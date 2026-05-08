Friday at Kokomo Canceled Due to Rain

From High Limit Rcing

KOKOMO, IND. (May 8, 2026) – With overnight rain saturating the grounds and more precipitation forecasted throughout the day at Kokomo Speedway, Friday’s opening night of the Driven2SaveLives Bryan Clauson Hero Classic presented by Chili’s has been canceled.

All Friday pre-sale ticket orders will be refunded to the original form of payment. Any multi-day orders will be refunded to the value of Saturday’s ticket. Any questions regarding ticketing can be e-mailed to tickets@highlimitracing.com.

Saturday’s finale, co-sanctioned by Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing and the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline, remains all systems go with sunshine, pristine 70 degree temperatures, and a near 40-car field of sprint cars expected at “Indiana’s Baddest Bullring.”

Fans should #GYATK early on Saturday with a full day of activities planned at the track. Until 3:00pm, the pits will be wide open and free for all to walk in and observe teams/drivers working on cars. At 3:15pm, a live edition of the High Limit Room hosted by Chase Raudman and Tony LaPorta will take place on the Schnee Lawson Chassis Stage outside turn four featuring guests Tyler Courtney, Brady Bacon, and Logan Seavey. Afterwards, head to the midway for driver autographs at merch trailers from 4:00-5:00pm.

You can buy tickets for Saturday’s show here.

Entering the weekend, Tanner Thorson continues to lead the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing championship chase ahead of Aaron Reutzel (-21), Rico Abreu (-40), Giovanni Scelzi (-51), Kerry Madsen (-90), Tyler Courtney (-102), Justin Peck (-144), Daison Pursley (-198), Brent Marks (-203), Sye Lynch (-204), Hank Davis (-205), Tanner Holmes (-210), Chase Randall (-275), Brenham Crouch (-275), and Danny Sams III (-21).

Fans can buy tickets to all upcoming events at HighLimitRacing.com – and remember, every pre-sale ticket purchase enters you for a chance to be selected as the DURST Dice Roll participant, which could win you up to $5,000 to be split with a driver.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, you can visit FloSports.Link/26HighLimit.