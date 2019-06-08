Luke Hall Wins BOSS Feature at Moler

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio (June 7, 2019) — Luke Hall won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday night at Moler Raceway Park. Luke Hall and Matt Westfall rounded out the podium. Ethan Barrow won the Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature.

