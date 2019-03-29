USAC AND FLOSPORTS EXPAND RACING COVERAGE TO WESTERN SERIES

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana – (March 29, 2019) – Today, The United States Auto Club and FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, announced an expanded partnership, to provide live and on-demand coverage of additional USAC Racing events exclusively on FloRacing.com.

This five-year deal nearly nearly doubles the amount of USAC events on FloRacing adding live events from the series’ western divisions, including the CRA Sprint Cars, Western States Midgets and Southwest Sprint Cars, and more. Fans will now have access to more than 130 live USAC racing events during 2019.

“USAC’s on-track action is second-to-none and we are thrilled to showcase the thrilling racing of our western series to the world on FloRacing,” USAC President/CEO Kevin Miller said. “Racing fans worldwide will now be able to witness USAC racing year-round every day, delivering wall-to-wall content of the best of the best USAC talent to your streaming device.”

“We are excited about expanding our partnership with USAC to provide fans with even more access some of the most exciting races in the sport and world,” FloSports Vice President of Global Rights Acquisition Mike Levy said. “With the addition of these events, FloRacing is reinforcing our commitment to growing the sport. We’re fortunate to have forward thinking partners like Kevin Miller and USAC who share our vision.”

In addition to the over 80-plus USAC National events on the live FloRacing schedule, subscribers can access to witness live and on-demand AMSOIL USAC/CRA events from California venues such as Perris, Ventura, Bakersfield, Santa Maria, Petaluma and Merced. Marquee events include the “California Sprint Week” and the “Louie Vermeil Classic” at Calistoga, plus “Oval Nationals” from Perris and the “Western World Championships” from Arizona, both of which are co-sanctioned with the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

The Sands Chevrolet Southwest Sprint Car events on FloRacing will take you, the racefan, to Arizona Speedway and throughout the Grand Canyon state, including Canyon and Central Arizona with a few stops in Perris, Calif. along the way.

The Western States Midgets will put you in the driver’s seat for live racing action at California’s Bakersfield, Merced, Santa Maria, Ventura, Petaluma and into Arizona along the way, including an expanded western swing for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in the month of November, with stops in Arizona for the “Western World,” the inaugural 100-lap “Hangtown 100” from Placerville, Calif., the “November Classic” at Bakersfield and the season-closing “Turkey Night Grand Prix” from Ventura.

To access live and on-demand coverage of the USAC racing events, visit FloRacing.com to become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the event across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.

Streaming more than 10,000 live competitions per year, FloSports continues to emerge as the global leader in live, in-depth, and on-demand digital coverage for passionate sports fans.

For more information and for the complete event schedule and streaming schedule for each series, visit www.usacracing.com, www.FloRacing.com, or www.FloSports.tv.

About FloSports

FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders, governing bodies, and other media companies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the events, the athletes, and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header include Track, Gymnastics, Swimming, Football, Wrestling, Rugby, Basketball, Hockey, and more.