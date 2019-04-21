Austin Liggett Shines at Merced USAC Midget Debut

From Lance Jennings

MERCED, CA – (April 20, 2019) — Racing past Maria Cofer on the 23rd circuit, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) powered to the first USAC Western States Midget win of his career at Merced Speedway. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, Liggett earned $2,000 by claiming the inaugural “Easter Egg Spectacular presented by Advanced IPM.” Shane Golobic, Mitchell Moles, Cory Elliott, and Ben Worth followed the new point leader to the checkered flags.

For the second race in a row, David Prickett claimed the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with an thirteenth to ninth place run. Marvin Mitchell secured his second Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award” with a thirteenth place finish in the feature.

Dustin Golobic earned the night’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award over the 19-car roster by posting a new track record of 12.622.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Cory Elliott (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), “Sugar” Shane Golobic (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), and Mitchell Moles (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat).

Next Saturday, May 27th, the USAC Western States Midgets will make their first of two appearances at Santa Maria Raceway. The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will join the action packed card.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 20, 2019 – Merced Speedway – Merced, California – “Easter Egg Spectacular presented by Advanced IPM”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Dustin Golobic, 17M, Wood-12.622 (New Track Record); 2. Shane Golobic, 17W, Wood-12.711; 3. Ben Worth, 5G, Alexander-12.768; 4. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-12.778; 5. Maria Cofer, 57, Cofer-12.847; 6. Mitchell Moles, 17G, Wood-12.866; 7. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-13.082; 8. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-13.120; 9. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-13.196; 10. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-13.274; 11. Troy Morris III, 07X, Trinity-13.292; 12. Tyler Edwards, 73K, Ford-13.349; 13. David Prickett, 22Q, Prickett-13.485; 14. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-13.861; 15. Jackson Dukes, 73X, Ford-14.247; 16. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-NT; 17. Frankie Guerrini, 63, Guerrini-NT; 18. Beau Lemire, 14, Lemire-NT; 19. Kelly Mitchell, 25, Mitchell-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Elliott, 2. Liggett, 3. D.Golobic, 4. Prickett, 5. Sarna, 6. M.Mitchell. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. S.Golobic, 2. Morris, 3. Dalby, 4. Cofer, 5. Pankratz, 6. Guerrini. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Moles, 2. Worth, 3. Edwards, 4. McQueen, 5. Dukes. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Austin Liggett (3), 2. Shane Golobic (5), 3. Mitchell Moles (1), 4. Cory Elliott (7), 5. Ben Worth (4), 6. Robert Dalby (8), 7. Dustin Golobic (6), 8. C.J. Sarna (10), 9. David Prickett (13), 10. Shannon McQueen (9), 11. Randi Pankratz (14), 12. Jackson Dukes (15), 13. Marvin Mitchell (16), 14. Maria Cofer (2), 15. Kelly Mitchell (19), 16. Troy Morris III (11), 17. Tyler Edwards (12). NT

—————————-

**Morris flipped on lap 4 of the feature and was transported to a local hospital.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-22 Cofer, Laps 23-30 Liggett.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: David Prickett (13th to 9th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Marvin Mitchell.

NEW USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Liggett-152, 2-Worth-144, 3-Elliott-132, 4-Prickett-115, 5-Sarna-106, 6-McQueen-105, 7-Dalby-94, 8-Pankratz-83, 9-S.Golobic-80, 10-M.Mitchell-79.

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE: May 27 – Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, California