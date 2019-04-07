Dustin Cormany Leads It All With San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars

Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (April 6, 2019) Keeping the theme alive of no repeat winners in 2019, Dustin Cormany lead start to finish for this first career score with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars this past Saturday night at Queen Creek’s Arizona Speedway.

Winning over a field of 21 competitors, Cormany is the 13th different winner with the Arizona based Non-Wing series.

Following the No. 29x to the stripe, Kyle Shipley was joined on the podium by Joshua Shipley. Joe Scheopner, who started on the pole, slipped to a fourth-place finish with Colton Hardy making up two positions to complete the top five.

Advancing seven positions, Ronald Webster finished sixth with Daylin Perreira running through the field from 16th to finish seventh. Rocky Silva, Tyler Most, and 17th starting Ryan Cully made up the top ten.

Up next for the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars is the series return to USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz. on Saturday, April 27.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, Ariz.

Saturday, April 6, 2019

Heat 1: 1. 3-Tyler Most, [1]; 2. 4T-Dennis Gile Jr, [6]; 3. 25-Colton Hardy, [2]; 4. 50S-Rocky Silva, [4]; 5. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [3]; 6. 65X-John Romero, [7]; 7. 22-Andy Sole, [5]

Heat 2: 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [2]; 2. 29X-Dustin Cormany, [6]; 3. 17-Joe Scheopner, [7]; 4. 51-Ronald Webster, [1]; 5. 21-Daylin Perreira, [3]; 6. 21J-Ryan Cully, [5]; 7. 49Z-Karl Ackley, [4]

Heat 3: 1. 2-Joshua Shipley, [3]; 2. 66-Colton Maroney, [4]; 3. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [5]; 4. 3K-Patrick Krob, [2]; 5. 18-Asa Kesterson, [6]; 6. 55-Jason Schwader, [7]; (DNS) 33-Brad Weiss,

A Feature: 1. 29X-Dustin Cormany, [2]; 2. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [3]; 3. 2-Joshua Shipley, [5]; 4. 17-Joe Scheopner, [1]; 5. 25-Colton Hardy, [7]; 6. 51-Ronald Webster, [13]; 7. 21-Daylin Perreira, [16]; 8. 50S-Rocky Silva, [10]; 9. 3-Tyler Most, [6]; 10. 21J-Ryan Cully, [17]; 11. 18-Asa Kesterson, [11]; 12. 22-Andy Sole, [19]; 13. (DNF) 49Z-Karl Ackley, [20]; 14. (DNF) 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [9]; 15. (DNF) 7X-Ryan Murphy, [15]; 16. (DNF) 66-Colton Maroney, [8]; 17. (DNF) 65X-John Romero, [14]; 18. (DNF) 4T-Dennis Gile Jr, [4]; 19. (DNF) 55-Jason Schwader, [18]; 20. (DNF) 3K-Patrick Krob, [12]; (DNS) 33-Brad Weiss,