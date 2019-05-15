Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Headed For I-96 Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 14, 2019) – Making their debut trip to Lake Odessa, Mich. this weekend, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network headlines at I-96 Speedway on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 in a showdown with the Great Lakes Super Sprints.

The second time the two series have gone head-to-head, the first match-up was in 2018 at Hartford Motor Speedway with Johnny Herrera winning a thriller over Sam Hafertepe, Jr. off the final turn.

Going into the Michigan doubleheader, Roger Crockett has positioned himself atop the 2019 tour standings by 11 markers over Australia’s Scott Bogucki. Matt Covington holds third with leading Brodix National Rookie of the Year contender, John Carney II in fourth. Blake Hahn currently rounds out the top five. Jamie Ball holds sixth with Harli White seventh. Robbie Price, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., and Alex Hill complete the top ten.

In action at the four-tenths mile oval this past weekend, the Great Lakes Super Sprints saw a visit by Tony Stewart going the way of the Indiana native with Jared Horstman and Dylan Westbrook making the night’s podium. A total of 37 drivers were on hand. Getting laps under his belt, Robbie Price will look to have a leg up on the rest of his National Tour competition with a seventh-place run this past Saturday.

Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 at I-96 Speedway will have the Pits open at 3:30 P.M. with grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Racing is set to get underway at 8:00 P.M. (ET). Friday’s card will include the American Ethanol Modified Tour with Saturday bringing in the Lane Automotive Michigan Traditional Sprint Cars.

Admission each night is $20, or fans can save with a two-day pass going to $35. Kids 6-11 get in for $10 and children five an under get in free. I-96 Speedway is located at between Lansing and Grand Rapids at 3823 W. Portland Rd. in Lake Odessa, Mich. Details on the facility can be found online at http://www.i96speedway.com or by phone to (616) 642-0555.

Fans not able to attend can find the weekend broadcast live at http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Quick Notes

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS and Great Lakes Super Sprints

Where: I-96 Speedway (Lake Odessa, Mich.)

When: Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18

Times (All times listed are Eastern)

Pit Gates: 3:30 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting/Draw: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Mufflers: Not Required

RACEceiver Frequency: 454.000

Prices:

Grandstands: $20/day

Kids 6-11: $10/day

Kids 5 and under free.

Pits: $30/day

Track Contact: I-96 Speedway

Address: 3823 W. Portland Rd. Lake Odessa, MI 48849

Phone: (616) 642-0555

Website: http://www.i96speedway.com/

Email: info@i96speedway.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/I96Speedway

Twitter: https://twitter.com/i96speedway

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Roger Crockett 434; 2. Scott Bogucki 423; 3. Matt Covington 407; 4. John Carney II 405; 5. Blake Hahn 399; 6. Jamie Ball 396; 7. Harli White 370; 8. Robbie Price 368; 9. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 354; 10. Alex Hill 337; 11. Dylan Westbrook 316; 12. Tucker Doughty 306; 13. Jordon Mallett 306; 14. Thomas Kennedy 300; 15. Wayne Johnson 248;

