4]; 8. 73K-Kevin Thomas Jr, [12]; 9. 9M-Ryan Mushrush, [9]; 10. 52R-Ruben Morris, [10]; 11. 83T-Tanner Carrick, [13]; 12. 1R-Brady Ross, [2]; 13. 52-Joe Silva, [8]

C Feature 10 (Race 159) (10 Laps): 1. 30-Jacob Barton, [2]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus, [5]; 3. 21-Scotty Milan, [4]; 4. 9K-Kieran Casillas, [6]; 5. 00-Joe Carter, [11]; 6. 15W-Lee Walchli, [3]; 7. 15R-Chris Robinson, [8]; 8. 93M-Thomas McElroy, [7]; 9. 20X-Austin Quick, [9]; 10. 5X-Bradley Huish, [13]; 11. 17D-Angelina Dempsey, [1]; 12. 58T-Collin Traylor, [10]; 13. 83W-Jerrod Wilson, [12]

C Feature 11 (Race 160) (10 Laps): 1. 7M-Mason Keefer, [13]; 2. 21C-Caleb Stelzig, [5]; 3. 22P-Tucker Perry, [7]; 4. 99R-Nathan Rainey, [2]; 5. 96-Adam Fox, [1]; 6. 18D-Blake Daniels, [4]; 7. 04-Kormick Linner, [9]; 8. 78B-Carson Belt, [3]; 9. 08J-Jace McIntosh, [10]; 10. 88K-Kelsey Gray, [11]; 11. 10X-Darien Roberts, [6]; 12. 92S-Sawyer Guidry, [8]; 13. 122-John Campbell, [12]

C Feature 12 (Race 161) (10 Laps): 1. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [1]; 2. 5M-John Kilmer, [2]; 3. 45-Tyler Drummond, [3]; 4. 33W-Rece Wommack, [5]; 5. 10L-Patrick Lundy, [4]; 6. 2R-Dylan Reynolds, [11]; 7. 52L-Cameron La Rose, [7]; 8. 32-Matt Deskins, [12]; 9. 80-Bubba Sampson, [8]; 10. 13J-Jeremiah Jensen, [6]; 11. 2AM-Adam Miller, [9]; 12. 4K-Kodi Sunley, [13]; 13. 15C-Chad Kemenah, [10]

Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night’s A Main)

Qual. 1 (Race 191) (10 Laps): 1. 14D-Jake Hagopian, [1]; 2. 36-Jonathan Beason, [4]; 3. 27-Jesse Frazier, [3]; 4. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [2]; 5. 32X-Trey Marcham, [6]; 6. 01-Mitchel Moles, [7]; 7. 8L-Brian Lunsford, [11]; 8. 12S-Jason Setser, [9]; 9. 03-Shawn Mahaffey, [14]; 10. 41C-Brian Carber, [5]; 11. 9$-Matt Moore, [10]; 12. 72S-Sam Johnson, [12]; 13. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [13]; 14. 17K-Quinton Benson, [8]

Qual. 2 (Race 192) (10 Laps): 1. 12G-Gage Robb, [5]; 2. 29T-Joe Leek, [1]; 3. 81D-James Morris, [8]; 4. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [3]; 5. 73-Jason McDougal, [13]; 6. 07-Zak Gorski, [9]; 7. 12R-Trey Robb, [7]; 8. 2-Isaiah Garcia, [11]; 9. 34C-Cale Cozad, [10]; 10. 59J-Richie Harvey, [14]; 11. 10K-Koda Oller, [6]; 12. 7H-Chance Hull, [4]; 13. 14X-Holley Hollan, [2]; 14. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [12]

Qual. 3 (Race 193) (10 Laps): 1. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [1]; 2. 77S-Robbie Smith, [3]; 3. 78-Daniel Shaffer, [2]; 4. 2G-Brandon Rose, [9]; 5. 29W-Mike Walling, [5]; 6. 1F-Jason Friesen, [8]; 7. 10P-Bryan Debrick, [6]; 8. 52S-Jeremiah Sillman, [11]; 9. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [4]; 10. 98-Joey Ancona, [10]; 11. 95M-Paige Moss, [7]; 12. 172-Jesse Maurer, [12]; 13. 41T-Mal Mullens, [13]; 14. 6M-Troy Minton, [14]

Qual. 4 (Race 194) (10 Laps): 1. 59-Kyle Spence, [3]; 2. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [1]; 3. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [2]; 4. 2V-Cole Bodine, [12]; 5. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [4]; 6. 9P-Daison Pursley, [10]; 7. 97-Joe B. Miller, [7]; 8. 880-Kameron Morral, [5]; 9. 57L-Jacob Lucas, [8]; 10. 21B-Justin Bates, [9]; 11. 78C-Chance Crum, [13]; 12. 20G-Noah Gass, [11]; 13. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [14]; 14. 27D-Jared Dunkin, [6]

Qual. 5 (Race 195) (10 Laps): 1. 7C-Chris Cochran, [3]; 2. 08K-Brad Best, [1]; 3. 10J-Ben Worth, [2]; 4. 39-Zeb Wise, [4]; 5. 115-Anton Hernandez, [5]; 6. 8P-Caleb Pence, [7]; 7. 41-Colton Hardy, [9]; 8. 92H-Jordan Herman, [10]; 9. 94-Tim Barnes, [13]; 10. 07X-Troy Morris, [11]; 11. 33T-Ty Nevins, [14]; 12. 5-Chase Hyland, [6]; 13. 321-Chad Winfrey, [8]; 14. 42B-Andy Bishop, [12]

