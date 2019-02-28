T.J.’s Takeaways from Wednesday’s World of Outlaws Event at Las Vegas

Being the person that has overseen counting laps early in my media career I can tell you its not a fun job. In this day an age of being outraged I don’t think the rule needs overhauling. It’s likely more of an adjustment to the total number of laps based on the air quality and track conditions at Las Vegas. With the track prep in recent years Las Vegas has become quite racy and those conditions combined with cautions could have an impact. While a handful of cars did run out of fuel a majority were close to empty but still running. Everyone is told the number of laps until a fuel stop at the beginning of the night. In my eyes it was a lot of outrage for a rule that has been in place for years and works a majority of the time.