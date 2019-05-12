Carney Wins Sprint Car Bandits / NCRA Showdown at Monarch Motor Speedway

National Championship Racing Association / Sprint Car Bandits
Monarch Motor Speedway
Iowa Park, TX
Saturday May 11, 2019
Feature:
1. 45 – John Carney II
2. 17W – Harli White
3. 1X – Tim Crawley
4. 79 – Ryan Hall
5. 12W – Dale Wester
6. 21 – Michelle Melton
7. 9Z – Taylor Courtney
8. 71 – Colby Estes
9. 92 – Jordan Weaver
10. 77W – Will Eggimann
11. 27 – Kodey Keimig
12. 13M – Chance McCrary
13. 99X – Dalton Stevens
14. 57C – Chris Schmelzle
15. 23 – Junior Jenkins
16. 18 – Logan Scherb
17. 18L – Dillon Laden
18. 44 – Jason Howell
19. 10C – Jeremy Campbell
20. V8 – Robert Vetter
21. 3 Chris Hinson
22. 72 – Daniel Estes (finishing position pending transponder/hand scoring confirmation)