Excessive Rain Halts ‘Highbanks Rumble’ Event

OCRS-PR

Caney KS (June 7, 2019) – In what has to be the wettest racing season on record for the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint car series, Mother Nature delivers another blow has the Highbanks Rumble scheduled for this Saturday night at the Salina Highbanks Speedway has been called off. Relentless rain on Thursday with additional rain hitting the speedway on Friday morning has left so much water on the premises that there is no hope of having the facility dry enough for racing to take place as scheduled.

This marks the second scheduled date to succumb to rain at the Highbanks for the series as the May 11th date was washed out as well. A replacement date will be researched for the purpose of gaining one of those events back on the schedule.

Still on the schedule for the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS series at the Highbanks is the Ameri-Flex Challenge IV event paying the race teams $3,000 to win and $1,000 to start the main event. The date for this very special program is Saturday September 21st.

Race fans can still go the the speedway this Friday and Saturday night and visit the Finishline Restaurant where the Dream Late Model event from the Eldora Speedway in Eldora Ohio will be shown. Order up a juicy ribeye steak, a pasta dinner, fish and chips, sandwiches, burgers along with other options on the menu and enjoy the Dream Late Model race on TV at the Finishline Restaurant! Opening times for each night will be at 5pm.

Next up for the winged sprinters is a doubleheader weekend. On Friday June 14th, the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt Kansas will host the sprint cars for the second time in 2019. Sheldon Barksdale took the win last month at The Hummer. Then… just a 70 mile jaunt from Humboldt is the Nevada Speedway in Nevada Missouri where the open wheel warriors will make their first ever trip to the “Granddaddy of Dirt” that Saturday night.

Humboldt Speedway’s website is: www.humboldtspeedway.com

Nevada Speedway’s website is: www.nevadaspeedway1.com