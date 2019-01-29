Multiple Ticket Packages Available Starting THIS Friday, Feb. 1

By Kendra Jacobs

This Friday, February 1, ticket packages go on sale for the following events:

Three-day Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store ticket package

Two-day Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store ticket package

Three-day 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank ticket package

Weld Racing Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank tickets

Tickets can be purchased here starting at 12:01am, CT on Friday, February 1, or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431 after 8am on Friday, February 1.