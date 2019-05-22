USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO PERRIS FOR “SALUTE TO INDY”

By Lance Jennings

MAY 21, 2019… This Saturday, May 25th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will return to their “home track,” Perris Auto Speedway for the annual “Salute to Indy.” Promoted by Don Kazarian, the American Cancer Society Night Benefiting the Up, Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run will also feature the PAS Senior and Young Gun Sprint Cars. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds in Perris, California, the spectator gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

-2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium and the 105/18 Hard as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC SouthWest, USAC West Coast, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

– USAC BONUS / Any racer who enters every event for both the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car schedules will have their entry fees reimbursed at the end of the year.

The annual “Salute to Indy” has been a Southern California tradition going back to 1948 when Dempsey Wilson claimed the checkered flags with the original California Racing Association. When Perris Auto Speedway opened their doors in 1996, the Riverside County oval brought the tradition back and NASCAR driver J.J. Yeley scored the victory. Last year, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams claimed his second Memorial Classic over Jake Swanson, Max Adams, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, and Richard Vander Weerd.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 215 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and thirty-eight different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 45 “home track” wins and the 1-lap track record of 15.833 was set by Nic Faas on February 25, 2012. At the last two visits, Brody Roa topped the March 30th “So-Cal Showdown” and Richard Vander Weerd topped the April 13th “Sokola Shootout.” A complete series win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

Heading to the seventh point race, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) leads the standings by twenty points. Driving Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / All Coast Construction Spike, Gardner scored his first win of the season at Bakersfield on May 11th. To date, the seven-time champion also has three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 26 feature laps led on the year. “The Demon” leads all USAC/CRA drivers with 81 feature wins and will be looking to claim his fifth “Salute to Indy.”

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa finished fourteenth at Bakersfield after an early tangle ended his night. At press time, the 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, one heat race victory, five top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led to his credit. Currently tied for fifteenth on the series win list, Brody will have his sights on making the “Salute to Indy” his eighth triumph.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) is third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams placed eleventh in the May 11th main event. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one Specialty Fasteners Hard Charger Award and five top-10 finishes in the campaign. Austin is tied for fifteenth on the series win list and will be looking to earn his third “Salute to Indy” victory.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) sits fourth in the championship point standings. The driver of the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pro Flyer Race Engines Sherman skipped Bakersfield with three heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 16 feature laps led on the year. The five-time USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has six USAC/CRA victories and will have his sights on adding the Perris “Salute to Indy” to his resume.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) has climbed to fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Circle Track Performance Maxim, Gansen powered to an eighth place finish at Bakersfield on May 11th. At press time, the veteran driver has posted two top-10 finishes and will be looking to earn his first victory at Perris Auto Speedway.

Currently sixteenth in points, Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Steve Hix (Ventura, CA), and Jeff Dyer (Bermuda Dunes, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Jake Swanson, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, A.J. Bender, Matt McCarthy, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Stevie Sussex, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Richard Vander Weerd, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Austin Liggett, Joel Rayborne, Verne Sweeney, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Jace Vander Weerd, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets (65 and over) are $20, Active Military (with ID), Students (13-18), and Kids tickets (6-12) are $5. Children’s tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Circle Track Performance, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Specialty Fasteners, surfNsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC/CRA Sprint Car live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner.

“SALUTE TO INDY” WINNERS: 1948-Dempsey Wilson, 1949-Bob Denny, 1950-NO RACE, 1951-NO RACE, 1952-Colby Scroggin, 1953-Bob Denny, 1954-Harry Stockman, 1955-Rosie Roussel, 1956-Art Bisch, 1957-Ray Clark, 1958-Bud Rose, 1959-Roy Prosser, 1960-NO RACE, 1961-Jack Brunner, 1962-Colby Scroggin, 1963-Billy Cantrell, 1964-Hal Minyard, 1965-NO RACE, 1966-Bruce Walkup, 1967-Bob Hogle, 1968-Billy Wilkerson, 1969-Billy Wilkerson, 1970-NO RACE, 1971-Dick Zimmerman / Don Hamilton, 1972-Billy Wilkerson, 1973-Billy Wilkerson, 1974-Jimmy Oskie, 1975-Clark Templeman, 1976-Mike Shaw, 1977-John Redican, 1978-Dean Thompson / Tony Simon, 1979-Bobby Olivero, 1980-Bubby Jones / Dean Thompson / Dean Thompson, 1981-Dean Thompson / Dean Thompson, 1982-Dean Thompson / Bubby Jones, 1983-Rip Williams / Bubby Jones, 1984-Bubby Jones, 1985-Eddie Wirth, 1986-Bubby Jones, 1987-Mike Sweeney, 1988-Lealand McSpadden, 1989-Brad Noffsinger, 1990-Ron Shuman, 1991-NO RACE, 1992-NO RACE, 1993-NO RACE, 1994-NO RACE, 1995-NO RACE, 1997-Cory Kruseman, 1998-Mike Kirby, 1999-Troy Rutherford, 2000-Richard Griffin, 2001-Cory Kruseman, 2002-Mike Kirby, 2003-Damion Gardner, 2004-Damion Gardner, 2005-Cory Kruseman, 2006-Tony Jones, 2007-Blake Miller, 2008-RAIN, 2009-Blake Miller, 2010-David Cardey, 2011-Matt Mitchell, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Matt Mitchell, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Richard Vander Weerd, 2016-Austin Williams, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Austin Williams. (Some events were two day shows or twin main events.)

2019 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 45-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 7-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Justin Grant, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Austin Williams, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-417, 2. Brody Roa-397, 3. Austin Williams-363, 4. R.J. Johnson-262, 5. Chris Gansen-256, 6. Jake Swanson-255, 7. Tommy Malcolm-254, 8. A.J. Bender-199, 9. Matt McCarthy-194, 10. Charles Davis Jr.-187, 11. Stevie Sussex-184, 12. Mike Martin-174, 13. Josh Hodges-164, 14. Richard Vander Weerd-158, –. Cody Williams-158, 16. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-156, 17. Troy Rutherford-150, 18. Steve Hix-145, 19. Austin Liggett-128, 20. Isaac Chapple-126.