Kids Giveaways On Tap at Merced Speedway Saturday

Fast forward to this Saturday night and there is all kinds of things going on at Merced Speedway. As history shows, the first ever race held at the facility was a midget race back in 1949. Saturday night, for the first time in the track’s history they will host a USAC sanctioned event as the USAC Western States Midgets headline the card as they will be joined by IMCA Modified, the Mini Stocks, and the Hobby Stocks in what is being billed as the Inaugural Easter Egg Spectacular.

To go along with a great line up of racing action, there will be tons of give away items up for grabs to our young fans.

The first 100 kids to enter the facility Saturday night will go home with a complimentary coloring book.

During the night of racing action, there will be an Easter Egg hunt with the drivers, and the eggs will be marked with special prizes. Some of those prizes include 9 bikes, 2 scooters, 2 Fire tablets, Traxxas RC Car, Diecast Racecars, and upwards of 50 additional prizes.

Saturday night the pit gates will open at 2PM with the draw closing promptly at 5pm.

The main grandstands will open at 5pm Saturday with tickets available to adults for $12, Seniors and Military members with ID for $10, children 6-12 for just $5, and those fans 5 and under admitted for free.

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Drive Merced, CA 95341.