Pierce Avoids Pile Up in Route to AVSS Win at Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (April 27, 2019) — Aaron Pierce won the season opening feature event for the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints at Toledo Speedway. Pierce also goes down at the winner of the first non-wing event in series history. Pierce held off Justin Grant and Joey Schmidt for the victory.

The feature was marred by a pile up when Dameron Taylor hit the wall in turn four. Several cars remained at full speed for nearly a full lap after the caution flag flew and piled into Taylor with Bobby Santos getting upside down. Eric Gordon, Tony Main, Taylor Ferns, and several others drivers were involved.

Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints

Toledo Speedway

Toledo, OH

Saturday April 26, 2019

Feature:

1. 26 – Aaron Pierce

2. 64 – Justin Grant

3. 25 – Joey Schmidt

4. 51 – Russ Gamester

5. 71 – Brian Vaughn

6. 11P – Tom Paterson

7. 11 – Tom Geren Jr

8. O – Doug Dietsch

9. OO J- oey Irwin

10. 99 – Eric Gordon

11. 22A – Bobby Santos

12. 74 – Tony Main

13. 55 – Taylor Ferns

14. 71X – Cody Gallogly

15. 8 – Dameron Taylor