Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals Weekend Canceled Due To Impassable Grounds

Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (March 13, 2019) With the grounds of the Devil’s Bowl Speedway already soft due to an abundance of rain over the past month, an additional 2.5″ of moisture fell overnight into Wednesday morning, putting the final nail in the coffin for this weekend’s Spring Nationals with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“We want to race. There is no question of that, and we’re not happy about having to cancel but we can’t very well put on a show if we can’t get the teams into the Pits to put on that show,” commented Devil’s Bowl Promoter, Lanny Ross Edwards, who explained that they were already having to pull rigs out of the pits this past Saturday during practice.

As of now, the next events for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be Eagle Raceway on April 25 and U.S. 36 Raceway on April 26.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Audio Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:

Jamie Ball (Knoxville, IA): http://www.jamieball.com/default.aspx?i=false

Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com

Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.): https://www.facebook.com/ScottBogucki89

John Carney II (El Paso, TX): https://www.facebook.com/JohnCarneyRacing

Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com

Roger Crockett (Broken Arrow, OK): http://www.rocketdesignsllc.com

Tucker Doughty (Rockwall, TX): https://twitter.com/tuckerdoughty

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX): http://www.sam15.com

Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK): http://www.blakehahnracing.com

Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ontario, Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x

Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK): https://www.facebook.com/WayneJohnsonRacing?fref=ts

Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR): https://www.facebook.com/jordonmallettmotorsports

Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA): https://twitter.com/cmr_44?lang=en

Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com

Travis Rilat (Forney, TX): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com

Harli White (Lindsay, OK): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. MAVTV Motorsports Network is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.mavtv.com for more information.

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented the MAVTV Motorsports Network include Hoosier Racing Tire and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by SCE Gaskets. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, SRI, General Tire, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by SCE Gaskets, K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, XXX Race Co., and Speedway Motors.