Qual. 6 (Race 196) (10 Laps): 1. 76-Mason Caswell, [1]; 2. 36R-Kevin Reed, [5]; 3. 19B-Issac Barr, [7]; 4. 14R-Jake Nail, [3]; 5. 18T-Steve Finn, [6]; 6. 35-Aubrey Smith, [8]; 7. 44X-David Schilling, [4]; 8. 27N-Nathan Brookshier, [12]; 9. 17F-Hunter Fischer, [13]; 10. 15-Jase Randolph, [2]; 11. 47K-Marcus Kelly, [11]; 12. 129-Kyle Amerson, [10]; 13. 51-Blake Hahn, [9]; 14. 12-Jason Tyer, [14]

Qual. 7 (Race 197) (10 Laps): 1. 1N-Jeffrey Newell, [5]; 2. 41E-Chase Cabre, [9]; 3. 54-Trey Gropp, [4]; 4. 71C-Danny Clum, [11]; 5. 38-Karson Battarbee, [12]; 6. 27B-Ben Saye, [14]; 7. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [3]; 8. 5E-Austin Shores, [10]; 9. 14S-T.J. Smith, [13]; 10. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [6]; 11. 7Y-Dusty Young, [1]; 12. 44C-Cody Price, [7]; 13. 20S-Steven Curbow, [8]; 14. 47R-Tyler Rennison, [2]

Qual. 8 (Race 198) (10 Laps): 1. 22-Curtis Jones, [1]; 2. 10B-Brock Berreth, [5]; 3. 8K-Kevin Bayer, [2]; 4. 17T-Tyler Walton, [4]; 5. 25-Josh Castro, [7]; 6. 10H-Thomas Hassler, [8]; 7. 3L-Jimmy Leal, [6]; 8. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [10]; 9. 20A-Andrew Neff, [9]; 10. 2L-Christopher Larson, [3]; 11. 2H-Harlan Hulsey, [14]; 12. 11C-Tom Curran, [12]; 13. 36E-Blake Edwards, [11]; 14. 4B-Ben McFarland, [13]

B-Features (Top 2 advance to the LCQ)

B Feature 1 (Race 226) (12 Laps): 1. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [2]; 2. 10H-Thomas Hassler, [4]; 3. 76-Mason Caswell, [1]; 4. 57L-Jacob Lucas, [7]; 5. 44T-Trevin Littleton, [6]; 6. 36A-Chad Boespflug, [12]; 7. 3L-Jimmy Leal, [5]; 8. 18T-Steve Finn, [3]; 9. 17Z-Zac Moody, [11]; 10. 27D-Jared Dunkin, [10]; 11. 21B-Justin Bates, [8]; 12. 41P-Britt Pemberton, [13]; 13. 7Y-Dusty Young, [9]; 14. 10J-Ben Worth, [14]; 15. 11C-Tom Curran, [15]

B Feature 2 (Race 227) (12 Laps): 1. 73-Jason McDougal, [2]; 2. 19B-Issac Barr, [1]; 3. 8K-Kevin Bayer, [3]; 4. 880-Kameron Morral, [7]; 5. 97-Joe B. Miller, [6]; 6. 7H-Chance Hull, [8]; 7. 33T-Ty Nevins, [9]; 8. 5-Chase Hyland, [10]; 9. 321-Chad Winfrey, [11]; 10. 8L-Brian Lunsford, [5]; 11. 92-Justin Simpson, [14]; 12. 1T-Tristan Guardino, [13]; 13. 07-Zak Gorski, [4]; 14. 17-Dave Nicholson, [12]; 15. 47R-Tyler Rennison, [15]

B Feature 3 (Race 228) (12 Laps): 1. 22-Curtis Jones, [1]; 2. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [3]; 3. 29W-Mike Walling, [4]; 4. 14R-Jake Nail, [2]; 5. 17K-Quinton Benson, [12]; 6. 3S-Stephen Smith, [14]; 7. 2H-Harlan Hulsey, [9]; 8. 20A-Andrew Neff, [8]; 9. 11S-Hank Davis, [13]; 10. 44C-Cody Price, [10]; 11. 8P-Caleb Pence, [5]; 12. 2-Isaiah Garcia, [6]; 13. 311-Ayrton Gennetten, [11]; 14. 94-Tim Barnes, [7]; 15. 27T-Tyson Hall, [15]; 16. 20S-Steven Curbow, [16]

B Feature 4 (Race 229) (12 Laps): 1. 08K-Brad Best, [2]; 2. 115-Anton Hernandez, [4]; 3. 17J-Jacob Johnston, [5]; 4. 71C-Danny Clum, [1]; 5. 51-Blake Hahn, [11]; 6. 0-Derek Kral, [14]; 7. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [12]; 8. 15-Jase Randolph, [8]; 9. 5K-Riley Kreisel, [13]; 10. 52S-Jeremiah Sillman, [6]; 11. 72S-Sam Johnson, [10]; 12. 27B-Ben Saye, [3]; 13. 10K-Koda Oller, [9]; 14. 17H-Hunter Little, [15]; 15. 17F-Hunter Fischer, [7]

B Feature 5 (Race 230) (12 Laps): 1. 17T-Tyler Walton, [1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud, [11]; 3. 03-Shawn Mahaffey, [6]; 4. 1F-Jason Friesen, [4]; 5. 14S-T.J. Smith, [7]; 6. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [2]; 7. 79-Ron Dennis, [10]; 8. 41-Colton Hardy, [5]; 9. 42B-Andy Bishop, [9]; 10. 32X-Trey Marcham, [3]; 11. 28A-Austin Ullstrom, [12]; 12. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [8]; 13. 78C-Chance Crum, [13]; 14. 41C-Brian Carber, [14]; 15. 14X-Holley Hollan, [15]

