Clean Sweep in Tulare

Coming into California fresh of his best finish of the season, Ian Madsen bettered that result in Tulare, CA as he proved to be the class of the field from hot laps through the Main as he clean swept the event as earned his first feature event win of the season.

“The short track stuff has been tough on us lately, but we have been working so hard to better our package and it proved to work on Saturday night,” Ian Madsen said. “It has been a true team effort and I look forward to more great nights like this.”

From hot laps on, Ian Madsen and KCP Racing flexed their muscle. Earning quick time honors in time trials, Madsen would power the Logan Contractors Supply, Inc./ Aspen Aire/Royal Flooring backed No. 18 machine to a heat race win and make his way into the DirtVision Fast Pass Dash.

Pulling the one pill, Madsen would set sail and pick up the win which placed the KCP Racing entry on the pole of the 35-lap feature event.

On this night, the only thing that seemed to slow Madsen was a weather delay between heat races and the Dash, but even that proved to be no match for the Australian.

Following an opening lap incident deep in the field, Madsen would be shot out of a rocket once the race went green. Out front, Madsen would again flex his muscle and leave the field in his wake as he was simply the dominant car on this night. Doing a fine job through traffic, the 2018 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year would cap a perfect night by claiming his first feature event win of the season in grand style.

“It is pretty awesome to clean sweep a night of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink action,’ Madsen said. “It is definitely no easy task. To do it in California this year is extra special as I lost a close friend from out here a few weeks back, and this as for Kyle Main.”

Ian and his KCP Racing team would like to thank Logan Contractors Supply Inc., Aspen Aire, Royal Flooring, Bobcat, Kline Electric, Ted’s Body Shop, Team Excavating, Greenland Homes, American Express, TammyHeckart.com, Quality Traffic Control, BergenKDV, P1 Race Wear, and BK Racing Titanium for their support this season.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-7, Wins-1, Top-5’s- 2, Top 10’s-2

ON TAP: Ian Madsen and KCP Racing will be in action Friday night in Chico, CA and on Saturday night in Stockton, CA.

