Badger Midgets return to Luxemburg Speedway on Friday Night

By Bryan Gapinski

Luxemburg, Wis., June 4—Jimmy Carter was President of the United States, CNN debuted on Television, Xanadu by Oliva Newton-John was on top of the Billboard Top 40, the movie Airplane was in it’s second week in movie theaters. The date was Saturday July 11, 1980, it also marked the last time the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series competed at the Luxemburg Speedway, until this Friday.

Badger returns to the popular 1/3-mile clay oval East of Green Bay on Friday Night June 7. “Monster Energy Presents Friday Night Thunder at Luxemburg Speedway” will feature Badger along with the track’s regular Friday divisions: Village Kitchen IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, and the Sport Compacts. Racing kicks off at 7:00pm.

Greenwood Indiana’s Chase Jones coming off a victory at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway holds a six point-lead over Jack Routson, followed closely by Chase McDermand, and Kevin Olson, with twenty-seven points separating the top four entering the event.

Stan Fox won the July 11, 1980 feature followed by Badger Champions Eddie Loomis, and Paul Clark. The other four Luxemburg Badger events were won by: Ken Biertzer (7/21/79), Jim Schramer (8/18/63), Bill Horstmeyer (7/7/62), and Landy Scott (8/31/47).

The top points earner of the tripleheader weekend will be crowned

“The Badger State Midget Showdown Champion”.On Saturday June 8 Badger returns to the Plymouth (Wis.) Dirt Track for the first time in twelve years. “Open Wheel Mania” will feature the IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series, PDTR/MSA Sprint Car Series and Badger. Spectator gates open at 4:30 pm, with cars on track one hour later.

Capping off the weekend will be Sunday Night June 9 at Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, Wis). “The Salute to Fallen Service Members” will feature: IRA, Badger and the Wisconsin Dirt Racing Legends Series. Grandstand seating opens at 4:30 pm; practice at 5:30 pm; with racing to follow.