B Feature 6 (Race 231) (12 Laps): 1. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [1]; 2. 78-Daniel Shaffer, [2]; 3. 07X-Troy Morris, [7]; 4. 172-Jesse Maurer, [9]; 5. 95M-Paige Moss, [8]; 6. 92H-Jordan Herman, [5]; 7. 25-Josh Castro, [3]; 8. 34C-Cale Cozad, [6]; 9. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, [12]; 10. 71-Austin Wood, [11]; 11. 6M-Troy Minton, [10]; 12. 1TX-Michael Maresca, [4]; 13. 12R-Trey Robb, [13]; 14. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [14]; 15. 110-Karter Battarbee, [15]

B Feature 7 (Race 232) (12 Laps): 1. 2G-Brandon Rose, [1]; 2. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [8]; 3. 35-Aubrey Smith, [4]; 4. 44X-David Schilling, [3]; 5. 30-Jacob Barton, [13]; 6. 2L-Christopher Larson, [7]; 7. 9$-Matt Moore, [9]; 8. 20G-Noah Gass, [10]; 9. 38-Karson Battarbee, [2]; 10. 10P-Bryan Debrick, [5]; 11. 21C-Caleb Stelzig, [15]; 12. 45T-Tucker Doughty, [14]; 13. 12S-Jason Setser, [6]; 14. 36E-Blake Edwards, [11]; 15. 4B-Ben McFarland, [12]

B Feature 8 (Race 233) (12 Laps): 1. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [2]; 2. 01-Mitchel Moles, [4]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus, [14]; 4. 98-Joey Ancona, [8]; 5. 47K-Marcus Kelly, [9]; 6. 59J-Richie Harvey, [7]; 7. 5M-John Kilmer, [15]; 8. 12-Jason Tyer, [12]; 9. 41T-Mal Mullens, [11]; 10. 5E-Austin Shores, [6]; 11. 29T-Joe Leek, [1]; 12. 7M-Mason Keefer, [13]; 13. 27N-Nathan Brookshier, [5]; 14. 9P-Daison Pursley, [3]; 15. 129-Kyle Amerson, [10]

LCQ (Top 8 advance to the A-Feature)

LCQ (Race 264) (12 Laps): 1. 73-Jason McDougal, [6]; 2. 22-Curtis Jones, [1]; 3. 17T-Tyler Walton, [2]; 4. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [8]; 5. 2G-Brandon Rose, [4]; 6. 01-Mitchel Moles, [13]; 7. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [3]; 8. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [5]; 9. 81-Frank Flud, [16]; 10. 19B-Issac Barr, [9]; 11. 28B-Ace McCarthy, [15]; 12. 10H-Thomas Hassler, [14]; 13. 08K-Brad Best, [7]; 14. 3T-Trevor McIntire, [11]; 15. 115-Anton Hernandez, [12]; 16. 78-Daniel Shaffer, [10]

A Feature (Race 269) (25 Laps): 1. 59-Kyle Spence, [2]; 2. 36-Jonathan Beason, [1]; 3. 7C-Chris Cochran, [3]; 4. 41E-Chase Cabre, [6]; 5. 12G-Gage Robb, [4]; 6. 1N-Jeffrey Newell, [5]; 7. 2V-Cole Bodine, [15]; 8. 10B-Brock Berreth, [10]; 9. 54-Trey Gropp, [8]; 10. 77S-Robbie Smith, [7]; 11. 9E-Kinzer Edwards, [20]; 12. 14D-Jake Hagopian, [13]; 13. 17T-Tyler Walton, [17]; 14. 2G-Brandon Rose, [19]; 15. 81D-James Morris, [12]; 16. 01-Mitchel Moles, [22]; 17. 22-Curtis Jones, [18]; 18. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [14]; 19. 57T-Kyle Thompson, [23]; 20. 36R-Kevin Reed, [9]; 21. 39-Zeb Wise, [16]; 22. 22M-Jared McIntyre, [21]; 23. 27-Jesse Frazier, [11]; 24. 73-Jason McDougal, [24]

Restricted ‘A’ Class

Heat Races: (Top 48 in passing points from Heat Races advance to 4 Qualifying Races (12 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race)

Heat 1 (Race 32) (8 Laps): 1. 21-Gauge Garcia, [5]; 2. 95G-Grayson Gaddy, [1]; 3. 7A-Aaron Jesina, [3]; 4. 00-Preston Scheulen, [8]; 5. 21C-Case Piper, [2]; 6. 4-Becca Clark, [4]; 7. 73K-Katey Syra, [6]; 8. 11S-Evan Spaulding, [7]

Heat 2 (Race 33) (8 Laps): 1. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer, [1]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms, [6]; 3. 2M-Shawn Marquez Jr., [2]; 4. 2B-Garrett Benson, [5]; 5. 36-AJ Smith, [4]; 6. 47-Brodie Wendel, [7]; 7. 75K-Kale Drake, [3]; 8. M16-Conner Thomas, [8]

Heat 3 (Race 34) (8 Laps): 1. 5-Chase Hyland, [7]; 2. 2X-Brody Petrie, [5]; 3. 5B-Brock Cottrell, [2]; 4. 8P-Jordan Pratt, [3]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley, [6]; 6. 77-Cooper Sullivan, [4]; 7. 44-Gunner Shroyer, [8]; 8. 8J-Tanner Johnson, [1]

