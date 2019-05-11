Steve Owings Wins at Trail-Way

Trail-Way Speedway
Hanover, PA
Friday May 10, 2019
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1
1. 35-Steve Owings, [1]
2. 77-David Holbrook, [5]
3. 69-Shane Hoff, [2]
4. 44-Dylan Norris, [4]
5. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [6]
6. 34-Mark Van Vorst, [7]
7. 6-Tim McClelland, [3]
Heat Race #2
1. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [1]
2. 93-Mike Bittinger, [6]
3. 29T-Neal Amspacher, [2]
4. 51-Austen Treuchet, [4]
5. 8-Kenny Kuhn, [5]
6. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh, [7]
7. 77K-Steven Kisamore, [3]
A-Main
1. 35-Steve Owings, [8]
2. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [7]
3. 51-Austen Treuchet, [1]
4. 77-David Holbrook, [6]
5. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [9]
6. 34-Mark Van Vorst, [11]
7. 29T-Neal Amspacher, [3]
8. 8-Kenny Kuhn, [10]
9. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh, [12]
10. 6-Tim McClelland, [13]
11. 44-Dylan Norris, [2]
12. 69-Shane Hoff, [4]
13. 93-Mike Bittinger, [5]
DNS: 77K-Steven Kisamore,