Blake Hahn Triumphs With ASCS Sooner At Creek County Speedway

SAPULPA, Okla. (April 17, 2019) After a rough couple weeks of racing, Blake Hahn’s luck appears to have taken a turn with the DriveWFX.com/Sage Fruit Co. No. 52 racing to victory this past weekend with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at Creek County Speedway.

“First off, we really needed a win. These past couple weeks have had moments that were good, but overall just sucked so this really makes me feel like we’ve made the right changes,” commented Hahn.

(Image Credit: Lonnie Wheatley)

Chasing Seth Bergman for most of the feature event, traffic played into Blake’s hands as the leaders worked into the final laps. Making the race winning move on Lap 24, Hahn was able to work the cushion while Bergman raced the low line.

“At Creek County, Seth is probably the toughest driver to beat. It seems like just about every time he rolls in there, he’s the odds-on favorite, so to be able to get by him for the win, we had to work for it and it worked out where being second going into traffic gave me the advantage where being the leader, you don’t always know that a line has come in.”

Unchallenged to the checkered flag, Hahn was able to open his advantage to over a second.

“It’s not that Seth messed up and we got him, that’s just the tough part about leading, especially on a track like Creek. Once I got by him, I was racing as hard as I could because again, I wasn’t sure where he was and the bottom was still good so I didn’t want to give him the chance to run me down”

Up next for Blake will be more action with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at Humboldt Speedway on Friday, April 19 and Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla. on Saturday, April 20.

“I love Humboldt. We seem to always run well there, and Tri-State is a lot of fun. We still have some room to work on the car, so we’re really looking forward to this weekend to keep dialing the car in before we hit the road for our first two National Tour shows.”

The 2019 season is Blake Hahn’s 17th year of racing. Starting in Jr. Sprints at the Tulsa Shootout, Hahn has progressed through the ranks with over 90 victories across Micros, Midgets, and Sprint Cars. For continued updates on Blake Hahn Racing, along with his full 2019 lineup, log onto http://www.blakehahnracing.com.