Heat 4 (Race 35) (8 Laps): 1. 72-Kayden Cole, [1]; 2. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, [5]; 3. 34-Devon Courtnier, [2]; 4. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [6]; 5. 22T-Thomas Byford, [3]; 6. 8R-Ryker Pace, [8]; 7. 75-Blayne Buntin, [4]; 8. 11-Conner Kuykendall, [7]

Heat 5 (Race 36) (8 Laps): 1. 2-Hailey Wood, [2]; 2. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, [8]; 3. 15D-Mason Daugherty, [4]; 4. 71-Bradyn Baker, [6]; 5. 56-Jace Park, [1]; 6. 78-Wyatt Wilkerson, [7]; 7. P1-Parker Leek, [5]; 8. 55-Chance Ullstrom, [3]

Heat 6 (Race 37) (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Kobe Simpson, [2]; 2. 101-Kylee Young, [3]; 3. 114-Thomas Hall Jr, [5]; 4. 49-Tyler Devenport, [7]; 5. 18D-Blake Daniels, [8]; 6. 1-Kortland Stephens, [6]; 7. 13-Evelyn Dean, [1]; 8. 4S-Aubrey Sappington, [4]

Heat 7 (Race 38) (8 Laps): 1. 12G-Joshua Gentry, [2]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, [5]; 3. 5R-Ryan Rocha, [8]; 4. 21A-Alyson Colby, [3]; 5. 84M-Max Roseland, [1]; 6. 24S-Colby Sokol, [6]; 7. 94-Sophie Frazier, [4]; 8. 18J-Brianna Rhoades, [7]

Heat 8 (Race 39) (8 Laps): 1. 21G-Garth Kasiner, [3]; 2. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey, [8]; 3. 7S-Kaden Smith, [1]; 4. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, [4]; 5. 71M-Ty Englehart, [6]; 6. 6-Christopher Townsend, [5]; 7. 95-Dylan Still, [2]; 8. 1N-Noah Roberts, [7]

Heat 9 (Race 40) (8 Laps): 1. 3D-Xavier Doney, [2]; 2. 5A-Ava Gropp, [6]; 3. 35-Aubrey Smith, [7]; 4. 7N-Darin Naida, [3]; 5. 44S-Shelby Price, [1]; 6. 17P-Seth Pugh, [8]; 7. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips, [4]; 8. 8-Ryan Cotney, [5]

Heat 10 (Race 41) (8 Laps): 1. 73-Jase Mosley, [1]; 2. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, [3]; 3. 66J-Holden Jennings, [5]; 4. 96S-Brandon Sampson, [2]; 5. 52-Hayden Mabe, [6]; 6. 46-Brady Hilton, [4]; 7. 23K-Jordan Kluver, [7]

Heat 11 (Race 42) (8 Laps): 1. 18-Wyatt Siegel, [4]; 2. 14J-Jade Avedisian, [6]; 3. 27T-Timothy Watson III, [5]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran, [1]; 5. 95D-Dooley Harris, [2]; 6. 122-Lane Warner, [7]; 7. 1C-Brenham Crouch, [3]

Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night’s A Main)

Qual. 1 (Race 134) (10 Laps): 1. 5R-Ryan Rocha, [2]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, [1]; 3. 5-Chase Hyland, [4]; 4. 18-Wyatt Siegel, [3]; 5. 114-Thomas Hall Jr, [7]; 6. 95G-Grayson Gaddy, [8]; 7. 34-Devon Courtnier, [10]; 8. 18D-Blake Daniels, [9]; 9. 12G-Joshua Gentry, [5]; 10. 71M-Ty Englehart, [12]; 11. 8P-Jordan Pratt, [11]; 12. 73-Jase Mosley, [6]

Qual. 2 (Race 135) (10 Laps): 1. 35-Aubrey Smith, [1]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms, [3]; 3. 3D-Xavier Doney, [5]; 4. 00-Preston Scheulen, [6]; 5. 21G-Garth Kasiner, [2]; 6. 7A-Aaron Jesina, [9]; 7. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, [4]; 8. 2B-Garrett Benson, [10]; 9. 15D-Mason Daugherty, [8]; 10. 21A-Alyson Colby, [11]; 11. 66J-Holden Jennings, [7]; 12. 52-Hayden Mabe, [12]

Qual. 3 (Race 136) (10 Laps): 1. 2X-Brody Petrie, [2]; 2. 2-Hailey Wood, [1]; 3. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey, [4]; 4. 5A-Ava Gropp, [3]; 5. 101-Kylee Young, [6]; 6. 27T-Timothy Watson III, [7]; 7. 7N-Darin Naida, [11]; 8. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer, [5]; 9. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [8]; 10. 96S-Brandon Sampson, [12]; 11. 7S-Kaden Smith, [10]; 12. 2M-Shawn Marquez Jr., [9]

Qual. 4 (Race 137) (10 Laps): 1. 21K-Kobe Simpson, [1]; 2. 14J-Jade Avedisian, [3]; 3. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, [2]; 4. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, [6]; 5. 72-Kayden Cole, [5]; 6. 5B-Brock Cottrell, [9]; 7. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, [10]; 8. 187-Landon Crawley, [11]; 9. 71-Bradyn Baker, [8]; 10. 8R-Ryker Pace, [12]; 11. 21-Gauge Garcia, [4]; 12. 49-Tyler Devenport, [7]

B-Features (Top 3 in each advance to the LCQ)

