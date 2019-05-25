TBJ Promotions’ 4th annual Midget Round Up Postponed to July 5-6

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (May 23, 2019) – Rain throughout this week along with the high percentage of wet weather predicted this weekend has forced TBJ Promotions officials to postpone the 4th annual Midget Round Up until July 5-6.

“With all the rain we’ve got and how the forecast looks we want to save everyone the time of traveling this weekend,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “Thankfully we were able to find a weekend in July where we can shift this event.”

The event continues at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., where both nights will feature midgets with the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series and the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League as well as Winged ‘A’ Class micro sprints with the NOW600 Tel-Star Technologies Kansas Region.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $20 for adults on July 5 and $15 on July 6. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

Additionally, TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

