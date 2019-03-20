Perris Auto Speedway Signs 20 Year Contract Extension

From Scott Daloisio

PERRIS, Ca. (March 19, 2019) – The more things change, the more they stay the same. The first part of that saying can be proved very true when it comes to short track auto racing in the Southwest. Over the last quarter of a century, many tracks have closed and others have seen a revolving door of promoters. One thing that has remained a constant since 1996 is that Perris Auto Speedway has been run under the banner of Oval Entertainment and the Kazarian family since day one. Now, Oval Entertainment President Don Kazarian is pleased to announce that he has signed a 20-year lease extension for the popular dirt track to remain open on the SoCal Fair and Event Center.

When it opened on March 30, 1996, the Riverside County clay oval filled a void left in the greater Los Angeles area when Ascot closed in 1990. Since then it has become one of the most well-known and one of the most popular dirt tracks in the world. The beautiful facility has been the home track to the USAC/CRA and SCRA Sprint Car Series’ as well as the PASSCAR Stock Car Series. In addition, the track has hosted Nights of Destruction, modifieds, late models stock cars, trucks, full and ¾ midgets, off-road racing, motorcycle events, go-karts and now even a mud run. It is also home to the most prestigious non-wing sprint car race in the nation, November’s annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction.

“I am very pleased to sign this extension that ensures dirt track racing will continue at Perris Auto Speedway and in the City of Perris for many years to come,” Kazarian happily said. “I want to thank the fairboard for working with us all these years and for helping us get this extension done. We have a great group of racers and a wonderful group of fans who I am sure are very excited about this news. We will have lots of exciting things coming up for both. Right now, it is full speed ahead as there will be a lot of work to do in the next 20 years.”

Next on the agenda for the track, which is in its 24th season of operation, will be the annual visit of the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws, who will be making their only Southern California appearance in the annual “So Cal Showdown” on March 30th. The Outlaws will be joined by the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and The PAS Senior and Young Guns in the quadruple-header sprint car show. Tickets for the World of Outlaws, which include a free “World of Outlaws Fan Pit Pass” if reserved or premiere seats are purchased in advance, are available at the following link https://bit.ly/2rLFzex or by calling 1-844-DIRT-TIX.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

