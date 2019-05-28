Ohsweken Reveals Race Format for MavTV All North Racing powered by Pinty’s Race Nights

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 23, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway and MavTV Canada announced last week the speedway will be featured on the new live television program, All North Racing powered by Pinty’s on MavTV Canada. MavTV will be live at Ohsweken for six broadcasts in 2019, beginning on May 31 before also airing on June 21, July 22, July 23, August 31 and September 14.

Beginning with the May 31 event, MavTV Canada will be live from Ohsweken on race night starting at 9:00pm. On three of these race nights (May 31, June 21, August 31) fans will be able to take advantage of $30 car load night (max 6 people) to try and pack the track. Other fan incentives will be announced in the days to come.

In order to meet the television time frames, Ohsweken Speedway is excited to announce a new race format for the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks for MavTV All North Racing powered by Pinty’s race nights. Both divisions will follow the same format.

Drivers will run timed hot laps to qualify them into twin 15-lap qualifying heat races. The qualifying heats will be lined-up “heads up” off time with the odd number qualifiers in the first heat and even number qualifiers in the second heat. The top 15 finishers in each qualifier will then be locked into the A-Feature for a total of 30 cars.

In addition, the top eight finishers from each qualifier (16 total drivers) will start the Feature in positions 1 through 16, with the starting order determined by inverted order of qualifying times (i.e. 16th-fastest qualified car starts on the pole, 15th-fastest qualified car starts second, and so on). Positions 17 through 30 line-up “heads up” based on qualifying heat results (i.e. the ninth-place finisher in heat one starts 17th, the ninth-place finisher in heat two starts 18th, and so on). Positions 31 and 32 will be provisional starting spots awarded to the top two drivers registered in Ohsweken points who have not already qualified.

“We believe this format will be an excellent showcase of all our Friday Night Excitement divisions, but especially our Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks,” said general manager Clinton Geoffrey. “Our Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks regularly produce four- and five-wide racing and in this format drivers will be battling for every position each time they’re on the race track.”

Under the new format, Thunder Stock and Mini Stock drivers will be paid out for both the qualifiers and the A-Feature event.

The Kool Kidz Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars and Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars will follow their usual format of qualifying heat races, B-Mains and a 20-lap A-Feature. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

About MavTV Canada's All North Racing Powered by Pinty's

Ohsweken Speedway is excited to announce its Friday Night Excitement racing will be the centerpiece of a new international television broadcast on MavTV Canada called All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. All North Racing will visit Ohsweken for six live broadcasts that will be re-aired multiple times in Canada and the United States. The MavTV broadcasts are scheduled for May 31, June 21, July 22, July 23, August 30 and September 14. These broadcasts include both nights of the Northern Summer Nationals featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu as well as the 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

Northern Summer Nationals Tickets Available Now

Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu are coming to Ohsweken Speedway for two action-packed nights on July 22-23. All three Sprint Car stars will be in action both nights for two $5,000-to-win 360 Sprint Car shows. Tickets and camping for the Northern Summer Nationals are on sale online at https://ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com/ or can be purchased by phone by calling (519) 717-0023.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

