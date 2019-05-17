Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Nationals Format Revealed

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 15, 2019) – The format for the much-anticipated upcoming Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park in southwest Kansas has been revealed.

Expanding from two nights to three nights this year on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 13-15, each night will feature a full card of racing action.

And entries have already started to roll in with the current entry list available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/driver-info/dcrp-305-sprint-car-nationals/entries/. Among the early entries is reigning DCRP 305 Nationals champion Jake Martens of Fairview, OK, along with defending track champion Steven Richardson of Liberal among others.

The $3,000-to-win event that could potentially climb to as much as $4,500 with lap money included features the best in 305-ci Sprint Car racing includes the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars along with the United Rebel Sprint Series and Sprint Series of Oklahoma along with move invaders from throughout.

Entry forms are available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/DCRP-305-Sprint-Car-Nationals-2019-Entry-Form.pdf.

Entries submitted prior to June 6 are just $50 with driver pit pass only $20 for each night. Entries submitted after June 6 are $75 with driver pit pass the standard $30 per night.

The three-night set will begin with two full cards of preliminary action on Thursday and Friday that will feature full slates of heat races, “B” Mains and “A” Main each night with race points tallied to set Saturday’s grid.

The top six in combined points from Thursday and Friday will lock into Saturday’s Dash for Cash that will set the first three rows of Saturday’s $3,000-to-win championship “A” Main event. The balance will go to heat races with an invert of six based upon combined points with additional points tacked on that will determine the balance of the night’s “B” Mains and “A” Main lineups.

In detail, points will be awarded as follows at the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Nationals:

DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals – 2019 Format

All cars run each night. Thursday and Friday heat races lined up according to pill draw with passing points in effect to determine “B” Main(s) and “A” Main lineup each night.

Event points will be awarded as follows to determine Saturday night lineups:

Heat Races – 1st – 20, 2nd -18, 3rd – 16, 4th – 14th, etc.

Additionally, 0.5 points will be awarded for each heat race position gained and 0.3 points will be deducted for each position lost.

A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th -60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50, 21st – 48, 22nd – 46.

B Main Non-Transfers – 1st – 44, 2nd -42, 3rd – 40, etc.

Saturday:

Top 6 in combined points from Thursday and Friday lock-in to the Dash for Cash ($1,000 total purse) to determine lineup for front three rows of the feature.

Balance go to heat races lined up based upon overall point totals from the previous two nights with an invert of six. Saturday heat points (1st – 30, 2nd – 27, 3rd – 24, 4th – 21, 5th – 18, etc.) are added to preliminary night totals to determine balance of “A” Main and “B” Main(s) lineups. Top ten total go to positions 7-16 of “A” Main, balance to “B” Main(s).

After Fort Worth’s Kevin Ramey topped the inaugural version of the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals in 2017, Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens pocketed $4,040 including lap money by fending off a last-lap slider from Jake Bubak and then beating Chad Koch to the stripe in last year’s hair-raising finale.

Joining in on Thursday action this year will be the IMCA Hobby Stocks with IMCA Stock Cars on the card for Friday and then IMCA Sport Modifieds on Saturday. The KARS (Kansas Antique Racers) will be on hand all three nights as well.

Each night of racing will fire off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Thursday and Friday preliminary events are only $12 for each night with Saturday’s finale just $20 while children eleven and under are free each night. Pit passes are $30 for each night.

A Pit Party will take place as well following Friday night’s racing action with a live band and free pizza while supplies last to those with pit passes. All racers, team members and fans are invited to the festivities.

In total, the 2019 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