B Feature 1 (Race 212) (12 Laps): 1. 7A-Aaron Jesina, [2]; 2. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer, [3]; 3. 15D-Mason Daugherty, [4]; 4. 114-Thomas Hall Jr, [1]; 5. 4-Becca Clark, [9]; 6. 122-Lane Warner, [7]; 7. 11S-Evan Spaulding, [11]; 8. 66J-Holden Jennings, [5]; 9. 94-Sophie Frazier, [10]; 10. 44S-Shelby Price, [8]; 11. 4S-Aubrey Sappington, [12]; 12. 2M-Shawn Marquez Jr., [6]

B Feature 2 (Race 213) (12 Laps): 1. 21G-Garth Kasiner, [1]; 2. 27T-Timothy Watson III, [2]; 3. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [4]; 4. 2B-Garrett Benson, [3]; 5. 22T-Thomas Byford, [7]; 6. 21A-Alyson Colby, [5]; 7. 52-Hayden Mabe, [6]; 8. 1-Kortland Stephens, [8]; 9. 11-Conner Kuykendall, [11]; 10. 77-Cooper Sullivan, [9]; 11. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips, [10]; 12. 8J-Tanner Johnson, [12]

B Feature 3 (Race 214) (12 Laps): 1. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, [1]; 2. 5B-Brock Cottrell, [2]; 3. 73-Jase Mosley, [5]; 4. 17P-Seth Pugh, [6]; 5. 21C-Case Piper, [7]; 6. 24S-Colby Sokol, [8]; 7. 18D-Blake Daniels, [3]; 8. 18J-Brianna Rhoades, [11]; 9. 71-Bradyn Baker, [4]; 10. 55-Chance Ullstrom, [12]; 11. 75K-Kale Drake, [10]; 12. 46-Brady Hilton, [9]

B Feature 4 (Race 215) (12 Laps): 1. 101-Kylee Young, [1]; 2. 34-Devon Courtnier, [2]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran, [6]; 4. P1-Parker Leek, [10]; 5. 7S-Kaden Smith, [5]; 6. 12G-Joshua Gentry, [3]; 7. 78-Wyatt Wilkerson, [8]; 8. 23K-Jordan Kluver, [9]; 9. 13-Evelyn Dean, [11]; 10. M16-Conner Thomas, [12]; 11. 95D-Dooley Harris, [7]; 12. 71M-Ty Englehart, [4]

B Feature 5 (Race 216) (12 Laps): 1. 7N-Darin Naida, [2]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley, [3]; 3. 73K-Katey Syra, [9]; 4. 6-Christopher Townsend, [8]; 5. 49-Tyler Devenport, [5]; 6. 96S-Brandon Sampson, [4]; 7. 1C-Brenham Crouch, [10]; 8. 1N-Noah Roberts, [11]; 9. 56-Jace Park, [7]; 10. 72-Kayden Cole, [1]; 11. 36-AJ Smith, [6]

B Feature 6 (Race 217) (12 Laps): 1. 21-Gauge Garcia, [3]; 2. 95G-Grayson Gaddy, [1]; 3. 8P-Jordan Pratt, [5]; 4. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, [2]; 5. 75-Blayne Buntin, [9]; 6. 84M-Max Roseland, [7]; 7. 47-Brodie Wendel, [6]; 8. 8R-Ryker Pace, [4]; 9. 8-Ryan Cotney, [11]; 10. 95-Dylan Still, [10]; 11. 44-Gunner Shroyer, [8]

LCQ (Top 8 advance to the A-Feature)

LCQ (Race 268) (12 Laps): 1. 1F-Jason Friesen, [1]; 2. 10Z-Zeb Wise, [4]; 3. 73T-Tyler Thomas, [6]; 4. 51F-Gary Taylor, [2]; 5. 18B-Nathan Benson, [11]; 6. 11B-Kaylee Bryson, [3]; 7. 187-James Morris, [5]; 8. 10Q-Kole Kirkman, [8]; 9. 12K-Frank Galusha, [10]; 10. 71S-Austin Schaeffer, [15]; 11. 28-Gunner Ramey, [13]; 12. 15-Jase Randolph, [16]; 13. 37B-Blake Carrick, [12]; 14. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss, [9]; 15. 9P-Daison Pursley, [7]; 16. 6N-Tyler Walton, [14]

A Feature (Race 272) (25 Laps): 1. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey, [3]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms, [5]; 3. 5-Chase Hyland, [1]; 4. 14J-Jade Avedisian, [6]; 5. 3D-Xavier Doney, [9]; 6. 35-Aubrey Smith, [7]; 7. 33-Dylan Bloomfield, [13]; 8. 21K-Kobe Simpson, [8]; 9. 2X-Brody Petrie, [4]; 10. 27T-Timothy Watson III, [20]; 11. 15K-Creed Kemenah, [10]; 12. 88R-Ryder Laplante, [24]; 13. 18-Wyatt Siegel, [12]; 14. 7A-Aaron Jesina, [19]; 15. 5A-Ava Gropp, [14]; 16. 2-Hailey Wood, [11]; 17. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, [17]; 18. 5R-Ryan Rocha, [2]; 19. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, [16]; 20. 34-Devon Courtnier, [22]; 21. 187-Landon Crawley, [23]; 22. 101-Kylee Young, [18]; 23. 00-Preston Scheulen, [15]; 24. 7N-Darin Naida, [21]

Junior Sprints:

All cars to 5 Qualifying Races (10-12 cars each) with a four-car inversion in effect for each Qualifying Race.

