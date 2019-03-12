2019 Feature Win list Week 10: Pickens Continues to Lead

1. Michael Pickens – 7
2. Buddy Kofoid – 5
3. Donny Schatz – 4
4. Mark Smith – 4
5. Robbie Farr – 4
6. Tim Shaffer – 4
7. Andrew Scheuerle – 3
8. Christopher Bell – 3
9. Dayne Kingshott – 3
10. James McFadden – 3
11. Joel Chadwick – 3
12. Tyler Courtney – 3
13. A.J. Maddox – 2
14. Brad Sweet – 2
15. C.J. Leary – 2
16. Chris Windom – 2
17. Daryn Pittman – 2
18. Jamie Veal – 2
19. Jason Kendrick – 2
20. Justin Grant – 2
21. Kyle Larson – 2
22. Luke Oldfield – 2
23. Luke Redpath – 2
24. Luke Weel – 2
25. Marcus Dumesny – 2
26. Mitchell Faccinto – 2
27. Rusty Hickman – 2
28. Steven Lines – 2
29. Tony Stewart – 2
30. Adam Clarke – 1
31. Alex Ross – 1
32. Alfonso Guadagnino – 1
33. Andy Forsberg – 1
34. Ash Housfield – 1
35. Bailey Goodwin – 1
36. Benjamin Harris – 1
37. Bradley Maiolo – 1
38. Brant Chandler – 1
39. Brayden Parr – 1
40. Brett Milburn – 1
41. Brock Dean – 1
42. Brody Roa – 1
43. Cameron McIntosh – 1
44. Carson Macedo – 1
45. Carson Short – 1
46. Chad Wilson – 1
47. Charles Hunter – 1
48. Chris James – 1
49. Connor Loffler – 1
50. Connor Rangi – 1
51. Cory Eliason – 1
52. D.J. Netto – 1
53. Dan Moes – 1
54. Daniel Evans – 1
55. Danny Smith – 1
56. Darren Johnson – 1
57. Darren Vine – 1
58. Davie Franek – 1
59. Dean Brindle – 1
60. Garrett Green – 1
61. Gio Scelzi – 1
62. Grant Anderson – 1
63. Harley Smee – 1
64. Hunter Scuerenberg – 1
65. Ian Madsen – 1
66. Jacob Harris – 1
67. Jacob Jolley – 1
68. Jake Swanson – 1
69. Jamie Larsen – 1
70. Jamie McDonald – 1
71. Jamie Usher – 1
72. Jason Bates – 1
73. Jeff Emerson – 1
74. Joey Aguilar – 1
75. Josh Hodges – 1
76. Kaidon Brown – 1
77. Kent Lewis – 1
78. Kerry Madsen – 1
79. Kevin Ramey – 1
80. Kyle Mock – 1
81. Kyle Rasmussen – 1
82. Lachlan McHugh – 1
83. Logan Schuchart – 1
84. Logan Seavey – 1
85. Lucas Wolfe – 1
86. Luke Dillon – 1
87. Luke Storer – 1
88. Mark Caruso – 1
89. Matt Jackson – 1
90. Matthew Jackson – 1
91. Matthew Reed – 1
92. Michael McDonald – 1
93. Mickey Kempgens – 1
94. Mitchell Haynes – 1
95. Morgan Turpen – 1
96. Nathan Smee – 1
97. Nick Hall – 1
98. Nick Penno – 1
99. R.J. Johnson – 1
100. Rico Abreu – 1
101. Robbie Smith – 1
102. Robert Mazzer – 1
103. Rusty Whittaker – 1
104. Ryan Jones – 1
105. Scott Crossey – 1
106. Scott Farmer – 1
107. Scott Thomsen – 1
108. Shane Stewart – 1
109. Terry McCarl – 1
110. Tim Kaeding – 1
111. Tom Lubsden – 1
112. Tony Gualda – 1
113. Travis Mills – 1
114. Troy DeCaire – 1
115. Zach Daum – 1
116. Zachary Madrid – 1
2019 Feature Win list Week 10: Pickens Continues to Lead
