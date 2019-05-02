MONTH OF MAY BRINGS BUSY USAC SCHEDULE

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (May 1, 2019)………With another turn of the calendar, we have officially reached the month of May.

May means Spring has fully sprung as the temps rise, the days become longer, and flowers are in full bloom.

“Be like a flower and turn your face to the sun,” poet Khalil Gibran once wrote. However, when it comes to racing this time of the year, it’s best to turn your face toward a racetrack since there is a multitude of USAC racing on tap in May from coast-to-coast covering all types of divisions.

A few of the highlights include two-straight nights of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing at Eldora Speedway May 10-11, teamed up with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars each night for a salivating taste of two disciplines at the same venue on the same night.

Speaking of doubleheaders, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and NOS Energy Drink National Midgets share a twin-bill on consecutive nights, May 17 at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill., followed by a trip over the Mighty Mississipp’ to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. for another sprint/midget double-dip.

Closing in on the Week of Indy, in the leadup to the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, USAC National racing consumes the Hoosier State with AMSOIL National Sprints on May 22 at the Terre Haute Action Track for the 49th annual “Tony Hulman Classic.”

The next two nights are filled with Silver Crown racing on the dirt and the pavement on back-to-back evenings. On May 23, racing arrives at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as the 64th running of the prestigious “Hoosier Hundred” roars to life on the famed one-mile dirt oval for the final time. A night later, the series is back on the black top of Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Ind. for the Dave Steele “Carb Night Classic.”

A great deal is available for those who don’t want to miss a single lap of “The Week of Indy” on May 22-23-24 at Terre Haute, the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Lucas Oil Raceway. A Superticket is being sold for a savings of 25% off of the regular three-day prices. For just $60, a savings of $20, a fan will receive general admission at Terre Haute and Lucas Oil Raceway as well as a reserved seat for the Hoosier Hundred. To purchase a Superticket, visit https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2019-week-of-indy-ticket-sales.

COMPLETE USAC MONTH OF MAY SCHEDULE:

May 4: Ventura, CA – Ventura Raceway (AMSOIL CRA Sprints)

May 4: Bradford, VT – Bear Ridge Speedway (Speed2 DMA Midgets)

May 4: Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway (Speed2 IMRA Midgets)

May 4: Madera, CA – Madera Speedway (Speed2 Western U.S. Midgets)

May 10: Rossburg, OH – Eldora Speedway (AMSOIL National Sprints)

May 11: Rossburg, OH – Eldora Speedway (AMSOIL National Sprints)

May 11: Bakersfield, CA – Bakersfield Speedway (AMSOIL CRA Sprints)

May 11: Spotsylvania, VA – Dominion Raceway (Speed2 Eastern Midgets)

May 11: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway (Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midgets)

May 17: Granite City, IL – Tri-City Speedway (AMSOIL National Sprints & NOS Energy Drink National Midgets)

May 17: Pottsville, PA – Big Diamond Speedway (Rapid Tire East Coast Sprints)

May 17: Tulare, CA – Thunderbowl Raceway (West Coast Sprints)

May 17: Gas City, IN – Gas City I-69 Speedway (Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midgets)

May 18: Pevely, MO – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (AMSOIL National Sprints & NOS Energy Drink National Midgets)

May 18: Bechtelsville, PA – Grandview Speedway (Rapid Tire East Coast Sprints)

May 18: Petaluma, CA – Petaluma Speedway (West Coast Sprints)

May 18: Casa Grande, AZ – Central Arizona Speedway (Southwest Sprints)

May 18: Bradford, VT – Bear Ridge Speedway (Speed2 DMA Midgets)

May 18: Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway (Speed2 IMRA Midgets)

May 18: Montpelier, IN – Montpelier Motor Speedway (Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midgets)

May 22: Terre Haute, IN – Terre Haute Action Track (AMSOIL National Sprints)

May 23: Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fairgrounds (Silver Crown)

May 24: Brownsburg, IN – Lucas Oil Raceway (Silver Crown)

May 24: Bloomington, IN – Bloomington Speedway (Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midgets)

May 25: Perris, CA – Perris Auto Speedway (AMSOIL CRA Sprints)

May 25: Wichita, KS – 81 Speedway (Wingless Sprints Oklahoma)

May 26: Swedesboro, NJ – Bridgeport Speedway (Rapid Tire East Coast Sprints)

May 26: Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway (Speed2 IMRA Midget)

May 31: Greenwood, NE – I-80 Speedway (AMSOIL National Sprints)