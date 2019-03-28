San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars Headed For Canyon Speedway Park Double Header

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 27, 2019) Getting ready for a weekend double at Canyon Speedway Park, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars are in action Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 for the Sunset Showdown.

Rounds four and five on the 2019 season, the first three events have found just as many winners with Zach Madrid, R.J. Johnson, and current series point’s leader, Kyle Shipley, each finding their way to Victory Lane. Grabbing his first win of the season this past weekend at Arizona Speedway, Kyle Shipley leads the points over Aaron Jones by 24 markers. Joshua Shipley sits third, 41 points behind, with Joe Scheopner and Ron Webster making the top five.

The second trip of the season to Canyon Speedway Park, the first appearance for the Steve Stroud Memorial on February 9 went to RJ Johnson.

Both nights of competition will see San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, and Micros in action. Friday, March 29 opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. Saturday, March 30 opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. Admission each night is $20 with Senior and Military admitted for $15. Kids 11 and under get in the grandstands for free.

Canyon Speedway Park is at one-third-mile clay oval located at 9777 W Carefree Hwy. in Peoria, Ariz. Track information and directions can be found online at https://www.canyonspeedwaypark.com as well as https://www.facebook.com/CanyonSpeedwayPark or by calling (602) 258-RACE.

