Wyatt Burks Captures First Career ASCS Elite Non-Wing Victory At Grayson County Speedway

BELLS, Texas (May 25, 2019) Making the nearly 500-mile trip from Topeka, Kan. to Bells, Texas, Wyatt Burks made the trip worthwhile with his first career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating coming at Grayson County Speedway this past Saturday night.

Burks is the 23rd different winner with the series in 47 A-Features contested.

Topping a field of 34 at the Texas oval, Burks got to the line ahead of Craig Oakes, who marched to second after gridding the field eighth. Pole sitter Gary Floyd slipped to third with Michelle Melton and Paul White making up the top five.

Sixth went to Michael Day with Craig Carroll in tow. Kevin Reed in eighth was followed by Chance McCrary with Nathan Moore in tenth.

The weekend continues for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating with the show moving to Waco’s Heart O’ Texas Speedway on Sunday, May 26.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series

Grayson County Speedway (Bells, Texas)

Saturday, May 25, 2019

Car Count: 34

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 48D-Gary Floyd, [1]; 2. 2-Michael Day, [5]; 3. 14-Kelly Lockey, [3]; 4. 36-Kevin Reed, [7]; 5. 49-Justin Fifield, [4]; 6. 47-Chipper Wood, [2]; 7. 00-Jaden Brown, [6]; 8. 10-Bryan Debrick, [8]; 9. 50-Cody Whitworth, [9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Paul White, [2]; 2. 33-Michael Merrell, [6]; 3. 15-Johnny Miller, [4]; 4. 48-Nathan Moore, [8]; 5. 02-Dillon Burks, [1]; 6. 6-Christian Moore, [3]; 7. 12-Jason Tyer, [5]; 8. 7-Shon Deskins, [9]; 9. 44-Ken Taylor, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 54-David Sherry, [1]; 2. 21-Michelle Melton, [6]; 3. 24C-Craig Carroll, [5]; 4. 91-Craig Oakes, [8]; 5. 5R-John Ricketts, [4]; 6. 82-Joshua Hanna, [7]; 7. 57-Chase Parson, [3]; 8. 52-J.D. Fry, [2]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [4]; 2. 13M-Chance McCrary, [1]; 3. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [2]; 4. 3S-Stephen Smith, [6]; 5. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [8]; 6. 07J-Chris Clark, [7]; 7. 48N-Bubba McEachern, [5]; 8. 29B-Duane Baker, [3]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 10-Bryan Debrick, [7]; 2. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [1]; 3. 52-J.D. Fry, [9]; 4. 6-Christian Moore, [4]; 5. 07J-Chris Clark, [3]; 6. 12-Jason Tyer, [6]; 7. 50-Cody Whitworth, [8]; 8. 00-Jaden Brown, [5]; 9. 5R-John Ricketts, [2]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 49-Justin Fifield, [1]; 2. 7-Shon Deskins, [5]; 3. 48N-Bubba McEachern, [6]; 4. 82-Joshua Hanna, [2]; 5. 29B-Duane Baker, [8]; 6. 02-Dillon Burks, [3]; 7. 44-Ken Taylor, [9]; 8. 57-Chase Parson, [7]; 9. 47-Chipper Wood, [4]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [2]; 2. 91-Craig Oakes, [8]; 3. 48D-Gary Floyd, [1]; 4. 21-Michelle Melton, [4]; 5. 1-Paul White, [6]; 6. 2-Michael Day, [3]; 7. 24C-Craig Carroll, [9]; 8. 36-Kevin Reed, [10]; 9. 13M-Chance McCrary, [12]; 10. 48-Nathan Moore, [11]; 11. 33-Michael Merrell, [5]; 12. 54-David Sherry, [7]; 13. 15-Johnny Miller, [13]; 14. 10-Bryan Debrick, [17]; 15. 49-Justin Fifield, [18]; 16. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [15]; 17. 14-Kelly Lockey, [16]; 18. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [19]; 19. 7-Shon Deskins, [20]; 20. 3S-Stephen Smith, [14]; 21. 82-Joshua Hanna, [22]; 22. 52-J.D. Fry, [21]