Heat 1 (Race 73) (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Garrett Benson, [3]; 2. 25B-Colby Sokol, [2]; 3. 00-Parker Scheulen, [1]; 4. 29-Bristol McCleskey, [7]; 5. 29M-JT McCleskey, [5]; 6. 47-Cruz Kelly, [8]; 7. 36R-Rayce Reed, [6]; 8. 50-Jackson Beers, [4]

Heat 2 (Race 74) (8 Laps): 1. 63-Jack Thomas, [2]; 2. 85-Gunner Shroyer, [8]; 3. 9-Cooper Cottrell, [3]; 4. 12C-Baron Silva, [6]; 5. 8-Jase Blevins, [7]; 6. 22-Landon Baldwin, [5]; 7. 6-Brylee Kilmer, [4]; 8. 14-Jayce Caldwell, [1]

Heat 3 (Race 75) (8 Laps): 1. 3Z-Trey Zorn, [1]; 2. 3-Cale Coons, [3]; 3. 55-Jett Barnes, [5]; 4. 5L-Landon Jesina, [4]; 5. 33-Jett Nunley, [8]; 6. 09L-Lilly Walster, [6]; 7. 9A-Abigayle Lett, [7]; 8. 25S-Justis Sokol, [2]

Heat 4 (Race 76) (8 Laps): 1. 21H-Levi Hinck, [3]; 2. 17N-Dylan Naida, [6]; 3. 52-Hayden Mabe, [4]; 4. 84-Dalten Maust, [7]; 5. 1H-Hudsyn Truitt, [5]; 6. 46-Cale McGee, [8]; 7. 117-Garyn Howard, [1]; 8. 46W-Peyton White, [2]

Heat 5 (Race 77) (8 Laps): 1. 2-Austin Wood, [1]; 2. 21Z-Keira Zylstra, [3]; 3. 05C-Chas Walster, [2]; 4. 122-Lane Warner, [7]; 5. 73B-Bryson Mosley, [6]; 6. 14L-Landon Muehlberger, [4]; 7. 19-Beau Chapman, [5]

Heat 6 (Race 78) (8 Laps): 1. 87-Brody McClelland, [5]; 2. 88P-Ayden Parrish, [4]; 3. 66-Keyton Adams, [3]; 4. 39-Masyn Truitt, [2]; 5. 99-Dillon Hollaway, [1]; 6. 51-Gage Stevens, [6]; 7. 30-David Bretz, [7]

Heat 7 (Race 79) (8 Laps): 1. G5-Gunnar Setser, [4]; 2. 25-Tori Tyer, [1]; 3. 10B-Braden Pfeiffer, [5]; 4. 8L-Logun Lunsford, [2]; 5. 29K-Levi Kuntz, [7]; 6. 1-Kortland Stephens, [6]; 7. 27T-Trevor Twardeski, [3]

Heat 8 (Race 80) (8 Laps): 1. 5F-Freddy Rowland, [2]; 2. 51X-Dalton Parreira, [6]; 3. 15C-Cooper Miller, [5]; 4. 78D-Dalton Dowdy, [1]; 5. 17-Natalie Doney, [7]; 6. 10T-Talin Turner, [3]; 7. 2R-Remmi Butolph, [4]

Qualifiers (Top 12 in combined passing points from Heats & Qualifiers advance to Saturday night’s A Main)

Qual. 1 (Race 186) (10 Laps): 1. 2B-Garrett Benson, [3]; 2. 3Z-Trey Zorn, [2]; 3. 25B-Colby Sokol, [5]; 4. 10B-Braden Pfeiffer, [1]; 5. 29K-Levi Kuntz, [7]; 6. 85-Gunner Shroyer, [4]; 7. 22-Landon Baldwin, [10]; 8. 1H-Hudsyn Truitt, [9]; 9. 9-Cooper Cottrell, [6]; 10. 8L-Logun Lunsford, [8]; 11. 117-Garyn Howard, [12]; 12. 36R-Rayce Reed, [11]

Qual. 2 (Race 187) (10 Laps): 1. 2-Austin Wood, [2]; 2. 21H-Levi Hinck, [3]; 3. 87-Brody McClelland, [4]; 4. 66-Keyton Adams, [6]; 5. 17-Natalie Doney, [7]; 6. 50-Jackson Beers, [12]; 7. 99-Dillon Hollaway, [9]; 8. 14L-Landon Muehlberger, [10]; 9. 25-Tori Tyer, [5]; 10. 15C-Cooper Miller, [1]; 11. 19-Beau Chapman, [11]; 12. 47-Cruz Kelly, [8]

Qual. 3 (Race 188) (10 Laps): 1. 3-Cale Coons, [2]; 2. 63-Jack Thomas, [3]; 3. G5-Gunnar Setser, [4]; 4. 05C-Chas Walster, [6]; 5. 52-Hayden Mabe, [5]; 6. 10T-Talin Turner, [10]; 7. 5L-Landon Jesina, [7]; 8. 46-Cale McGee, [8]; 9. 09L-Lilly Walster, [9]; 10. 25S-Justis Sokol, [12]; 11. 6-Brylee Kilmer, [11]; 12. 29-Bristol McCleskey, [1]

Qual. 4 (Race 189) (10 Laps): 1. 21Z-Keira Zylstra, [2]; 2. 5F-Freddy Rowland, [3]; 3. 12C-Baron Silva, [5]; 4. 00-Parker Scheulen, [6]; 5. 78D-Dalton Dowdy, [8]; 6. 17N-Dylan Naida, [4]; 7. 51-Gage Stevens, [9]; 8. 46W-Peyton White, [12]; 9. 2R-Remmi Butolph, [11]; 10. 84-Dalten Maust, [1]; 11. 73B-Bryson Mosley, [7]; 12. 9A-Abigayle Lett, [10]

