NCRA Releases 2019 Schedule for All Four Divisions!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – February 7, 2019 – Officials with the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products have released the schedules for their 360-ci sprint car, modified, crate late model and mod-lite divisions for the 2019 race season. It will be the series 49th consecutive season for the series, which will hold a total of 48 events at seven different tracks in three states.

The 360-ci sprint car division will compete in sixteen different events in three different states and two new venues. Inaugural appearances at Creek County Speedway in Kellyville, Oklahoma (with ASCS Sooner Region) and 82 Speedway in Petty, Texas (with NCRA Sprint Car Bandits) are just two of those events. The tour will once again kick off the season with the ninth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” at 81 Speedway in Park City on April 5-6, 2019 with Saturday night’s championship feature winner taking home $13,000, while just starting the main event earns $600.

This will be the 22nd consecutive season for the modified tour with the schedule consisting of thirteen events at four different venues, including their first-evet appearance at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kansas.

The 2019 race season will be the 36th year for the series late model division with thirteen events slated at five different venues, with one of those events a co-sanctioned affair with the Sooner Late Model Series.

All division schedules for the series can be found on the series official website www.racencra.com, as well as official rules for each division and more. You can also keep track of daily updates by keeping tabs to their facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Any questions or inquires can be answered by calling the series (316) 755-1781.

The National Championship Racing Association would like to welcome their involvement and partnership with the series in 2019: Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Precise Racing Products, Park City Chamber of Commerce and Ultra-Shield Race Products.