Speed Shift TV to air USCS Winter Heat Rounds #1 & #2 at Hendry Motorsports Park LIVE on Friday

From Pete Walton

For those that can’t make it to the USCS Winter Heat presented by FireAde Rounds #1 and #2 @ Hendry Motorsports Park in Clewiston, FL on Friday and Saturday, January 25th and 26th for the first two winged dirt oval sprint car races of the 2019 season, you catch all the action LIVE fir these two nights including the www.RockAuto.com USCS vs FMSA Mini Sprints on Speed Shift TV (speedshifttv.com ).

Go there now and check out their new LOW monthly subscription rate offer so you can catch all the high speed USCS Outlaw Thunder winged sprint car action during 8 of the 10 USCS Winter Heat races on speedshifttv.com this Winter LIVE!