Qual. 5 (Race 190) (10 Laps): 1. 55-Jett Barnes, [2]; 2. 51X-Dalton Parreira, [4]; 3. 122-Lane Warner, [1]; 4. 27T-Trevor Twardeski, [11]; 5. 8-Jase Blevins, [6]; 6. 1-Kortland Stephens, [9]; 7. 29M-JT McCleskey, [8]; 8. 14-Jayce Caldwell, [12]; 9. 88P-Ayden Parrish, [3]; 10. 33-Jett Nunley, [5]; 11. 39-Masyn Truitt, [7]; 12. 30-David Bretz, [10]

B-Features (Top 2 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (Race 250) (12 Laps): 1. 25B-Colby Sokol, [1]; 2. 22-Landon Baldwin, [6]; 3. 1H-Hudsyn Truitt, [7]; 4. 122-Lane Warner, [2]; 5. 10B-Braden Pfeiffer, [3]; 6. 52-Hayden Mabe, [4]; 7. 117-Garyn Howard, [10]; 8. 1-Kortland Stephens, [5]; 9. 33-Jett Nunley, [9]; 10. 47-Cruz Kelly, [11]; 11. 46W-Peyton White, [8]; 12. 73B-Bryson Mosley, [12]

B Feature 2 (Race 251) (12 Laps): 1. 85-Gunner Shroyer, [1]; 2. 5F-Freddy Rowland, [9]; 3. 8-Jase Blevins, [4]; 4. 66-Keyton Adams, [2]; 5. 50-Jackson Beers, [5]; 6. 25S-Justis Sokol, [11]; 7. 27T-Trevor Twardeski, [3]; 8. 46-Cale McGee, [7]; 9. 14L-Landon Muehlberger, [8]; 10. 29M-JT McCleskey, [6]; 11. 6-Brylee Kilmer, [12]; 12. 09L-Lilly Walster, [10]

B Feature 3 (Race 252) (12 Laps): 1. 05C-Chas Walster, [2]; 2. 00-Parker Scheulen, [1]; 3. 15C-Cooper Miller, [8]; 4. 10T-Talin Turner, [4]; 5. 99-Dillon Hollaway, [6]; 6. 29K-Levi Kuntz, [3]; 7. 88P-Ayden Parrish, [5]; 8. 84-Dalten Maust, [7]; 9. 29-Bristol McCleskey, [10]; 10. 9A-Abigayle Lett, [11]; 11. 14-Jayce Caldwell, [9]; 12. 36R-Rayce Reed, [12]

B Feature 4 (Race 253) (12 Laps): 1. 5L-Landon Jesina, [5]; 2. 2R-Remmi Butolph, [8]; 3. 25-Tori Tyer, [6]; 4. 8L-Logun Lunsford, [9]; 5. 51-Gage Stevens, [4]; 6. 17-Natalie Doney, [3]; 7. 17N-Dylan Naida, [1]; 8. 30-David Bretz, [12]; 9. 19-Beau Chapman, [11]; 10. 39-Masyn Truitt, [10]; 11. 9-Cooper Cottrell, [7]; 12. 78D-Dalton Dowdy, [2]

A Feature (Race 270) (20 Laps): 1. 2-Austin Wood, [6]; 2. 25B-Colby Sokol, [13]; 3. 55-Jett Barnes, [10]; 4. 12C-Baron Silva, [11]; 5. 63-Jack Thomas, [8]; 6. 5F-Freddy Rowland, [18]; 7. 51X-Dalton Parreira, [2]; 8. 21Z-Keira Zylstra, [9]; 9. 3-Cale Coons, [7]; 10. 22-Landon Baldwin, [17]; 11. 87-Brody McClelland, [3]; 12. 2B-Garrett Benson, [1]; 13. 85-Gunner Shroyer, [14]; 14. 05C-Chas Walster, [15]; 15. G5-Gunnar Setser, [5]; 16. 21H-Levi Hinck, [4]; 17. 3Z-Trey Zorn, [12]; 18. 2R-Remmi Butolph, [20]; 19. 5L-Landon Jesina, [16]; 20. 00-Parker Scheulen, [19]

Xcel 600cc Modifieds

Like number of qualifying races with inversion of four with passing points once again.

Heat 1 (Race 108) (8 Laps): 1. 127-Korey Inglin, [5]; 2. 808-Chance Hillman, [7]; 3. 162-Robert Martin, [8]; 4. 64-Aaron Bowes, [1]; 5. 82-Cory Hicks, [4]; 6. 75-Michael Minnier, [3]; 7. 55-Jessica Michel, [2]; 8. 73-Shawn Jorski, [6]

Heat 2 (Race 109) (8 Laps): 1. 27-Josh Pepe, [2]; 2. 26-Grant Schibilia, [3]; 3. 5S-Geoffrey Sutton, [7]; 4. 55H-Troy Hansmeier, [8]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton, [1]; 6. 17W-James Waters, [5]; 7. 19-Samuel Stegeman, [6]; (DQ) 41-Emilio Hoover, [4]**No, 5s docked two spots for passing before the cone **No. 41 DQ’d for being light at the scales

Heat 3 (Race 110) (8 Laps): 1. 9-Richie Hitzler, [2]; 2. 7-Chad Dugan, [4]; 3. 16R-Ronnie Jones, [8]; 4. 16-Braden Huff, [7]; 5. 49-Justin LaDue, [6]; 6. 8-Tiffany Hitzler, [1]; 7. 2B-Keith Inglin, [3]; 8. 1-Doug Borger, [5]

