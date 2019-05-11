Schatz and Courtney garner Eldora “Lets Race Two” Honors

May 10, 2019 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – Chilly breezy weather greeted all at Eldora Speedway and “Lets Race Two” Friday but everyone involved was anxious for some dirt track action after numerous rainouts suffered by both USAC and the World of Outlaws recently.

The USAC National Sprint Cars were first on the docket all evening and after preliminaries were completed, the 30 lap A Main was pushed off with Justin Grant and Kevin Thomas Jr. on the front row. Thomas led at the start but a lap two red for a flip by Dave Darland in turn four halted action.

As the green flew again 7th starting Tyler Courtney was on the move picking off cars quickly and on lap six he slid up the track overtaking Thomas for the top spot. Courtney quickly left the field far behind as jockeying for 2nd through 5th made for some great racing in the middle stages of the feature between Kevin Thomas Jr., CJ Leary, Brady Bacon and Chris Windom.

Meanwhile, Courtney continued to put distance between himself and everybody. He was not to be caught on this night, taking the checkers.

Next up was the 30 lap World of Outlaws finale with Donny Schatz on the pole with Caeson Macedo along side. Schatz and Macedo battled the first two laps with Schatz pulling away. Macedo, David Gravel and Logan Schuchart were all trying to put pressure on Schatz but was widening his lead.

At the half way mark, all eyes were on the Shark Racing 1s of Schuchart as he was on the prowl and had Schatz in his sights and was slowly chipping away at the leader. As laps were winding down, Schuchart closed while running the high line with Schatz low. The duo entered heavy traffic with Schuchart losing just enough momentum to allow the multi time champion to get away and cross the stripe first.

World of Outlaws Race Results: 5/10/19 – Eldora Speedway

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 15-Donny Schatz [1][$10,000]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [5][$5,000]; 3. 2-Carson Macedo [2][$3,000]; 4. 41-David Gravel [3][$2,700]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen [9][$2,500]; 6. 39-Christopher Bell [8][$2,200]; 7. 7S-Tim Kaeding [6][$2,000]; 8. 71P-Parker Price-Miller [4][$1,800]; 9. 71-Giovanni Scelzi [14][$1,600]; 10. 18-Ian Madsen [10][$1,450]; 11. 49-Brad Sweet [13][$1,300]; 12. 11K-Kraig Kinser [24][$1,200]; 13. 5-Shane Stewart [7][$1,100]; 14. 87-Aaron Reutzel [12][$1,000]; 15. 49X-Tim Shaffer [11][$950]; 16. 24-Rico Abreu [22][$900]; 17. 70X-Spencer Bayston [20][$850]; 18. 19-Brent Marks [25][$50]; 19. 2M-Kerry Madsen [19][$725]; 20. 7-Jason Sides [23][$700]; 21. 91-Cale Thomas [21][$700]; 22. 83-Daryn Pittman [16][$700]; 23. 1-Sammy Swindell [15][$700]; 24. 70-Brock Zearfoss [17][$700]; 25. G1-Hunter Schuerenberg [18][$700]; Lap Leaders: Donny Schatz 1-30; KSE Hard Charger

Qualifying Flight-A – 1. 5-Shane Stewart, 12.825; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.833; 3. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 12.848; 4. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.857; 5. 1-Sammy Swindell, 12.861; 6. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.896; 7. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.919; 8. 41-David Gravel, 12.936; 9. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 12.942; 10. 7-Jason Sides, 13.01; 11. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.017; 12. 70-Brock Zearfoss, 13.021; 13. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.034; 14. 11-Dale Blaney, 13.045; 15. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.062; 16. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.063; 17. 22-Cole Duncan, 13.065; 18. 19-Brent Marks, 13.086; 19. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.091; 20. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 13.109; 21. 98H-Dave Blaney, 13.158; 22. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.177; 23. 1ST-Gary Taylor, 13.178; 24. 99G-Skylar Gee, 13.346; 25. K4-Chad Kemenah, 13.497

