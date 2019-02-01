Danny Smith set for return to USCS Winter Heat competition at Bubba Raceway Park

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – Feb. 1, 2019 – 2019 United Sprint Car Series (USCS) Outlaw Thunder Tour season opener and USCS Winter Heat Round #1 winner. Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio is one of the top entries set to compete in the USCS Wonter Heat Series presented by FireAde Rounds #3 & #4 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida next weekend on Friday and Saturday, February 8th and 9th. The Midwest racing legend captured his first win of the 2019 season over a talent-laden field from 9 states. The win continued a phenomenal streak of 45 seasons in-a-row that Smith, a 2015 National Hall of Fame inductee has won at least one main event in a sprint car.

Smith also collected his first win of the season in 2017 and 2018 with the United Sprint Car Series.

His win came over a field of past USCS Sprint Car National Champions and Florida state Champions. Additionally the field included five of the top twenty ranked 360 sprint car drivers in the Nation and 3-time NASCAR Cup series Champion, Tony Stewart from Columbus, Indiana.

For more info please visit BubbaRacewayPark.com For USCS Info and rules please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.