Heat 4 (Race 111) (8 Laps): 1. 14-Nathan Brinker, [2]; 2. 62-Shawna Schibilia, [3]; 3. 24-DJ Hunt, [4]; 4. 94-Hunter Deihl, [6]; 5. 41S-Joseph Plunkett, [7]; 6. 111-Darrell Calvert, [5]; 7. 63-Bailey Boyd, [8]; 8. 14H-Harley Hollan, [1]

Heat 5 (Race 112) (8 Laps): 1. 44-Dustin Davidson, [1]; 2. 88-Blake Hahn, [3]; 3. 4G-Ty Hulsey, [4]; 4. 58-Caleb Gravos, [5]; 5. 8X-Curt Luhmann, [7]; 6. 5-Eli Hershberger, [8]; 7. 211-Brian Blankenbiller, [6]; 8. 17J-James Randall, [2]

Qualifiers (Top 14 in combined passing points to Saturday “A” Main)

Qual. 1 (Race 199) (10 Laps): 1. 94-Hunter Deihl, [1]; 2. 16-Braden Huff, [2]; 3. 127-Korey Inglin, [4]; 4. 14-Nathan Brinker, [3]; 5. 49-Justin LaDue, [5]; 6. 73-Shawn Jorski, [8]; 7. 75-Michael Minnier, [6]; 8. 2B-Keith Inglin, [7]

Qual. 2 (Race 200) (10 Laps): 1. 5S-Geoffrey Sutton, [1]; 2. 7-Chad Dugan, [3]; 3. 26-Grant Schibilia, [2]; 4. 808-Chance Hillman, [4]; 5. 55-Jessica Michel, [7]; 6. 19-Samuel Stegeman, [8]; 7. 5-Eli Hershberger, [5]; 8. 111-Darrell Calvert, [6]

Qual. 3 (Race 201) (10 Laps): 1. 64-Aaron Bowes, [5]; 2. 62-Shawna Schibilia, [2]; 3. 16R-Ronnie Jones, [4]; 4. 162-Robert Martin, [3]; 5. 1-Doug Borger, [7]; 6. 17W-James Waters, [8]; 7. 63-Bailey Boyd, [6]; 8. 55H-Troy Hansmeier, [1]

Qual. 4 (Race 202) (10 Laps): 1. 7M-Chance Morton, [8]; 2. 24-DJ Hunt, [2]; 3. 58-Caleb Gravos, [1]; 4. 44-Dustin Davidson, [3]; 5. 8-Tiffany Hitzler, [6]; 6. 27-Josh Pepe, [4]; 7. 41S-Joseph Plunkett, [5]; 8. 17J-James Randall, [7]

Qual. 5 (Race 203) (10 Laps): 1. 88-Blake Hahn, [3]; 2. 4G-Ty Hulsey, [2]; 3. 9-Richie Hitzler, [4]; 4. 14H-Harley Hollan, [8]; 5. 211-Brian Blankenbiller, [6]; 6. 8X-Curt Luhmann, [1]; 7. 82-Cory Hicks, [5]; 8. 41-Emilio Hoover, [7]

B-Features (Top 3 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (Race 262) (12 Laps): 1. 14H-Harley Hollan, [5]; 2. 162-Robert Martin, [1]; 3. 58-Caleb Gravos, [3]; 4. 26-Grant Schibilia, [2]; 5. 211-Brian Blankenbiller, [6]; 6. 63-Bailey Boyd, [12]; 7. 17W-James Waters, [11]; 8. 73-Shawn Jorski, [10]; 9. 55-Jessica Michel, [7]; 10. 49-Justin LaDue, [4]; 11. 82-Cory Hicks, [9]; 12. 17J-James Randall, [13]; 13. 1-Doug Borger, [8]

B Feature 2 (Race 263) (12 Laps): 1. 44-Dustin Davidson, [1]; 2. 27-Josh Pepe, [3]; 3. 41S-Joseph Plunkett, [8]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton, [2]; 5. 41-Emilio Hoover, [13]; 6. 8-Tiffany Hitzler, [5]; 7. 2B-Keith Inglin, [12]; 8. 55H-Troy Hansmeier, [6]; 9. 19-Samuel Stegeman, [10]; 10. 8X-Curt Luhmann, [4]; 11. 75-Michael Minnier, [9]; 12. 5-Eli Hershberger, [7]; 13. 111-Darrell Calvert, [11]

*A Feature (Race 274) (20 Laps): * 1. 88-Blake Hahn, [2]; 2. 16R-Ronnie Jones, [3]; 3. 64-Aaron Bowes, [7]; 4. 7-Chad Dugan, [4]; 5. 4G-Ty Hulsey, [13]; 6. 27-Josh Pepe, [18]; 7. 24-DJ Hunt, [12]; 8. 9-Richie Hitzler, [6]; 9. 7M-Chance Morton, [21]; 10. 44-Dustin Davidson, [16]; 11. 14-Nathan Brinker, [14]; 12. 127-Korey Inglin, [1]; 13. 62-Shawna Schibilia, [11]; 14. 5S-Geoffrey Sutton, [10]; 15. 41S-Joseph Plunkett, [20]; 16. 94-Hunter Deihl, [8]; 17. 162-Robert Martin, [17]; 18. 16-Braden Huff, [9]; 19. 808-Chance Hillman, [5]; 20. 14H-Harley Hollan, [15]; 21. 63-Bailey Boyd, [22]; 22. 58-Caleb Gravos, [19]