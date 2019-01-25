Badger set for Maquoketa Speedway debut

By Bryan Gapinski

Maquoketa, Iowa, Jan. 23—The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series returns to the “Hawkeye State” for the first time in three years, with the Saturday Night April 27 series debut at Maquoketa Speedway.

Maquoketa Speedway is a 3/8-mile, semi-banked, dirt oval located at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The race will come one week after the series opener April 20 at Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway. It will also be the fifth different Iowa track to host a Badger sanctioned event in the organizations 83-year history.