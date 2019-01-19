Greg Wheeler Motorsports purchases Home Pro Racing

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

ELIDA, Ohio (January 19, 2019) – Effective immediately, Home Pro Racing, a Michigan-based motorsports operation focused primarily on 360 and 410 sprint car competition, has joined forces with Greg Wheeler Motorsports, ultimately handing over all administrative duties relating to the race team, as well as selling all racing assets to Greg Wheeler.

Despite Greg Wheeler Motorsports obtaining full ownership, Home Pro Racing, now Home Pro Race Marketing, will still provide sponsorship to the team in the form of Home Pro Roofing and Owens Corning Roofing Products, in addition to providing marketing and marketing consultation.

Although changes were made at the ownership level, ‘Mad Max’ Stambaugh, an Elida, Ohio, native and former All Star Circuit of Champions Rookie of the Year, will remain as the hired gun and will compete in over two dozen races for Greg Wheeler Motorsports in 2019. The new year will kick off, officially, with action in Florida during events at East Bay Raceway Park and Bubba Raceway Park.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Greg Wheeler,” Max Stambaugh added. “He has been around racing his entire life. It’s going to be a fun experience.”

More news relating to Max Stambaugh and Greg Wheeler Motorsports will be released in the near-future.