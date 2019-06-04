81 Speedway, Salina Highbanks Speedway highlight OCRS action this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Oklahoma (June 4, 2019) – Two nights of racing is on tap for the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS Sprint Car Series this weekend and it all starts Friday night at 81 Speedway in Park City Kansas.

Friday will be the second attempt to visit 81 Speedway after rain washed out the May 26 Memorial Weekend show. It will be a night for sprint car fans to remember as NCRA sprints and 305 sprint cars will also be racing in the “Pepsi Pours it on Classic” program. The race cars of yesteryear from the Kansas Antique Racers will take part as well.

Saturday the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprinters will travel to Salina Highbanks Speedway to perform in the “Highbanks Rumble” event. It is also the second attempt at racing there after rain stopped the series earlier in May. B-Mods, Super Stocks and Pure Stocks will also be in action.

With five events in the books, 2017 champion Zach Chappell leads the points chase by 22 points over Andrew Deal. Sheldon Barksdale sits in third just one point ahead of defending champion Alex Sewell and rookie Kinzer Edwards holds down the fifth spot.

So far Wayne Johnson, Alex Sewell, Sheldon Barksdale, Kyle Clark, and rookie Jase Randolph have picked up feature wins in the young season.

Here is your racing itinerary for this weekend:

Night 1

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 6 – Pepsi Pours it on Classic

Where: 81 Speedway, Park City, Kansas

When: Friday, June 7, 2019

Time: Grandstand opens 5 / Racing 7 / Hot laps 6 / Driver sign-in starts at 4 / Drivers meeting 5.

Tickets: General Admission $15 ages 12 and up / Pit passes $30.

How to find 81 Speedway

North of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16 then 0.7 miles West on 77th St.

Address:

7700 N. Broadway

Park City Kansas 67219

Track Phone: (316) 755.1600

Track website: www.Race81Speedway.com

Night 2

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 7 – Highbanks Rumble

Where: Salina Highbanks Speedway, Salina, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Time: Gates open @ 5pm / Hot laps @ 6:30pm / Racing begins @ 7pm (OCRS drivers meeting @ 5:45pm)

Tickets: General Admission: $15 / Seniors 62+: $12 / Kids 6-12: $5 / VIP: $25 / Pit Pass: $35 (Drivers $30)

How to find Salina Highbanks Speedway

Racetrack sits directly on Highway 20 just 10 miles east of Pryor.

Track Phone: (918) 434-7223

Track Website: www.SalinaHighbanksSpeedway.com

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series