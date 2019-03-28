ASCS Lone Star, Mid-South, and Sooner Regions Opening 2019 Season At I-30 Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 27, 2019) A meeting of the best drivers from across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and beyond is set to take place this Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 at I-30 Speedway as the ASCS Lone Star, Mid-South, and Sooner Regions kick off their 2019 season at Hammer Hill.

Two nights featuring A-Features that pay $2,000 to win and $300 to start, the three series meeting will be the continuation of the ASCS Mid-South Region and the rebirth of the ASCS Lone Star and Sooner Regions after going into the Red River Region at the close of the 2014 season.

“When we were looking at a track to bring the three Regional Tours together, I-30 fit the best with the ability to do a two-day show and plus, it brings three series together that were essentially gone at one point. We brought the Mid-South Region back in 2017, and now being able to bring Lone Star and Sooner back, it shows that Sprint Car racing, especially in the ASCS Regions, is strong and growing,” commented Terry Mattox who oversees all three regions.

“Have to thank Tracey Clay and her family for their support of the American Sprint Car Series. You look back through our history, and I-30 Speedway is a big part of it.”

With each night paying the same purse, Friday and Saturday will be treated as individual shows with no lock-ins from Friday’s A-Feature to Saturday. ASCS Muffler is mandatory. Both nights get underway at 7:30 P.M. Friday, March 29 admission is $10 for the grandstands. Saturday, March 30 is $20. Both nights, kids 6-12 get in for $1 with paid adult. Kids five and younger get in free. More information on “Hammer Hill” can be found at http://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).