Qualifying Flight-B – 1. 71P-Parker Price-Miller, 12.881; 2. 83-Daryn Pittman, 12.947; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.009; 4. 18-Ian Madsen, 13.02; 5. 2-Carson Macedo, 13.038; 6. 7S-Tim Kaeding, 13.102; 7. 71-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.126; 8. 91-Cale Thomas, 13.137; 9. G1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.14; 10. 70X-Spencer Bayston, 13.196; 11. 39-Christopher Bell, 13.203; 12. 7K-Cale Conley, 13.208; 13. 99-Brady Bacon, 13.234; 14. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.257; 15. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.27; 16. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 13.307; 17. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.318; 18. 97-Caleb Helms, 13.368; 19. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.402; 20. 11N-Buddy Kofoid, 13.532; 21. 8J-Jess Stiger, 13.599; 22. J4-John Garvin, 13.627; 23. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.871; 24. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 13.975

DRYDENE Heat #1 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 5-Shane Stewart [1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [2]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [3]; 4. 7-Jason Sides [4]; 5. 11K-Kraig Kinser [5]; 6. 13-Paul McMahan [7]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [6]; 8. 49D-Shawn Dancer [8]; 9. K4-Chad Kemenah [9]

DRYDENE Heat #2 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [1]; 2. 41-David Gravel [3]; 3. 1-Sammy Swindell [2]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 5. 11-Dale Blaney [5]; 6. 22-Cole Duncan [6]; 7. 1ST-Gary Taylor [8]; 8. A79-Brandon Wimmer [7]

DRYDENE Heat #3 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 49X-Tim Shaffer [1]; 2. 1A-Jacob Allen [2]; 3. 70-Brock Zearfoss [4]; 4. 2M-Kerry Madsen [3]; 5. 19-Brent Marks [6]; 6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [5]; 7. 98H-Dave Blaney [7]; 8. 99G-Skylar Gee [8]

DRYDENE Heat #4 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 71P-Parker Price-Miller [1]; 2. 18-Ian Madsen [2]; 3. 71-Giovanni Scelzi [3]; 4. 70X-Spencer Bayston [4]; 5. 99-Brady Bacon [5]; 6. 3-Jac Haudenschild [7]; 7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [6]; 8. J4-John Garvin [8]

DRYDENE Heat #5 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 2-Carson Macedo [2]; 2. 39-Christopher Bell [4]; 3. 83-Daryn Pittman [1]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason [5]; 5. 91-Cale Thomas [3]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo [6]; 7. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [7]; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy [8]

DRYDENE Heat #6 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer – 1. 7S-Tim Kaeding [2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [1]; 3. G1-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 4. 7K-Cale Conley [4]; 5. 97-Caleb Helms [6]; 6. 81-Lee Jacobs [5]; 7. 8J-Jess Stiger [7]; 8. 4X-Bradley Ashford [8]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash #1 (6 Laps) – 1. 15-Donny Schatz [1]; 2. 41-David Gravel [2]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [5]; 4. 5-Shane Stewart [6]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen [4]; 6. 49X-Tim Shaffer [3]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash #2 (6 Laps) – 1. 2-Carson Macedo [2]; 2. 71P-Parker Price-Miller [1]; 3. 7S-Tim Kaeding [4]; 4. 39-Christopher Bell [3]; 5. 18-Ian Madsen [6]; 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel [5]

C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer – 1. 19-Brent Marks [1][-]; 2. 97-Caleb Helms [2][-]; 3. 13-Paul McMahan [3][$150]; 4. 98H-Dave Blaney [7][$150]; 5. 3-Jac Haudenschild [4][$150]; 6. 1ST-Gary Taylor [11][$125]; 7. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [6][$125]; 8. A79-Brandon Wimmer [5][$125]; 9. 99G-Skylar Gee [13][$125]; 10. 49D-Shawn Dancer [9][$125]; 11. 8J-Jess Stiger [8][$125]; 12. 20I-Kelsey Ivy [12][$125]; 13. 4X-Bradley Ashford [14][$125]; 14. K4-Chad Kemenah [15][$125]; 15. J4-John Garvin [10][$125]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer – 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen [1][-]; 2. 70X-Spencer Bayston [4][-]; 3. 91-Cale Thomas [2][-]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu [5][-]; 5. 7-Jason Sides [3][-]; 6. 11K-Kraig Kinser [7][-]; 7. 99-Brady Bacon [8][$300]; 8. 11-Dale Blaney [9][$250]; 9. 26-Cory Eliason [10][$225]; 10. 7K-Cale Conley [6][$200]; 11. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [11][$200]; 12. 19-Brent Marks [17][$200]; 13. W20-Greg Wilson [13][$200]; 14. 22-Cole Duncan [15][$200]; 15. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [14][$200]; 16. 81-Lee Jacobs [12][$200]; 17. 5T-Travis Philo [16][$200]; 18. 97-Caleb Helms [18][$200]

