The Sprint Car Challenge Tour launches year three on Saturday at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 26, 2019…After suffering a rain out last weekend the Placerville Speedway is now set to kick-off the 2019 season with opening night for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards this Saturday.

This weekend’s “Spring Fever Frenzy” kicks-off the 13-race campaign for the tour and marks the first of two appearances at the popular El Dorado County Fairgrounds quarter-mile, which is located just a short drive from the capital city of Sacramento. A stout field of Winged 360 Sprint Cars are expected to converge upon the red clay and help usher in the third year of competition for the tour.

The Spring Fever Frenzy will dish out $4,500 to the winner with extra support from Elk Grove Ford and the Kyle Larson Racing bonus money automatically up for grabs. Also sharing the card on Saturday will be the BCRA Midget Lites.

With two-time and defending Sprint Car Challenge Tour titlist Kyle Hirst cutting back his racing efforts this year it opens the door for a new champion in 2019.

Hirst, however, will be in the field come Saturday as he climbs into the Tiner Hirst Ent. house car. The now 31-year-old captured an SCCT victory at Placerville Speedway last September. Roseville’s Sean Becker, who finished runner up last season, looks to be a favorite for the title competing for Menne/ Monhoff Racing. The driver known as the “Shark” picked up a huge victory at the “Nor-Cal Posse Shootout” last September in Placerville and would love nothing more than to get a victory right out of the box this Saturday.

After winning the car owner championship last season Joshua Bates Motorsports also returns as heavy favorites with San Jose’s Tim Kaeding back in the seat of the No. 42X machine. Kaeding claimed a SCCT win at the “Salute to LeRoy Van Conett” last July in Stockton but suffered a season-ending injury with four events remaining, which kept him from contending for the driving title. The always exciting “TK” is back, rejuvenated and hungry to bring home a championship this year.

Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, who filled in admirably for Kaeding and helped Joshua Bates to the owner championship, will be looking to stand atop the ladder himself, driving the Mike Phulps owned Metal Works No. 56 this season. Cox was one of the hottest drivers in Nor-Cal over the last half of the season.

Six-time and defending Placerville Speedway champion Andy Forsberg also returns to Friends and Family Racing this season and will be gunning to get his first Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory this Saturday. Forsberg rounded out the top-five in points last year. Opening night always brings out excitement and upwards of 40 Winged 360 Sprint Cars are anticipated to hit the track on Saturday.

Adult tickets for the Spring Fever Frenzy at Placerville Speedway this Saturday March 30 will cost $20, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-15 will be $15, children 6-11 are $6 and those under 6 will be free. Seating is general admission during the night and online tickets are available at https://www.universe.com/events/2019-sprint-car-challenge-tour-points-race-1-spring-fever-frenzy-tickets-placerville-S5GLJK

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Drivers meeting is scheduled for 4:30pm and cars are expected to be on track at 5pm. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is proudly sponsored by Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, All Star Performance, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Pit Stop USA, Auto Meter, ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust, Bullard Construction, Bullet Impressions Inc., Chris Kenner Racing Specialties, CLT Logging, CRV Carbon Solutions, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, the Hangtown 100, Keizer Wheels, Kevin Sharrah Designs, Moto Wear, Metal Works, PT Shocks, Quick Time Mortgage and Solar, SprintCarUnlimited.com, Ti 22 Performance and Walker Performance Filtration.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards 2019 Schedule

Saturday March 30: Placerville Speedway (Spring Fever Frenzy)

Friday April 12: Stockton Dirt Track (Second annual Asparagus Cup)

Saturday April 13: Stockton Dirt Track (Second annual Asparagus Cup)

Saturday April 27: Petaluma Speedway

Friday May 17: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic)

Saturday May 18: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/ KWS-NARC)

Saturday June 15: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford

Saturday June 29: Placerville Speedway (Summertime Sprint Salute w/ KWS-NARC)

Sunday June 30: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 6: Stockton Dirt Track (Fourth annual Salute to LeRoy Van Conett)

Saturday August 3: Merced Speedway

Saturday October 12: Keller Auto Speedway (34th annual Cotton Classic w/ KWS-NARC)

Saturday November 2: Stockton Dirt Track (36th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/ KWS-NARC)