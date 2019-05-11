Nienhiser Wins 305 Feature at Jacksonville

Jacksonville Speedway
Jacksonville, IL
Friday May 10, 2019
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1: 1. B8 – Ben Wagoner (1), 2. 7x – Max Pozsgai (6), 3. 57 – Robby McQuinn (2), 4. 9t – Dylan Tuxhorn (7), 5. 51 – Brent Burrows (5), 6. 4 – Bailey Goldesberry (3), 7. 2 – Mark Siciliano (4)
Heat Race #2: 1. 17 – Pauly Haley (1), 2. 5W – Paul Nienhiser (4), 3. X – Robbie Standridge (5), 4. 11C – Mason Campbell (6), 5. 84 – Tyler Duff (3), 6. 18 – Aaron Carlson 18(2), DNS: 9v – George Vaniter (7)
A-Main: 1. 5w – Paul Nienhiser (2), 2. x – Robbie Standridge (5), 3. 7x – Max Pozsgai (1), 4. B8 – Ben Wagoner (3), 5. 57 – Robby McQuinn (8), 6. 4 – Bailey Goldesberry (11), 7. 51 – Brent Burrows (9), 8. 11C – Mason Campbell (7), 9. 84 – Tyler Duff (10), 10. 18 – Aaron Carlson (12), 11. 9t – Dylan Tuxhorn (6), 12. 17 – Pauly Haley (4). DNS: 2 – Mark Siciliano (13), 9v – George Vaniter (14)