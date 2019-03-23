Swanson Fastest in Practice at Memphis

From Richie Murray

MILLINGTON, Tn. (March 22, 2019) – Kody Swanson used Friday’s practice session at Memphis International Raceway to get acquainted with his new ride in the Nolen Racing No. 20 for the 2019 season.

Despite having to pull one car apart and utilizing both of their machines on hand throughout the four-hour session, the four-time Silver Crown champ found his way to the top once again. With less than a half-hour left in the session, the Kingsburg, Calif. native laid down a lap of 21.039 seconds around the ¾-mile D-shaped paved track to set the mark.

Bobby Santos, who’s captured victory in the pavement season opener in each of the previous two seasons, was second at 21.188, setting the time during the final minute of the session.

Chris Windom, the 2016 series champ, was third at 21.237, ahead of David Byrne (21.303) and Aaron Pierce (21.307) rounding out the top-five. Justin Grant, Eric Gordon, Austin Nemire, Kyle Hamilton and C.J. Leary completed the top-ten with 23 drivers hitting the track.

Swanson led all drivers with 94 laps completed. Rookie Joey Schmidt ran 90 and Mike Haggenbottom completed 77.

On Saturday, March 23, it’s raceday for the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series at Memphis. Pits open at 8am, with practice sessions running from 10-10:30am and 11-11:30am. Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying hits the track at 11:45am. An autograph session in the main concourse is set for 12:30 to 1:15pm. Driver intros are slated for 2pm with the green flag for the “Memphis 100” set to fly at 2:20pm.

Adult General Admission tickets are $25. Kids 12 and under General Admission tickets are $5. Single-day pit passes are $40. A two-day pit pass is $70.

The “Memphis 100” will be streamed LIVE on http://www.FloRacing.com.

USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMP CAR PRACTICE RESULTS: March 22, 2019 – Memphis International Raceway – Millington, Tennessee – “Memphis 100”

PRACTICE: 1. Kody Swanson, 20, Nolen-21.039; 2. Bobby Santos, 22, DJ-21.188; 3. Chris Windom, 17, Goodnight/Byrd-21.237; 4. David Byrne, 40, Byrne-21.303; 5. Aaron Pierce, 26, Pierce-21.307; 6. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-21.332; 7. Eric Gordon, 78, Armstrong/Slinkard-21.352; 8. Austin Nemire, 16, Nemire/Lesko-21.519; 9. Kyle Hamilton, 6, Klatt-21.572; 10. C.J. Leary, 10, DMW-21.641; 11. Jim Anderson, 92, Kazmark-21.668; 12. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-21.745; 13. Chris Dyson, 9, Dyson-21.750; 14. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 11, DHR/Byrd-21.754; 15. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott/EGR-21.778; 16. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-21.903; 17. Derek Bischak, 31, Bischak-22.093; 18. Bill Rose, 66, Rose-22.203; 19. Joey Schmidt, 25, Pierce-22.260; 20. Cody Gallogly, 81, Williams-22.440; 21. Mike Haggenbottom, 24, Haggenbottom-22.934; 22. Cody Gerhardt, 60, Gerhardt-23.058; 23. Jason Conn, 88, DHR-23.461.