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 10, 2019 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – #LetsRaceTwo

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-15.203; 2. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-15.347; 3. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-15.535; 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-15.564; 5. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-15.570; 6. Carson Short, 21, RCM-15.613; 7. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-15.644; 8. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-15.683; 9. Chris Windom, 5G, Goacher-15.692; 10. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, LNB-15.734; 11. Dave Darland, 17GP, Dutcher/Curb-Agajanian-15.747; 12. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-15.857; 13. Chad Boespflug, 98e, EZR-15.860; 14. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-15.891; 15. Dallas Hewitt, 18, Keen-16.008; 16. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-16.066; 17. Carmen Perigo, 21p, Perigo-16.067; 18. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-16.107; 19. Ty Tilton, 42, Tilton-16.120; 20. Dustin Ingle, 2DI, Ingle-16.249; 21. Brian VanMeveren, 24, VanMeveren-16.254; 22. Nick Bilbee, 17, Bilbee-16.313; 23. Kory Crabtree, 60, Gagliardi-16.416; 24. Corey Smith, 66s, CS-16.426; 25. Lee Underwood, 24L, Underwood-16.444; 26. Dustin Smith, 77s. Smith-16.538; 27. Matt Cooley, 19c, Cooley-16.606; 28. Michael Fischesser, 44, Fischesser-16.689; 29. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-16.885; 30. Gage Etgen, 99, Etgen-16.986; 31. Steve Little, 53, Little-17.066; 32. Mike Burkin, 79, Mahoney-17.069; 33. Mike Miller, 82, Miller-17.091; 34. Dakota Jackson, 3, Jackson-17.096; 35. Justin Owen, 4J, Owen-17.240; 36. Brian Ruhlman, 49, Ruhlman-17.747; 37. Zane Hendricks, 27, Goodnight-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Boespflug, 2. Buckwalter, 3. Thomas, 4. Leary, 5. Bilbee, 6. Hewitt, 7. C. Smith, 8. Burkin, 9. Etgen, 10. Jackson. 2:09.64

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Courtney, 2. Stockon, 3. Darland, 4. Hodges, 5. Crabtree, 6. Tilton, 7. Little, 8. Underwood, 9. Miller. 2:10.42

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Bacon, 2. Windom, 3. Westfall, 4. Grant, 5. Chapple, 6. VanMeveren, 7. Cooley, 8. Goodnight, 9. Ruhlman. 2:11.70

INDY RACE FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer) 1. Short, 2. Ballou, 3. McDougal, 4. Ingle, 5. D. Smith, 6. Perigo, 7. Owen, 8. Fischesser. 2:13.01

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer) 1. Bilbee, 2. Tilton, 3. Perigo, 4. Chapple, 5. VanMeveren, 6. D. Smith, 7. Hewitt, 8. C. Smith, 9. Crabtree, 10. Underwood, 11. Fischesser, 12. Burkin, 13. Owen, 14. Goodnight, 15. Cooley, 16. Little, 17. Etgen, 18. Ruhlman, 19. Miller. 3:36.74

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (7), 2. C.J. Leary (6), 3. Brady Bacon (5), 4. Chris Windom (10), 5. Carson Short (3), 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (2), 7. Chase Stockon (4), 8. Justin Grant (1), 9. Jason McDougal (12), 10. Isaac Chapple (18), 11. Ty Tilton (17), 12. Nick Bilbee (20), 13. Matt Westfall (16), 14. Dustin Smith (21), 15. Carmen Perigo (15), 16. Brian VanMeveren (23), 17. Matt Goodnight (22), 18. Dustin Ingle (19), 19. Josh Hodges (14), 20. Timmy Buckwalter (9), 21. Dave Darland (11), 22. Chad Boespflug (13), 23. 12 Robert Ballou (8). NT

**Hendricks flipped during qualifying. Darland flipped on lap 3 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Thomas, Laps 6-30 Courtney.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Isaac Chapple (18th to 10th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Matt Westfall

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Dallas Hewitt

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Leary-362, 2-Thomas-351, 3-Courtney-323, 4-Stockon-313, 5-Bacon-306, 6-Grant-299, 7-Windom-298, 8-Short-264, 9-McDougal-260, 10-Ballou-252.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: May 11, 2019 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – #LetsRaceTwo